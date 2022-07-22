EUGENE, Oregon (July 21) —— The following are the results from the men’s 5000 meters heats on Day 7 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here in Oregon, on Thursday (21) with the top featured medal contenders making progress to the final.

Jacob Krop of Kenya advanced to the final of the event with the fastest time after winning the second heat in 13:13.30 to take the likes of Jakob Ingebrigtsen (13:13.92), Luis Grijalva (13:14.04) of Guatemala and Americans Grant Fisher (13:24.44) and Abdihamid Nur (13:24.48) with him into the final.

Oscar Chelimo of Uganda won the first heat in 13:24.24 with Fisher following him home in second place with Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega (13:24.44) also advancing to the medal race. World leader Nicholas Kipkorir also made progress to the final. Read Also: Noah Lyles flashes to 19.31 secs, leads US 200m sweep at World Athletics Championships

MEN’S 5000M HEATS RESULTS – WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

RESULT – HEAT 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 UGA Oscar CHELIMO 13:24.24 Q

2 USA Grant FISHER 13:24.44 Q

3 ETH Selemon BAREGA 13:24.44 Q

4 UGA Joshua CHEPTEGEI 13:24.47 Q

5 USA Abdihamid NUR 13:24.48 Q

6 KEN Nicholas KIPKORIR 13:24.56 q

7 ETH Telahun Haile BEKELE 13:24.77

8 AUS Ky ROBINSON 13:27.03

9 GBR Andrew BUTCHART 13:31.26 SB

10 GBR Sam ATKIN 13:34.36

11 ESP Adel MECHAAL 13:36.48

12 NZL George BEAMISH 13:36.86

13 NOR Narve Gilje NORDÅS 13:37.14

14 MAR Soufiyan BOUQANTAR 13:37.69

15 CAN Charles PHILIBERT-THIBOUTOT 13:38.80

16 GER Maximilian THORWIRTH 13:43.02

17 BRA Altobeli SILVA 13:43.80 SB

18 RSA Adriaan WILDSCHUTT 13:44.32

19 GER Mohamed MOHUMED 13:52.00

20 ART Jamal Abdelmaji EISA MOHAMMED 14:02.79 SB

21 KGZ Nursultan KENESHBEKOV 14:15.59

RESULT – HEAT 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 KEN Jacob KROP 13:13.30 Q

2 NOR Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN 13:13.92 Q

3 GUA Luis GRIJALVA 13:14.04 SB Q

4 ETH Yomif KEJELCHA 13:14.87 Q

5 CAN Mohammed AHMED 13:15.17 Q

6 KEN Daniel Simiu EBENYO 13:15.17 q

7 ETH Muktar EDRIS 13:21.19 q

8 GBR Marc SCOTT 13:22.54 q

9 GER Sam PARSONS 13:24.50 q

10 ERI Merhawi MEBRAHTU 13:24.89

11 USA William KINCAID 13:25.02

12 NZL Hamish CARSON 13:37.62

13 JPN Hyuga ENDO 13:47.07

14 UGA Peter MARU 13:47.65

15 RSA Precious Lesiba MASHELE 13:52.37

16 AUS Matthew RAMSDEN 13:52.90

17 MAR Hicham AKANKAM 14:05.11

18 SUD Yaseen ABDALLA 14:15.59

19 THA Kieran TUNTIVATE 14:19.28

20 ARU Jethro SAINT-FLEUR 16:04.46 PB

CHA Ali Hissein MAHAMAT DNS

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics