Photo highlights from the first round heats of the women’s 100 meters dash that took place on Day 2 at the World Athletics Championships here on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, on Saturday.

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce were the top qualifiers from the opening round after both women dipped under 10.90 seconds when winning their respective heats.

European champion Asher-Smith clocked 10.84 seconds to top the list of qualifiers, while Fraser-Pryce, who is seeking her fifth world 100m title, was a bit more controlled when running 10.89 secs in a slight headwind to take her heat.

Olympic double-double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson, and Kemba Nelson, the NCAA runner-up were the other Jamaicans advancing to the semis.

The semi-finals and the final of the women’s 100m will take place on Sunday and I am expecting something very fast, especially from the three Jamaicans who have been burning up the track all season.

Could we see a sub-10.60 seconds time in the final? You never know because this track is fast and Thompson-Herah has done it before.