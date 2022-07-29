Alphonce Felix Simbu of Tanzania celebrates after the marathon.
BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 28) — The following is the entry list for the men’s marathon run at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, on Saturday (30). Northern Irish runner, Kevin Seaward, who finished fourth at the last edition at Gold Coast 2018, is the highest returner this year.

Seaward finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games 2018, but he enters this year’s race aiming to at least step on the podium, despite the presence of some very good runners, especially those representing Team Kenya. Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s marathon entry list; Helaria Johannes returns to defend title

Alphonce Felix Simbu of the United Republic of Tanzania, the 2017 World Championships bronze medalist and seventh place finisher at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, is the fastest among the entrants in the field this season with a 2022 best of 2:06:20.

However, Jonathan Kipleting starts with the best personal best in the field overall with 2:04:32, while teammate Philemon Kacheran has clocked 2:05:19 at his best. Kipleting has a season-best of 2:08:04, while Kacheran has a 2022 best of 2:10:12.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s marathon entry list

NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Liam ADAMSStatusConfirmed2:10:48
Andrew BUCHANANStatusConfirmed2:12:232:12:23
Jack RAYNERStatusConfirmed2:11:06
CGA codeENG
England
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Jonathan MELLORStatusConfirmed2:10:052:10:46
CGA codeGIB
Gibraltar
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Arnold ROGERSStatusConfirmed2:28:082:28:08
CGA codeIND
India
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Nitendra Singh RAWATStatusConfirmed2:16:052:16:05
CGA codeIOM
Isle of Man
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Oliver LOCKLEYStatusConfirmed2:19.40
CGA codeKEN
Kenya
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Jonathan Kipleting KORIRStatusConfirmed2:04:322:08:04
Philemon Kacheran LOKEDIStatusConfirmed2:05:192:10:12
Erick Kiplagat SANGStatusConfirmed
CGA codeLES
Lesotho
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Tsepo MATHIBELLEStatusConfirmed2:13:50
Motlokoa NKHABUTLANEStatusConfirmed2:09:47
Lebenya NKOKAStatusConfirmed2:12:20
CGA codeNAM
Namibia
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Tomas Hilifa RAINHOLDStatusConfirmed2:10:242:12:55
CGA codeNIR
Northern Ireland
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Stephen SCULLIONStatusConfirmed2:09:492:14:32
Kevin SEAWARDStatusConfirmed2:10:092:11:54
CGA codeSOL
Solomon Islands
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Martin FAENIStatusConfirmed
CGA codeTAN
United Republic of Tanzania
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Hamisi Athumani MISAIStatusConfirmed
Alphonce Felix SIMBUStatusConfirmed2:06:202:06:20
CGA codeUGA
Uganda
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Victor KIPLANGATStatusConfirmed
CGA codeWAL
Wales
NameStatusPersonal bestSeason’s best
Dewi GRIFFITHSStatusConfirmed2:09:49

Photo by Toby Melville

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

