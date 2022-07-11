RALEIGH — The North Carolina State men’s and women’s cross country programs have released their competition slate for the 2022 season, as announced by head coaches Rollie Geiger and Laurie Henes on Thursday.

The Wolfpack opens its schedule with its sole home meet of the season. The adidas XC Challenge is set for Friday, Sept. 16 and will be held in Cary, N.C., at the WakeMed Soccer Park Cross Country Course.

Friday, Sept. 30 will see the Pack squads make the trip to South Bend, Ind., for the Joe Piane Invite. Read more: Iowa State cross country 2022 schedule announced

NC State’s first weekend of competition in October will take place Friday, Oct. 14. Part of the teams will travel to Madison, Wisc., for the Nuttycombe Invite while others will compete at the ECU Pirate Invitational in Greenville, N.C.

The postseason opens Friday, Oct. 28 at the ACC Championships. The 2022 conference meet will be hosted by Virginia at Panorama Farms.

On Friday, Nov. 11 the Pack is set to compete at the NCAA Southeast Regional in Louisville, Ky. The top two teams from the meet on the men’s and women’s sides will attain automatic bids to the NCAA Championships. The 2022 National Championships meet will return to Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 19.

PHOTO: NC State Cross Country 2022 Schedule. Photo by Wolfpack Athletics

North Carolina State University 2022 Cross Country Schedule Date Time At Opponent Location Tournament Result Sep 1 (Thu) TBD Home Scrimmage TBD Sep 16 (Fri) TBD Home adidas XC Challenge Cary, NC Sep 30 (Fri) TBD Neutral Joe Piane Invitational South Bend, Ind. Oct 14 (Fri) TBD Neutral ECU Pirate Invitational Greenville, NC Oct 14 (Fri) TBD Neutral Nuttycombe Invitational Madison, Wisc. Oct 28 (Fri) TBD Neutral ACC Championships Charlottesville, Va. Nov 11 (Fri) TBD Neutral NCAA Southeast Regionals Louisville, Ky. Nov 19 (Sat) TBD Neutral NCAA Championships Stillwater, Okla.

