The men’s 400m first-round heats will get underway on Sunday’s (17) third day of competition at the World Athletics Championships 2022 and here is the start list for each section, with the likes of Michael Norman, Kirani James, and Wayde van Niekerk in action at Hayward Field.

Where to watch the men’s 400m heats at the World Championships 2022?

The men’s 400m heats will start at 11:05 am local time in Oregon / 2:05 pm ET and you can watch live streaming coverage on World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels and on Peacock, NBCSports.com in the United States. Read more here: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

Reigning Olympic and world champion Steven Gardiner was forced to withdraw from the event because of an injury while the man who finished behind him in both of those championships races, Anthony Zambrano of Colombia, is also out of the championships here in Eugene.

This means there will be some new faces on the podium this year and the hunt for those spots will officially get going this morning.

World leader and American champion Michael Norman will start his gold medal quest from the second heat where he will take on Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor, Zakhiti Nene of South Africa, and Belgium’s Kevin Borlee. Norman leads the world top list this season with 43.56 seconds.

World record holder Wayde van Niekerk, meanwhile will be the first of the big contenders on the track when he races from heat one against Barbados’ Jonathan Jones who has been in very good form this season. Van Niekerk owns the world record at 43.08 secs and his season-best is 44.58.

London Olympic champion in 2012, Kirani James, who was the bronze medalist in Tokyo last summer, will start from the fifth heat and will take on Jamaica’s Nathon Allen and Bayapo Ndori of Botswana.

Elsewhere, Americans Michael Cherry and Allison Champion will race from heat three and heat four, respectively, while British champion and national record holder Matthew Hudson-Smith will go up against Lidio Andres Feliz from the Dominican Republic and Liemarvin Bonevacia of The Netherlands in the sixth heat.

The top 3 finishers from each heat, plus the next six fastest times across all six heats, will qualify to the semi-final.

Men’s 400m Start list for the heats – World Championships 2022 Day 3

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 JPN Julian Jrummi WALSH 45.13 45.27

3 BAR Jonathan JONES 44.43 44.43

4 CZE Patrik ŠORM 45.41 45.78

5 AUS Steven SOLOMON 44.94 45.28

6 RSA Wayde VAN NIEKERK 43.03 44.58

7 GBR Alex HAYDOCK-WILSON 45.57 45.69

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 MEX Luis AVILÉS FERREIRO 44.95 45.83

3 USA Michael NORMAN 43.45 43.56

4 JAM Christopher TAYLOR 44.79 45.45

5 DEN Benjamin Lobo VEDEL 45.52 45.52

6 POL Kajetan DUSZYŃSKI 44.92 45.94

7 RSA Zakhiti NENE 44.92 44.92

8 BEL Kevin BORLÉE 44.56 45.12

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 BOT Anthony PESELA 44.58 45.62

3 USA Michael CHERRY 44.03 44.28

4 VAN Obediah TIMBACI 50.49 52.85

5 SUI Ricky PETRUCCIANI 45.02 45.79

6 JAM Jevaughn POWELL 44.87 44.87

7 ZAM Muzala SAMUKONGA 45.21 45.21

8 BEL Alexander DOOM 45.34 45.36

START LIST – HEAT 4

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 BOT Isaac MAKWALA 43.72 45.03

3 USA Champion ALLISON 43.7 43.7

4 ITA Davide RE 44.77 45.8

5 TTO Dwight ST. HILLAIRE 44.55 45.41

6 SRB Boško KIJANOVIĆ 45.59 45.59

7 BEL Dylan BORLÉE 45.18 45.18

8 KAZ Mikhail LITVIN 45.25 46.04

START LIST – HEAT 5

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 NCA Dexter MAYORGA 48.02 48.02

3 JAM Nathon ALLEN 44.13 45.21

4 GRN Kirani JAMES 43.74 44.02

5 JPN Fuga SATO 45.4 45.4

6 AUS Alex BECK 45.54 45.79

7 ITA Edoardo SCOTTI 45.21 45.69

8 BOT Bayapo NDORI 44.88 44.88

START LIST – HEAT 6

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 GBR Matthew HUDSON-SMITH 44.35 44.35

3 AIA Aiden HAZZARD 48.42 –

4 JPN Kaito KAWABATA 45.73 45.73

5 DOM Lidio Andres FELIZ 44.64 44.64

6 NED Liemarvin BONEVACIA 44.48 45.34

7 BRA Lucas CARVALHO 45.37 45.7

8 IRL Christopher O’DONNELL 45.26 45.26