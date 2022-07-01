KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 1) — Jamaican young sprint sensation Oblique Seville is delighted with his improvements so far this season but believes he can go even faster than his 9.86 seconds personal best at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon later this month, with some technical improvements.

Seville, a semi-finalist in the men’s 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, is enjoying a big breakthrough season under the supervision of sprint guru Glen Mills, the man who used to oversee the programs of 2011 world champion Yohan Blake and Usain Bolt, the 100m and 200m world record holder and multiple world and Olympic gold medal winner.

The 21-year-old Seville, who entered the current season with a personal best of 10.04 seconds, has dipped under that mark five times already this season, including four sub-10 seconds clockings to have the Jamaican fans buzzing again.

He also improved on his third-place finish from 2021 when copping second place behind the joint second-fastest man ever in the 100m, Yohan Blake, at the Jamaica National Championships last week.

Oblique Seville: My fixes can improve on 9.86 PB

However, despite his highlighted-outstanding performances in 2022, the sixth-fastest man in the world this year who has clocked 9.88, 9.92, and 9.98 times to link with his personal best of 9.86, still believes he has a lot of room for improvement and is hoping to put his best race together in Eugene.

“In the execution of the 9.88, my start wasn’t good. My landings were on my heels,” Seville said in the Jamaica Gleaner. “If I ran the 9.88 like how I ran the 9.86, it would be a better result and it would be faster than the 9.86, so I would have got a personal best.”

He also admitted to being a little tense in the latter part of the race, something he will also try to clean up at the world championships.

“It’s a huge difference because even the last part of the race, I wasn’t composed. I was tense,” he added.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships, to be held at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, will take place from 15-24 July.