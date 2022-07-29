(July 29) — Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs is among the sprinters listed in the entries for the men’s 100 meters for the 2022 European Athletics Championships in Munich, next month.

Jacobs returned from a long layoff from competitive competition to race in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month.

However, the Italian withdrew from the championships following the first round after he struggled to recover from a thigh injury.

“I am forced to stop. I am a fighter and this is why I decided to be in Eugene,” he said at the time of withdrawing from the world championships.

“In order not to compromise the rest of the season by risking a more serious injury, I have to postpone the challenge.”

Jacobs, who won the Olympic title in Tokyo, last summer, will now turn his attention to the 2022 European Athletics Championships, which will take place from 15-21 August.

The World and European Indoor 60m champion has raced five times over 100m this season and has a season-best of 10.04 seconds, set in Savona on 18 May, and matched in the heats at the world championships in Eugene, on 15 July.

He has a 9.99 seconds clocking this year, but that performance was aided by a +2.3 m/s wind.

Amaury Golitin (France), Dominik Záleský (Czech Republic) Ramil Guliyev (Turkey), SUI William Reais (Switzerland), Even Meinseth (Norway), and Silvan Wicki (Switzerland) all withdrew from the 100m.

2022 European Athletics Championships entry lists

Munich 2022 – Eligible Athletes (Men)

Munich 2022 – Eligible Athletes (Women)

Munich 2022 – Relays Qualification List