BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 28) — The following is the entry list for the men’s marathon run at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, on Saturday (30). Northern Irish runner, Kevin Seaward, who finished fourth at the last edition at Gold Coast 2018, is the highest returner this year.

Seaward finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games 2018, but he enters this year’s race aiming to at least step on the podium, despite the presence of some very good runners, especially those representing Team Kenya. Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s marathon entry list; Helaria Johannes returns to defend title

Alphonce Felix Simbu of the United Republic of Tanzania, the 2017 World Championships bronze medalist and seventh place finisher at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, is the fastest among the entrants in the field this season with a 2022 best of 2:06:20.

However, Jonathan Kipleting starts with the best personal best in the field overall with 2:04:32, while teammate Philemon Kacheran has clocked 2:05:19 at his best. Kipleting has a season-best of 2:08:04, while Kacheran has a 2022 best of 2:10:12.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s marathon entry list

Name Status Personal best Season’s best Liam ADAMS StatusConfirmed 2:10:48 Andrew BUCHANAN StatusConfirmed 2:12:23 2:12:23 Jack RAYNER StatusConfirmed 2:11:06 CGA codeENG England Name Status Personal best Season’s best Jonathan MELLOR StatusConfirmed 2:10:05 2:10:46 CGA codeGIB Gibraltar Name Status Personal best Season’s best Arnold ROGERS StatusConfirmed 2:28:08 2:28:08 CGA codeIND India Name Status Personal best Season’s best Nitendra Singh RAWAT StatusConfirmed 2:16:05 2:16:05 CGA codeIOM Isle of Man Name Status Personal best Season’s best Oliver LOCKLEY StatusConfirmed 2:19.40 CGA codeKEN Kenya Name Status Personal best Season’s best Jonathan Kipleting KORIR StatusConfirmed 2:04:32 2:08:04 Philemon Kacheran LOKEDI StatusConfirmed 2:05:19 2:10:12 Erick Kiplagat SANG StatusConfirmed CGA codeLES Lesotho Name Status Personal best Season’s best Tsepo MATHIBELLE StatusConfirmed 2:13:50 Motlokoa NKHABUTLANE StatusConfirmed 2:09:47 Lebenya NKOKA StatusConfirmed 2:12:20 CGA codeNAM Namibia Name Status Personal best Season’s best Tomas Hilifa RAINHOLD StatusConfirmed 2:10:24 2:12:55 CGA codeNIR Northern Ireland Name Status Personal best Season’s best Stephen SCULLION StatusConfirmed 2:09:49 2:14:32 Kevin SEAWARD StatusConfirmed 2:10:09 2:11:54 CGA codeSOL Solomon Islands Name Status Personal best Season’s best Martin FAENI StatusConfirmed CGA codeTAN United Republic of Tanzania Name Status Personal best Season’s best Hamisi Athumani MISAI StatusConfirmed Alphonce Felix SIMBU StatusConfirmed 2:06:20 2:06:20 CGA codeUGA Uganda Name Status Personal best Season’s best Victor KIPLANGAT StatusConfirmed CGA codeWAL Wales Name Status Personal best Season’s best Dewi GRIFFITHS StatusConfirmed 2:09:49

Photo by Toby Melville