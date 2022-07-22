The following are the start lists for the men’s 4×100 meters relay heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday (22). Olympic champion Italy will start in the second heat while defending world champion, the United States will begin the defense of the title from heat one.

Germany will start as the fastest among the entrants overall with a national record of 37.99 and they will feature against the USA which will race from lane 8, Great Britain, and The Netherlands.

Italy, in the meantime, will compete from heat two and will take on Jamaica, Canada, France, and South Africa.

Brazil, Spain, and Denmark are also in the second semi-final heat.

The first three finishers in each heat will qualify automatically for the final and they will be joined by the next two fastest times across the two heats. Read more: World Athletics Championships 2022 TV schedule today and how to watch Day 8 on July 22

After sweeping both the men’s 100m and 200m podium places, USA will start as the team to beat, but the defending champions will focus more on getting the baton around cleanly after the mishap in the heats at the Olympics in Tokyo last summer.

4X100 METRES RELAY MEN – HEATS START LIST

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB 1 GER Germany 37.99 37.99 2 NGR Nigeria 37.94 38.35 3 JPN Japan 37.43 – 4 GBR Great Britain & NI 37.36 38.43 5 CHN PR of China 37.79 – 6 NED Netherlands 37.91 38.7 7 USA United States 37.1 38.72 8 GHA Ghana 38.08 39.6

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB 1 DEN Denmark 38.16 39.26 2 RSA South Africa 37.65 38.63 3 BRA Brazil 37.72 39.32 4 ITA Italy 37.5 38.95 5 FRA France 37.79 38.41 6 ESP Spain 38.46 38.97 7 CAN Canada 37.64 38.31 8 JAM Jamaica 36.84 –

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics