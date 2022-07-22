Athing Mu in the 800m heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022
By David Monti, @d9monti
EUGENE (21-Jul) — On a night that left Hayward Field rocking after Americans Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton swept the 200m, qualifying in the men’s and women’s 800m and the men’s 5000m was admittedly less electric here at Hayward Field in Eugene on Thursday’s (21) Day 7 at the World Athletics Championships.

Nonetheless, nearly all of the favorites advanced in those events, including the women’s 800m where Americans Athing Mu, Ajee’ Wilson, and Raevyn Rogers, plus Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson all made progress to the semi-final.

Mu, who is just 20, made her first appearance at a World Athletics Championships here in Oregon, Thursday night in the preliminary round. Running in the third of six heats, she controlled the pace from gun to tape, and won unpressed in an energy-saving 2:01.30.

“It felt pretty good,” Mu casually told reporters with a surgical mask around her chin.  “I mean, first round.  I thought it was going to be more intense on my legs just because I haven’t competed in about a month. 

“But, felt really good, really smooth, just kind of going out there and taking the pace on my own and just bringing it home.”

Americans Advance in women’s 800m, but it was physical

Both of Mu’s American teammates, Raevyn Rogers and Ajee’ Wilson, advanced to the semi-finals as well.  Rogers, who earned the bronze medal in Tokyo last August and ran in heat five, found herself bottled up in traffic most of her heat.

As she rounded the final bend in fifth position, she went to the outside and surged past the four women in front of her —Habitam Alemu of Ethiopia, Noelie Yarigo of Benin, Prudence Sekgodiso of South Africa, and Chrisann Gordon-Powell of Jamaica– to take the win in 2:01.36. She only finished 1/100th of a second ahead of Alemu, pipping her at the line.

When asked by reporters if she had planned that kind of come-from-behind race, she laughed.

“No, not at all,” Rogers said. “Luckily, I’ve done the 1500 and it was just as physical. After yesterday seeing how physical the boys were I just knew that that was going to happen today, too, for us.  It was definitely physical. 

“There were a couple of times in the race where I really had to adjust mentally.  But things like that, you can’t let it affect you.”

Wilson, who finished third in heat four, had a less dramatic race.  She finished third behind France’s Renelle Lamote and Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu in 2:01.02 and landed Team USATF’s third automatic qualifier to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

“Watching the men race yesterday, there was so much action and we really wanted to avoid that,” said Wilson.

“I just need to make sure I put myself in a good position. Weather conditions were good. It was hot, but as bad it was for the Trials last year.”

Keely Hodgkinson makes progress as well – World Athletics Championships 800m

Also advancing was 2021 Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain.  She led heat two out of the final bend and won going away in 2:00.88 undisturbed by an athlete collision behind her.  Australia’s Catriona Bisset, who had led for the first 600 meters, tangled legs with Italy’s Elaina Bello’ in front of her. 

Bisset fell hard to the track, face first, and although Bello’ was able to stay on her feet she only finished sixth in 2:02.78. Luckily, both women were advanced to the semi-finals by race officials.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be such a quick pace at 400m and I am just happy to get through,” said Hodgkinson who, like Mu, is only 20.  She continued: “I got my ankle clipped a few times but I’m grateful to come through safely.”

Other athletes with good medal chances who advanced were Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji, who posted the round’s fastest time of 1:58.83; Britain’s Jemma Reekie, who finished behind Welteji in heat 1 in 1:59.09; Uganda’s Halima Nakaayi; Jamaica’s Natoya Goule; and Kenya’s Mary Moraa.

PHOTO: Athing Mu of the United States wins her preliminary heat in the 800m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships (photo by Jane Monti for Race Results Weekly)

WOMEN’S 800M RESULTS – HEATS SUMMARY – JULY 21, 2022

SUMMARY
POSRANKHEATCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
111ETHDiribe WELTEJI1:58.83Q
221GBRJemma REEKIE1:59.09Q
331JAMAdelle TRACEY1:59.20 PBQ
416JAMNatoya GOULE2:00.06Q
526KENMary MORAA2:00.42Q
614FRARenelle LAMOTE2:00.71Q
736POLAnna WIELGOSZ2:00.79Q
841CANLindsey BUTTERWORTH2:00.81q
912GBRKeely HODGKINSON2:00.88Q
1024ETHFreweyni HAILU2:00.93Q
1134USAAjee WILSON2:01.02Q
1246GERMajtie KOLBERG2:01.21 =SB
1344GBRAlexandra BELL2:01.25q
1413USAAthing MU2:01.30Q
1515USARaevyn ROGERS2:01.36Q
1625ETHHabitam ALEMU2:01.37Q
1723UGAHalimah NAKAAYI2:01.41Q
1822SLOAnita HORVAT2:01.48Q
1935BENNoélie YARIGO2:01.58Q
2045RSAPrudence SEKGODISO2:01.60q
2154KENNaomi KORIR2:01.61q
2232SUILore HOFFMANN2:01.63Q
2342GERChristina HERING2:01.63q
2456IRLLouise SHANAHAN2:01.71
2533GBREllie BAKER2:01.72Q
2655JAMChrisann GORDON-POWELL2:01.91
2743CUBRose Mary ALMANZA2:01.96
2853UKROlha LYAKHOVA2:02.16
2952SRIGayanthika ARTIGALA2:02.35
3051KENJarinter Mawia MWASYA2:02.35
3166SLOJerneja SMONKAR2:02.48
3261FINEveliina MÄÄTTÄNEN2:02.68
3365CANMadeleine KELLY2:02.71
3462ITAElena BELLÒ2:02.78q
3564VINShafiqua MALONEY2:03.00
3671URUDéborah RODRÍGUEZ2:03.04
3781MEXMariela Luisa REAL2:03.24
3876JPNNozomi TANAKA2:03.56
3963MARAssia RAZIKI2:03.77
4074CANAddy TOWNSEND2:03.79
4175BELVanessa SCAUNET2:04.07
4285AUSClaudia HOLLINGSWORTH2:04.11
4373AUSTess KIRSOPP-COLE2:05.74
4486NORHedda HYNNE2:06.27
4572AUSCatriona BISSET2:22.25q

David Monti is the Editor, Publisher, and Founder, of Race Results Weekly, a professional distance running data and news service providing results from over 3000 events annually, and worldwide. He is based in New York City.

