The following are the latest scores in the women’s Heptathlon after five completed events here at the World Athletics Championships on Monday’s (18) second day in the competition. With just two events remaining in the competition, Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium leads the overall standings with 5107 points, while American Anna Hall is fourth with 4963pts.
After a slowish start in the 100m hurdles on Sunday, Thiam, who is hoping to go one place better than the silver medal spot in Doha in 2019, took the lead with her 1.95m clearance in the high jump and she hasn’t looked back since.
The Belgian went to bed on Sunday night with 4071pts for the lead.
Olympic silver medalist, Anouk Vetter of The Netherlands is in second place after five events with 5024pts, while Adrianna Sułek, the World Indoor Championships Pentathlon silver medalist this past March currently in the bronze medal position with 4967pts.
Great Britain’s defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson sits seventh after five events with 4735pts.
Women’s Heptathlon after five events – World Championships 2022
|POINTS
|POS
|ATHLETE
|COUNTRY
|POINTS
|100H
|HJ
|SP
|200
|LJ
|JT
|800
|1
|Nafissatou THIAM
|BEL
|5107
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1093
13.21 (5)
1093
|1171
1.95 (1)
2264
|863
15.03 (1)
3127
|944
24.39 (1)
4071
|1036
6.59 (1)
5107
|2
|Anouk VETTER
|NED
|5024
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1080
13.30 (7)
1080
|978
1.80 (7)
2058
|945
16.25 (2)
3003
|1007
23.73 (2)
4010
|1014
6.52 (2)
5024
|3
|Adrianna SUŁEK
|POL
|4967
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1083
13.28 (6)
1083
|1093
1.89 (2)
2176
|803
14.13 (3)
2979
|1003
23.77 (4)
3982
|985
6.43 (3)
4967
|4
|Anna HALL
|USA
|4963
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1094
13.20 (3)
1094
|1054
1.86 (3)
2148
|772
13.67 (5)
2920
|1071
23.08 (3)
3991
|972
6.39 (4)
4963
|5
|Noor VIDTS
|BEL
|4874
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1094
13.20 (3)
1094
|1016
1.83 (4)
2110
|823
14.43 (4)
2933
|988
23.92 (5)
3921
|953
6.33 (5)
4874
|6
|Annik KÄLIN
|SUI
|4780
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1099
13.17 (2)
1099
|903
1.74 (8)
2002
|775
13.71 (8)
2777
|976
24.05 (8)
3753
|1027
6.56 (6)
4780
|7
|Katarina JOHNSON-THOMPSON
|GBR
|4735
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1043
13.55 (13)
1043
|1016
1.83 (6)
2059
|722
12.92 (7)
2781
|1017
23.62 (6)
3798
|937
6.28 (7)
4735
|8
|Emma OOSTERWEGEL
|NED
|4595
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1059
13.44 (8)
1059
|941
1.77 (9)
2000
|821
14.40 (6)
2821
|940
24.43 (7)
3761
|834
5.95 (8)
4595
|9
|Claudia CONTE
|ESP
|4532
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1028
13.65 (14)
1028
|1054
1.86 (5)
2082
|692
12.46 (9)
2774
|908
24.77 (10)
3682
|850
6.00 (9)
4532
|10
|Michelle ATHERLEY
|USA
|4505
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1106
13.12 (1)
1106
|867
1.71 (11)
1973
|698
12.56 (14)
2671
|984
23.97 (12)
3655
|850
6.00 (10)
4505
|11
|Paulina LIGARSKA
|POL
|4424
|Points
Mark
Overall
|952
14.19 (15)
952
|941
1.77 (15)
1893
|799
14.08 (13)
2692
|919
24.65 (13)
3611
|813
5.88 (11)
4424
|12
|Ashtin ZAMZOW-MAHLER
|USA
|4352
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1055
13.47 (10)
1055
|941
1.77 (10)
1996
|727
12.99 (11)
2723
|873
25.15 (14)
3596
|756
5.69 (12)
4352
|13
|Kendell WILLIAMS
|USA
|4207
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1044
13.54 (12)
1044
|867
1.71 (14)
1911
|708
12.71 (15)
2619
|862
25.27 (15)
3481
|726
5.59 (13)
4207
|14
|Sophie WEISSENBERG
|GER
|3692
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1049
13.51 (11)
1049
|903
1.74 (13)
1952
|765
13.57 (12)
2717
|975
24.06 (9)
3692
|0
NM
3692
|15
|Xénia KRIZSÁN
|HUN
|3661
|Points
Mark
Overall
|1056
13.46 (9)
1056
|903
1.74 (12)
1959
|799
14.08 (10)
2758
|903
24.82 (11)
3661
|0
NM
3661
|Odile AHOUANWANOU
|BEN
|DNF
|Points
Mark
Overall
|0
DNS
DNS
|0
DNS
DNF
|0
DNS
DNF
Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics