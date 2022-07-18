Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in the Women's Heptathlon
The following are the latest scores in the women’s Heptathlon after five completed events here at the World Athletics Championships on Monday’s (18) second day in the competition. With just two events remaining in the competition, Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium leads the overall standings with 5107 points, while American Anna Hall is fourth with 4963pts.

After a slowish start in the 100m hurdles on Sunday, Thiam, who is hoping to go one place better than the silver medal spot in Doha in 2019, took the lead with her 1.95m clearance in the high jump and she hasn’t looked back since.

The Belgian went to bed on Sunday night with 4071pts for the lead. Read more: Day 4 – Order of events schedule and how to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022

Olympic silver medalist, Anouk Vetter of The Netherlands is in second place after five events with 5024pts, while Adrianna Sułek, the World Indoor Championships Pentathlon silver medalist this past March currently in the bronze medal position with 4967pts.

Great Britain’s defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson sits seventh after five events with 4735pts.

Women’s Heptathlon after five events – World Championships 2022

POINTS
POSATHLETECOUNTRYPOINTS100HHJSP200LJJT800
1Nafissatou THIAMBEL5107Points
Mark
Overall		1093
13.21 (5)
1093		1171
1.95 (1)
2264		863
15.03 (1)
3127		944
24.39 (1)
4071		1036
6.59 (1)
5107
2Anouk VETTERNED5024Points
Mark
Overall		1080
13.30 (7)
1080		978
1.80 (7)
2058		945
16.25 (2)
3003		1007
23.73 (2)
4010		1014
6.52 (2)
5024
3Adrianna SUŁEKPOL4967Points
Mark
Overall		1083
13.28 (6)
1083		1093
1.89 (2)
2176		803
14.13 (3)
2979		1003
23.77 (4)
3982		985
6.43 (3)
4967
4Anna HALLUSA4963Points
Mark
Overall		1094
13.20 (3)
1094		1054
1.86 (3)
2148		772
13.67 (5)
2920		1071
23.08 (3)
3991		972
6.39 (4)
4963
5Noor VIDTSBEL4874Points
Mark
Overall		1094
13.20 (3)
1094		1016
1.83 (4)
2110		823
14.43 (4)
2933		988
23.92 (5)
3921		953
6.33 (5)
4874
6Annik KÄLINSUI4780Points
Mark
Overall		1099
13.17 (2)
1099		903
1.74 (8)
2002		775
13.71 (8)
2777		976
24.05 (8)
3753		1027
6.56 (6)
4780
7Katarina JOHNSON-THOMPSONGBR4735Points
Mark
Overall		1043
13.55 (13)
1043		1016
1.83 (6)
2059		722
12.92 (7)
2781		1017
23.62 (6)
3798		937
6.28 (7)
4735
8Emma OOSTERWEGELNED4595Points
Mark
Overall		1059
13.44 (8)
1059		941
1.77 (9)
2000		821
14.40 (6)
2821		940
24.43 (7)
3761		834
5.95 (8)
4595
9Claudia CONTEESP4532Points
Mark
Overall		1028
13.65 (14)
1028		1054
1.86 (5)
2082		692
12.46 (9)
2774		908
24.77 (10)
3682		850
6.00 (9)
4532
10Michelle ATHERLEYUSA4505Points
Mark
Overall		1106
13.12 (1)
1106		867
1.71 (11)
1973		698
12.56 (14)
2671		984
23.97 (12)
3655		850
6.00 (10)
4505
11Paulina LIGARSKAPOL4424Points
Mark
Overall		952
14.19 (15)
952		941
1.77 (15)
1893		799
14.08 (13)
2692		919
24.65 (13)
3611		813
5.88 (11)
4424
12Ashtin ZAMZOW-MAHLERUSA4352Points
Mark
Overall		1055
13.47 (10)
1055		941
1.77 (10)
1996		727
12.99 (11)
2723		873
25.15 (14)
3596		756
5.69 (12)
4352
13Kendell WILLIAMSUSA4207Points
Mark
Overall		1044
13.54 (12)
1044		867
1.71 (14)
1911		708
12.71 (15)
2619		862
25.27 (15)
3481		726
5.59 (13)
4207
14Sophie WEISSENBERGGER3692Points
Mark
Overall		1049
13.51 (11)
1049		903
1.74 (13)
1952		765
13.57 (12)
2717		975
24.06 (9)
3692		0
NM
3692
15Xénia KRIZSÁNHUN3661Points
Mark
Overall		1056
13.46 (9)
1056		903
1.74 (12)
1959		799
14.08 (10)
2758		903
24.82 (11)
3661		0
NM
3661
Odile AHOUANWANOUBENDNFPoints
Mark
Overall		0
DNS
DNS		0
DNS
DNF		0
DNS
DNF

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

