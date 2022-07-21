EUGENE, Oregon (July 21) – Noah Lyles set an American and championship record of 19.31 seconds to win the men’s 200 meters final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Thursday to lead another U.S. podium sweep here at Hayward Field.

“I was true in form for a world record, but I am Ok with the American record,” said Lyles. “I felt I got the best start I could possibly ask for. The race was basically set up for me. I was given lane six, an outside lane.”

Olympic silver medalist in Tokyo last summer, Kenny Bednarek copped the silver medal again at the world championships this time in a season-best of 19.77 while World U20 record holder Erriyon Knighton finished with the bronze in 19.80. Read more: Shericka Jackson runs 21.45 secs, wins 200m at World Championships 2022

“I’ve given my all,” added Lyles. “I literally had nothing left after I crossed the finish line. It’s an immaculate feeling to be on the podium with two fellow Americans.”

Bednarek said: “It is a very special moment. I had a set back earlier this year, I broke my toe and just to be able to make it to the finals and now I have a silver medal again, I kind of noted about that. I just try to be better and this is just amazing experience and I want to come stronger next year.

Despite not winning the gold medal, Knighton was satisfied to be on medal podium.

“It feels good. To be so young and be on the podium,” he said. “There’s more to come. I have it my all. From the blocks, I had a slight mess-up and that kind of threw my race off, but I got a medal. I can’t complain.”

With his superb run at Hayward Field on Thursday, Lyles became the third fastest athlete of all time in the discipline behind world record holder Usain Bolt (19.19) and another Jamaican, Yohan Blake (19.26), while his time eclipsed the American record of Michael Johnson.

Men – 200 metres

Statistical Summary

Noah Lyles (USA) won gold in the 200 in 19.31, which is the 3rd fastest time in history. It is also a new USA All-Comers record, beating the mark of 19.32 by Michael Johnson at the Atlanta Olympics.

Kenny Bednarek (USA) won the silver medal in 19.77 and Erriyon Knighton (USA) won bronze in 19.80 to complete a United States’ medal sweep.

The USA sweep in the 200 is the 2nd in the event, after the USA sweep in 2005. It is the 4th sweep of Oregon22, making this the 1st World Championship ever with 4 medal sweeps (men 100/200, men shot put, women 100).

Lyles is the 3rd man to defend his World Championship title in the 200 metres, after Usain Bolt (2009-15), and Calvin Smith (1983-1987).

Erriyon Knighton’s bronze medal, at 18-174 old, makes him the youngest medalist ever in the men’s 200 and the 2nd youngest in an individual event at the World Championships, after Richard Chelimo (KEN) in the 1991 10K at 18-127.

Knighton’s 19.80 in 3 rd place equals the best mark-for-place at the World Championships, set by Christoph Lemaître of France in 2011.

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images