The following are the latest scores in the women’s Heptathlon after five completed events here at the World Athletics Championships on Monday’s (18) second day in the competition. With just two events remaining in the competition, Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium leads the overall standings with 5107 points, while American Anna Hall is fourth with 4963pts.

After a slowish start in the 100m hurdles on Sunday, Thiam, who is hoping to go one place better than the silver medal spot in Doha in 2019, took the lead with her 1.95m clearance in the high jump and she hasn’t looked back since.

The Belgian went to bed on Sunday night with 4071pts for the lead. Read more: Day 4 – Order of events schedule and how to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022

Olympic silver medalist, Anouk Vetter of The Netherlands is in second place after five events with 5024pts, while Adrianna Sułek, the World Indoor Championships Pentathlon silver medalist this past March currently in the bronze medal position with 4967pts.

Great Britain’s defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson sits seventh after five events with 4735pts.

Women’s Heptathlon after five events – World Championships 2022

POINTS POS ATHLETE COUNTRY POINTS 100H HJ SP 200 LJ JT 800 1 Nafissatou THIAM BEL 5107 Points

Mark

Overall 1093

13.21 (5)

1093 1171

1.95 (1)

2264 863

15.03 (1)

3127 944

24.39 (1)

4071 1036

6.59 (1)

5107 2 Anouk VETTER NED 5024 Points

Mark

Overall 1080

13.30 (7)

1080 978

1.80 (7)

2058 945

16.25 (2)

3003 1007

23.73 (2)

4010 1014

6.52 (2)

5024 3 Adrianna SUŁEK POL 4967 Points

Mark

Overall 1083

13.28 (6)

1083 1093

1.89 (2)

2176 803

14.13 (3)

2979 1003

23.77 (4)

3982 985

6.43 (3)

4967 4 Anna HALL USA 4963 Points

Mark

Overall 1094

13.20 (3)

1094 1054

1.86 (3)

2148 772

13.67 (5)

2920 1071

23.08 (3)

3991 972

6.39 (4)

4963 5 Noor VIDTS BEL 4874 Points

Mark

Overall 1094

13.20 (3)

1094 1016

1.83 (4)

2110 823

14.43 (4)

2933 988

23.92 (5)

3921 953

6.33 (5)

4874 6 Annik KÄLIN SUI 4780 Points

Mark

Overall 1099

13.17 (2)

1099 903

1.74 (8)

2002 775

13.71 (8)

2777 976

24.05 (8)

3753 1027

6.56 (6)

4780 7 Katarina JOHNSON-THOMPSON GBR 4735 Points

Mark

Overall 1043

13.55 (13)

1043 1016

1.83 (6)

2059 722

12.92 (7)

2781 1017

23.62 (6)

3798 937

6.28 (7)

4735 8 Emma OOSTERWEGEL NED 4595 Points

Mark

Overall 1059

13.44 (8)

1059 941

1.77 (9)

2000 821

14.40 (6)

2821 940

24.43 (7)

3761 834

5.95 (8)

4595 9 Claudia CONTE ESP 4532 Points

Mark

Overall 1028

13.65 (14)

1028 1054

1.86 (5)

2082 692

12.46 (9)

2774 908

24.77 (10)

3682 850

6.00 (9)

4532 10 Michelle ATHERLEY USA 4505 Points

Mark

Overall 1106

13.12 (1)

1106 867

1.71 (11)

1973 698

12.56 (14)

2671 984

23.97 (12)

3655 850

6.00 (10)

4505 11 Paulina LIGARSKA POL 4424 Points

Mark

Overall 952

14.19 (15)

952 941

1.77 (15)

1893 799

14.08 (13)

2692 919

24.65 (13)

3611 813

5.88 (11)

4424 12 Ashtin ZAMZOW-MAHLER USA 4352 Points

Mark

Overall 1055

13.47 (10)

1055 941

1.77 (10)

1996 727

12.99 (11)

2723 873

25.15 (14)

3596 756

5.69 (12)

4352 13 Kendell WILLIAMS USA 4207 Points

Mark

Overall 1044

13.54 (12)

1044 867

1.71 (14)

1911 708

12.71 (15)

2619 862

25.27 (15)

3481 726

5.59 (13)

4207 14 Sophie WEISSENBERG GER 3692 Points

Mark

Overall 1049

13.51 (11)

1049 903

1.74 (13)

1952 765

13.57 (12)

2717 975

24.06 (9)

3692 0

NM

3692 15 Xénia KRIZSÁN HUN 3661 Points

Mark

Overall 1056

13.46 (9)

1056 903

1.74 (12)

1959 799

14.08 (10)

2758 903

24.82 (11)

3661 0

NM

3661 Odile AHOUANWANOU BEN DNF Points

Mark

Overall 0

DNS

DNS 0

DNS

DNF 0

DNS

DNF

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics