EUGENE, Oregon (July 14) —— The World Athletics Championships will get underway at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (15) and the following are the start lists for the men’s and women’s Shot Put events on Day 1.

Competition for the women will begin at 5:05 pm local time in Eugene / 8:05 pm ET while the men will start their battle at 6:55 pm local time / 9:55 pm ET.

How to qualify for the shot put finals?

The automatic qualifying mark for the women is 18.90m or at least the best 12 throwers on the day. For the men, meanwhile, throwers with the automatic qualifying marks of 21.20m, or at least the best 12 competitors from the two groups, will advance to the final.

Defending world champions Joe Kovacs of the USA and China’s Gong Lijiao are back to defend their respective titles, while world record holder Ryan Crouser and world leader on the women’s side, Chase Ealey, enter as the frontrunners to win the gold medals this weekend.

On the men’s side, reigning gold medalist and two-time world champion Kovacs will look to add a third world crown to his title haul when he starts in Group B of the men’s Shot Put on Friday. The American who won titles in 2015 and 2019, enters the competition with a season-best of 22.87m, which is ranked No. 2 in the world this year.

He will feature in the second section alongside World Indoor champion Darlan Romani of Brazil, Filip Mihaljević of Croatia and Italian Nick Ponzio.

Group A will see two-time Olympic champion Crouser of USA, coming in with a world-leading 23.12m when winning the national title at the USATF Championships and Hayward Field last month.

Tom Walsh, the 2017 world champion and Olympic bronze medalist from New Zealand, European silver medalist Konrad Bukowiecki of Poland and USA’s Josh Awotunde will also feature in Group B.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, China’s Gong Lijiao will begin her quest to win an unprecedented seventh medal in Oregon. Lijiao has won the last three major championship titles, having won the world crowns in 2017 and 2019 and the gold medal at the 2021 Olympics last summer.

The 33-year-old who has competed just once this season and has a 2022 best of 18.40m, will feature in Group B of the qualification round alongside in-form American world leader Chase Ealey (20.51m) and Canadian national record holder Sarah Mitton (20.33m).

European champion and World Indoor gold medalist Auriol Dongmo of Portugal is among the highlighted starters in Group A.

Women’s Shot Put Start List

START LIST – GROUP A

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 GER Julia RITTER 18.6 18.6

2 USA Maggie EWEN 19.79 19.79

3 NED Benthe KÖNIG 18.21 18.21

4 JAM Lloydricia CAMERON 18.33 18.01

5 CHN Linru ZHANG 18.7 18.67

6 MDA Dimitriana BEZEDE 18.83 18.12

7 SWE Fanny ROOS 19.34 19.22

8 BRA Livia AVANCINI 17.74 17.74

9 NZL Maddison-Lee WESCHE 19.1 19.1

10 USA Adelaide AQUILLA 19.64 19.64

11 NED Jorinde VAN KLINKEN 19.08 19.08

12 CHN Jiayuan SONG 20.38 20.38

13 GBR Amelia STRICKLER 18.18 18.18

14 POR Auriol DONGMO 20.43 20.43

START LIST – GROUP B

1 SWE Axelina JOHANSSON 18.39 18.39

2 TTO Portious WARREN 18.75 17.84

3 RSA Ischke SENEKAL 17.56 16.4

4 GER Katharina MAISCH 18.88 18.88

5 ESP María Belén TOIMIL 18.8 17.98

6 CHN Lijiao GONG 20.58 18.4

7 USA Chase EALEY 20.51 20.51

8 CAN Sarah MITTON 20.33 20.33

9 JAM Danniel THOMAS-DODD 19.55 19.53

10 USA Jessica WOODARD 19.4 19.4

11 CHI Ivana Xennia GALLARDO 17.6 17.43

12 POR Jessica INCHUDE 18.21 18.21

13 NED Jessica SCHILDER 19.72 19.72

14 GBR Sophie MCKINNA 18.82 18.82

15 BRA Ana Caroline SILVA 18.46 18.46

Men’s Shot Put Start List

START LIST – GROUP A

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 ARG Ignacio CARBALLO 20.04 20.04

2 UKR Roman KOKOSHKO 21.23 21.23

3 GRE Nicholas SCARVELIS 21.05 19.7

4 NGR Chukwuebuka Cornnell ENEKWECHI 21.8 21.25

5 USA Ryan CROUSER 23.37 23.12

6 ITA Leonardo FABBRI 21.99 20.57

7 POL Konrad BUKOWIECKI 22.25 21.91

8 ROU Andrei Rares TOADER 21.29 21.07

9 BRA Welington MORAIS 20.78 20.78

10 USA Josh AWOTUNDE 22 21.74

11 GBR Scott LINCOLN 21.28 20.92

12 IND Tajinderpal Singh TOOR 21.49 20.34

13 IRL Eric FAVORS 20.2 20.2

14 NOR Marcus THOMSEN 21.09 20.89

15 NZL Tom WALSH 22.9 22.31

START LIST – GROUP B

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 ITA Nick PONZIO 21.83 21.83

2 CRO Filip MIHALJEVIĆ 21.94 21.84

3 POR Tsanko ARNAUDOV 21.56 20.43

4 ESP Carlos TOBALINA 20.57 20.37

5 NZL Jacko GILL 21.58 21.58

6 MEX Uziel MUÑOZ 21.06 21.06

7 GRE Anastasios LATIFLLARI 19.93 19.93

8 NGR Dotun OGUNDEJI 21.05 19.73

9 IRL John KELLY 20.16 20.16

10 BRA Willian DOURADO 20.52 20.52

11 USA Adrian PIPERI 21.74 21.58

12 POL Michał HARATYK 22.32 21.17

13 GER Simon BAYER 20.41 20.41

14 USA Joe KOVACS 22.91 22.87

15 BRA Darlan ROMANI 22.61 22.53