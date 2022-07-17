EUGENE, Oregon (July 17) — The following are the full results from the men’s marathon which took place in relatively cool conditions in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday morning (17). Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola broke away from the pack to win the race with a championship record time of 2:05:36.

Tola, the Rio 2016 bronze medalist, and a world silver medalist in 2017, was competing in his second marathon this season, following a third-place finish in the Tokyo marathon in March. Read more: Day 3 order of events, start lists and how to watch World Championships 2022 – July 17

Meanwhile, finishing second behind Tola on Sunday was his countryman Mosinet Geremew who grabbed the silver medal in 2:06.45. Geremew was also second in Doha in 2019.

Olympic bronze medalist Bashir Abdi of Belgium claimed another third-place finish at back-to-back major championships after he ran 2:06.49 to finish behind the Ethiopian pair.

The top three finishers were all inside Abel Kirui’s championship record of 2:06.54, set in Paris in 2003.

Canada’s Cam Levins ran a national record of 2:07.15 for an impressive fourth-place finish.

The top American finisher was Galen Rupp who fell off the pace in the latter parts of the race and ended 19th in 2:09:36.

The women’s marathon race at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will take place on Monday morning at 6:15 am local time / 9:15 am ET.

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 ETH Tamirat TOLA 2:05:36 CR

2 ETH Mosinet GEREMEW 2:06:44

3 BEL Bashir ABDI 2:06:48

4 CAN Cameron LEVINS 2:07:09 NR

5 KEN Geoffrey KAMWOROR 2:07:14 SB

6 ETH Seifu TURA 2:07:17

7 TAN Gabriel Gerald GEAY 2:07:31 SB

8 BRA Daniel DO NASCIMENTO 2:07:35

9 BRN Shumi DECHASA 2:07:52 SB

10 ZIM Isaac MPOFU 2:07:56 NR

11 ISR Maru TEFERI 2:07:59

12 MAR Othmane EL GOUMRI 2:08:14

13 JPN Yusuke NISHIYAMA 2:08:35

14 MAR Hamza SAHLI 2:08:45

15 KEN Barnabas KIPTUM 2:08:59

16 ERI Oqbe Kibrom RUESOM 2:09:02

17 FRA Hassan CHAHDI 2:09:20

18 RSA Melikhaya FRANS 2:09:24 PB

19 USA Galen RUPP 2:09:36 SB

20 CAN Rory LINKLETTER 2:10:24 PB



21 MAR Mohamed Reda EL AARABY 2:10:33

22 ERI Goitom KIFLE 2:11:10 SB

23 CHN Guojian DONG 2:11:14 SB

24 USA Elkanah KIBET 2:11:20 SB

25 ISR Tasama MOOGAS 2:11:36

26 MGL Ser-Od BAT-OCHIR 2:11:39 SB

27 BRA Jose Marcio LEAO DA SILVA 2:11:43

28 CAN Ben PREISNER 2:11:47 SB

29 MEX Patricio CASTILLO 2:11:51 SB

30 BEL Thomas DE BOCK 2:11:54 SB

31 CHN Shaohui YANG 2:11:56

32 BDI Olivier IRABARUTA 2:12:00

33 UGA Jackson KIPROP 2:12:14

34 UGA Filex Malewa CHEMONGESI 2:12:16

35 LES Tebello RAMAKONGOANA 2:12:35 SB

36 BOL Hector GARIBAY FLORES 2:12:44

37 BRA Paulo Roberto PAULA 2:13:39

38 JPN Gaku HOSHI 2:13:44

39 URU Nicolás CUESTAS 2:13:52

40 UGA Fred MUSOBO 2:13:58 SB



41 ARG Eulalio MUNOZ 2:14:29 SB

42 MGL Byambajav TSEVEENRAVDAN 2:14:44

43 GER Tom GRÖSCHEL 2:14:56 SB

44 ERI Hiskel TEWELDE 2:15:01 SB

45 CHN Jianhua PENG 2:16:12 SB

46 USA Colin MICKOW 2:16:36 SB

47 DEN Thijs NIJHUIS 2:16:55 SB

48 ISR Haimro ALMAYA 2:17:05

49 GBR Joshua GRIFFITHS 2:17:37

50 URU Ernesto Andrés ZAMORA 2:17:54

51 MEX Dario CASTRO 2:18:32

52 RSA Tumelo MOTLAGALE 2:20:21

53 ISV Eduardo Terrance GARCIA 2:23:16 SB

54 NEP Krishna Bahadur BASNET 2:24:19 SB



BEL Lahsene BOUCHIKHI DNF

DJI Ibrahim HASSAN DNF

ETH Lelisa DESISA DNF

KOR Joohan OH DNF

MGL Gantulga DAMBADARJAA DNF

NED Abdi NAGEEYE DNF

SWE David NILSSON DNF

TAN Emanuel Giniki GISAMODA DNF

JPN Kengo SUZUKI DNS