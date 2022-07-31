BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 31) —— Olympic champion Hansle Parchment is still doubtful about competing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham this week, but the Jamaican sprint hurdler said he will make a decision in a couple of days.

Parchment was forced to pull out of the final of the men’s 110m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, earlier this month after suffering leg cramps moments before the start of the race and he’s apparently still not fully recovered from those issues.

The 32-year-old who won a silver medal at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018 on the Gold Coast in Australia, said he would like to try and improve on that podium position. Read more: Gold for Jessica Stenson! – Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s marathon results

At the same time, however, he isn’t keen on taking any unnecessary risk that could potentially disrupt the rest of his season and his preparations for another “important” year in 2023.

“If I must be honest, we are not completely sure yet if we’re going to make the run,” Parchment said during an interview. “As I said earlier, we are still watching it (the muscle issue) [and] still taking baby steps forward to make sure that the leg is good.

“…I don’t want to put myself in a position where I make more damages and then out for the rest of the season and then a very slow start to prepare for next season which is also another important year.

“So, all being well, tomorrow we will do some hurdles and then we’ll decide from then if we will move forward with these Games.”

Parchment copped a silver medal behind countryman Ronald Levy at the last Commonwealth Games four years ago but would be the favorite for the gold medal if he’s fit enough to start at Birmingham 2022.

So far this season, the Jamaican has clocked 13.09 seconds, which is the 5th fastest in the world for this active campaign.

Parchment has also run a wind-aided 13.02 (2.5 m/s) at the World Athletics Championships.

The track and field schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 begins on Tuesday, 2 August.

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics