ATLANTA — The Stars and Stripes Classic – American Track League 2022 meet in Atlanta, GA, will take place on 2 July, and here are the entry lists for the men’s and women’s 100 meters.

On the women’s side, the start list will feature two sprinters with sub-11 seconds performances at their best, with Jamaica’s Olympic relay gold medalist Natasha Morrison leading the way with a PB of 10.87 and China’s Wei Yongli, who was part of the team that finished 6th at the Tokyo Games last summer, owning a lifetime best of 10.99.

However, on current form, Jasmine Abrams of Guyana is the quickest in the field this season with her PB of 11:07, while Shockoria Wallace of Jamaica has a best of 11.09. Read more: Stars and Stripes Classic women’s 100m hurdles start list; Tonea Marshall leads the way

On the men’s side, the start list will feature four men who have gone under 10-seconds in their best form in their respective careers thus far. Kemar Hyman of the Cayman Islands (9.95), Jamaicans Tyquendo Tracey (9.96), Andre Ewers (9.98) and Kendal Williams (9.99) of USA are the men who have PB quicker than 10-seconds.

Cejhae Greene of Antigua and Barbuda is the fastest among the entrants this season at 10.02, with USA’s Williams (10.03) and Chris Royster (10.07) and Phemelo Matlhabe (10.08) following on the list.

Stars and Stripes Classic – American Track League 2022

Women’s 100m Entry List

1 Natasha Morrison JAM 10.87 PB 11.10 SB

2 Wei Yongli CHN 10.99 PB 11.56 SB

3 Remona Burchell JAM 11.03 PB 11.13 SB

4 Ge Manqi CHN Female Team China 11.04 PB 11.13 SB

5 Jasmine Abrams GUY 11.07 PB 11.07 SB

6 JOHNSON Korteni Johnson USA 11.09 PB 11.27 SB

7 Shockoria Wallace JAM 11.09 PB 11.09 SB

8 WRIGHT Iantha Wright · TTO 11.13 PB 11.13 SB

9 Kasheika Cameron JAM 11.24 PB 11.24 SB

10 EDWARDS Felicia Brown Edwards USA 11.25 PB 11.43 SB

11 JAMES Lauren Rain James USA 11.29 PB 11.36 SB

12 ROXBOROUGH Shyvonne Roxborough CAN 11. PB 40 PB 11.49 SB

13 KAMARA Hafsatu Kamara SLE 11.57 11.78 SB

14 Lin Yuwei CHN Female Team China 11.58 PB 11.58 SB

15 GONZALEZ Samantha Gonzalez USA 11.84 PB 11.86 SB

Men’s 100m Entry List

1 Kemar Hyman CAY 9.95 PB 10.37 SB

2 Tyquendo Tracey JAM 9.96 PB 10.83 SB

3 Andre Ewers JAM 9.98 PB 10.14 SB

4 Kendal Williams USA 9.99 PB 10.03 SB

5 Cejhae Greene ANT 10.00 PB 10.02 SB

6 Samson Colebrooke BAH 10.01 PB 10.28 SB

7 Chris Royster USA 10.07 PB 10.07 SB

8 Phemelo Matlhabe RSA 10.08 PB 10.08 SB

9 Raheem Chambers JAM 10.09 PB 10.28 SB

10 Rasheed Dwyer JAM 10.10 PB 10.14 SB

11 Zhiqiang Wu CHN 10.11 PB

12 Mario Heslop JAM 10.12 PB 10.15 SB

13 Jaron Flournoy USA 10.12 PB

14 Tony Woods USA 10.15 PB 10.15 SB

15 Akeem Sirleaf LBR 10.18 PB 10.25 SB

16 Tinotenda Innocent Matiyenga ZIM 10.19 PB 10.20 SB

17 Jaylan Mitchell USA 10.20 PB 10.20 SB

18 Aurele Tchanbi CIV 10.20 PB

19 Caleb Jackson USA 10.25 PB 10.29 SB

20 Tyson Spears USA 10.29 PB PB 10.29 SB

21 Joe Williams USA 10.30 PB 10.30 SB

22 Fabian St.patrice Hewitt JAM 10.30 PB 10.30 SB

23 Nazzio John GRN 10.32 PB 10.47 SB

24 Kenroy Higgins USA 10.33 PB 10.52 SB

25 Myles Webb USA 10.35 PB 10.38 SB

26 Tevin Richardson USA 10.38 PB 10.53 SB

27 Deven Brown USA 10.45 PB 10.95 SB

28 Semaj Street USA 10.50 PB 10.67 SB

29 Cameron Parker USA 10.53 PB 10.53 SB

30 Shamar Ramsey JAM 10.55 PB 10.57 SB

31 Gavin Colley USA 10.64 PB 10.67 SB

32 Jalen Law USA 10.66 10.69 SB

33 Tristan James DMA 10.68 PB 10.68 SB

34 Jordan Thomas USA 10.76 10.52 SB

35 Janei Sewell USA 10.78 PB 10.78 SB

36 Norphe Royal USA 10.85 PB 10.88 SB

37 Braylon Wilkerson USA 10.89 PB 11.09 SB