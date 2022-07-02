Italy’s double Olympic gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs has revealed that he is traveling to Eugene, Oregon early ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships to “test the waters” as he looks to recover from a muscle issue.

Jacobs, who won the 100m and 4x100m relay gold medals in Tokyo last year withdrew from the Diamond League meet in Stockholm on Thursday as a precautionary measure after feeling some discomfort with his glutes.

With the World Athletics Championships set to begin in two weeks, the Stockholm Diamond League was the last meet on his schedule before he takes on the world’s best at Oregon22 and he revealed on social media that he will now head to the U.S.

“I’ll be in Eugene to test the waters,” the American-born former long jumper posted on Instagram.

“I am the first to want to get on the top step of the podium for me and for all of you.

“You too know how much dedication I put into it every day, if it were up to me I would compete on every occasion, but sport is like this. We are human beings, not machines.

“I will update you step by step in the coming days.”

Jacobs clocked 10.12 seconds to win his fifth Italian national men’s 100 meters title on his return from a reported back muscle injury last week, which caused him to miss three previous Diamond League meetings in Eugene, Rome and Oslo.

The European record holder who won the World Indoor 60m title in Belgrade, Serbia, in March, owns a personal best of 9.80 seconds for the 100m.