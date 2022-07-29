BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 28) — The following is the entry list for the men’s marathon run at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, on Saturday (30). Northern Irish runner, Kevin Seaward, who finished fourth at the last edition at Gold Coast 2018, is the highest returner this year.
Seaward finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games 2018, but he enters this year’s race aiming to at least step on the podium, despite the presence of some very good runners, especially those representing Team Kenya. Read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s marathon entry list; Helaria Johannes returns to defend title
Alphonce Felix Simbu of the United Republic of Tanzania, the 2017 World Championships bronze medalist and seventh place finisher at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, is the fastest among the entrants in the field this season with a 2022 best of 2:06:20.
However, Jonathan Kipleting starts with the best personal best in the field overall with 2:04:32, while teammate Philemon Kacheran has clocked 2:05:19 at his best. Kipleting has a season-best of 2:08:04, while Kacheran has a 2022 best of 2:10:12.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s marathon entry list
|Liam ADAMS
|2:10:48
|Andrew BUCHANAN
|2:12:23
|2:12:23
|Jack RAYNER
|2:11:06
|CGA codeENG
|England
|Jonathan MELLOR
|2:10:05
|2:10:46
|CGA codeGIB
|Gibraltar
|Arnold ROGERS
|2:28:08
|2:28:08
|CGA codeIND
|India
|Nitendra Singh RAWAT
|2:16:05
|2:16:05
|CGA codeIOM
|Isle of Man
|Oliver LOCKLEY
|2:19.40
|CGA codeKEN
|Kenya
|Jonathan Kipleting KORIR
|2:04:32
|2:08:04
|Philemon Kacheran LOKEDI
|2:05:19
|2:10:12
|Erick Kiplagat SANG
|CGA codeLES
|Lesotho
|Tsepo MATHIBELLE
|2:13:50
|Motlokoa NKHABUTLANE
|2:09:47
|Lebenya NKOKA
|2:12:20
|CGA codeNAM
|Namibia
|Tomas Hilifa RAINHOLD
|2:10:24
|2:12:55
|CGA codeNIR
|Northern Ireland
|Stephen SCULLION
|2:09:49
|2:14:32
|Kevin SEAWARD
|2:10:09
|2:11:54
|CGA codeSOL
|Solomon Islands
|Martin FAENI
|CGA codeTAN
|United Republic of Tanzania
|Hamisi Athumani MISAI
|Alphonce Felix SIMBU
|2:06:20
|2:06:20
|CGA codeUGA
|Uganda
|Victor KIPLANGAT
|CGA codeWAL
|Wales
|Dewi GRIFFITHS
|2:09:49
Photo by Toby Melville