Cade Flatt wins 2021-2022 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year
Benton, Ky. – In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s most elite high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Cade Flatt of Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky. is the 2021-22 Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Flatt won the prestigious award for his accomplishments on and off the field, joining an impressive group of former Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Players of the Year who have combined for 19 gold medals and 14 National Championships.

Flatt was surprised with the trophy by his family, coaches and teammates at school. Read more also: Stanford Commit Juliette Whittaker wins Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year Award

Cade Flatt won the 2021-2022 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year
Cade Flatt won the 2021-2022 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Flatt as the nation’s best high school boys track and field player.

The Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others to evaluate candidates, selected Flatt from more than half a million other student-athletes who compete in boys track and field nationwide.

Competition for the national award was fierce. Flatt topped the list of state winners in boys track and field who collectively boast an incredible list of accomplishments, including 25 who have volunteered with 2+ organizations, 8 returning state Gatorade Players of the Year in either Boys Cross Country or Boys Track & Field and 29 with a GPA of 3.75 and above.

“Competing at the most demanding event in the sport, Cade Flatt embodied pure mastery at the 800-meter distance (in 2022),” said Rich Gonzalez of PrepCalTrack. “Unbeaten both indoors and outdoors against scholastic competition, he recorded the No. 3 time in prep history to win a title at New Balance Nationals Outdoor and solidified his unprecedented outdoor ledger.

Cade Flatt academics - Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year
Cade Flatt academics – Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year

“While chasing one of the oldest records in the books, amazingly, Cade notched the No. 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 outdoor times in history to rule a single track prep event like no other high schooler in history—he was absolutely masterful.”

Flatt just missed breaking national high school 800m record

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior set a state record in winning the national championship in the 800-meter run at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor this past season. Flatt’s clocking of 1:46.48 was 0.03 seconds shy of the national high-school record that has stood since 1996.

Flatt produced five of this century’s top six 800 times this spring and ran a 1:46.53 in a qualifying round for the 800 at the elite, all-ages USATF Outdoor Championships, finishing ninth overall and missing the final by one slot. Flatt won the 400-meter dash and the 800 at the Class AAA state meet, leading the Marshals to a third-place finish as a team. His best 400 time of 46.89 seconds ranked No. 25 nationally among prep competitors in 2022 at the time of his selection.

A member of the Marshall County High Gifted and Talented program, Flatt has volunteered as part of multiple community service initiatives through his school’s Leadership Class, including elementary-school tutoring and literacy-outreach programs. He is also a four-year member of the Marshall County Pep Club. 

Flatt has maintained a weighted 4.13 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete on an athletic scholarship at the University of Mississippi this fall.

“Gatorade understands how sports translate into lifelong skills, which is why we continue to recognize and celebrate student-athletes who are incredible role models for future generations,” said Gatorade Chief Marketing Officer Kalen Thornton.

Cade Flatt Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year Trophy
Cade Flatt Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year Trophy

“Cade Flatt is an undisputed leader on the field of play and a role model in his community, which is why he earned the Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year award.”

About the Gatorade National Track and Field Player of the Year Award

Each year, a selection committee evaluates the nation’s top talent to choose one state winner from each of the 50 states as well as Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track & field. In all, 608 athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports.

Gatorade has a long-standing history of serving athlete communities and understands how sports instill valuable lifelong skills on and off the field. Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.

Previous winners include a distinguished list of athletes, such as Peyton Manning, Abby Wambach, Jayson Tatum, Elena Delle Donne and many other sports icons.

To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com or follow us on social media on Facebook at facebook.com/GatoradePOY, Instagram at instagram.com/Gatorade and Twitter at twitter.com/Gatorade.

PREVIOUS GATORADE NATIONAL BOYS TRACK AND FIELD PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
YEARNAMEHOMETOWNSTATUS
2020-21Hobbs KesslerAnn Arbor, MIAdidas
2019-20Nico YoungNewbury Park, CANorthern Arizona University
2018-19Matthew BolingHouston, TXUniversity of Georgia
2017-18Anthony SchwartzPlantation, FLCleveland Browns
2016-17Armand DuplantisLafayette, LASweden Men’s Track & Field Team
2015-16Michael NormanMurrieta, CAUS Men’s Track and Field Team
2014-15Michael NormanMurrieta, CAUS Men’s Track and Field Team
2013-14Trentavis FridayCherryville, NCRan for Florida State University
2012-13Trayvon BromellSt. Petersburg, FLUS Men’s Track and Field Team
2011-12Abraham HallGrand Prairie, TXRan for University of California, Los Angeles
2010-11Gunnar NixonEdmond, OKDecathlon Events for University of Arkansas
2009-10Sam CrouserGresham, ORThrew for University of Oregon
2008-09Curtis BeachAlbuquerque, NMDecathlon Events for Duke University
2007-08German FernandezRiverbank, CARan for Oklahoma State University
2006-07Bryshon NellumLos Angeles, CARan for University of Southern California
2005-06David KlechSan Ramon, CADecathlon events for University of Oregon
2004-05Ryan WhitingHarrisburg, PAThrew for Arizona State University
2003-04Jason RichardsonCedar Hill, TXRan for University of South Carolina
2002-03Kerron ClementLaPorte, TXRan for University of Florida
2001-02Brendan ChristianAustin, TXRetired Antigua and Barbuda Men’s Track & Field Team
2000-01Alan WebbReston, VARan for University of Michigan
1999-00Donald SageElmhurst, ILRan for Stanford University
1998-99Jacob FreemanWarwick, RIThrew for the Manhattan Jaspers
1997-98Jon StevensFremont, CARan for Stanford University 
1996-97Sharif KarieSpringfield, VARan for University of Arkansas
1995-96Michael GranvilleBell Gardens, CARan for University of California, Los Angeles
1994-95Michael StemberSacramento, CARan for Stanford University
1993-94Andre ScottSanford, FLJumped for Auburn University
1992-93Charles MitchellWaco, TXRan for Auburn University
1991-92Sheddric FieldsDallas, TXRan for University of Houston
1990-91Bryan BronsonJasper, TXRetired US Men’s Track & Field Team
1989-90Brent NoonFallbrook, CARetired US Men’s Track & Field Team
1988-89Dion BentleyPittsburgh, PAJumped for University of Florida
1987-88Art SkipperSandy, ORDeceased
1986-87Kamy KeshmiriReno, NVThrew for University of Nevada at Reno
1985-86Eric MastalirCarmichael, CARan for Stanford University
