The World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will begin next Monday (1) and runs through Saturday (6) and here is a look at the top athletes who will be featuring for their countries in respective jump events.

The list below will prove the marks of the top U20 performances this season, while a more detailed preview of each event can be accessed by clicking here.

Meanwhile, if you would like to see the complete entry list for the championships, then click here for more details. Among the top names listed here are Karmen Bruus, Angelina Topić and Britt Weerman who are set for an exciting clash in the women’s high jump, while Johnny Brackins of USA and Jamaica’s Jaydon Hibbert are the highlighted competitors in the men’s long jump and triple jump events.

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 – Jumps list

High Jump

1 1.96 Karmen Bruus EST

1 1.96 Angelina Topić SRB

3 1.95 Britt Weerman NED

4 1.88 Elisabeth Pihela EST

4 1.88 Johanna Göring GER

Pole Vault

2 4.51 Amanda Moll USA

5 4.40 Hana Moll USA

8 4.30 Elise Russis FRA

13 4.25 Chiara Sistermann GER

13 4.25 Great Nnachi ITA

Long Jump

1 6.73 +0.6 Helena Börner GER

2 6.68 +1.8 Natalia Linares COL

3 6.58 +0.7 Plamena Mitkova BUL

4 6.54 +1.5 Brina Likar SLO

5 6.51 +1.4 Anna Matuszewicz POL

Triple Jump

1 13.92 -1.0 Sharifa Davronova UZB

2 13.72 +0.7 Clemence Rougier FRA

3 13.61 +0.7 Sohane Aucagos FRA

4 13.36 +0.3 Teodora Boberić SRB Jerusalem

5 13.28 Zhang Linshan CHN

Long Jump

1 8.06 +0.9 Johnny Brackins USA

3 8.04 +1.8 Mattia Furlani ITA

4 7.95 0.0 Aniel A. Molina CUB

5 7.93 +1.6 Erwan Konate FRA

10 7.85 -1.6 Aaron Davis USA

Triple Jump

1 16.66 -0.2 Jaydon Hibbert JAM

2 16.16 +0.3 Aiden Hinson AUS

3 16.12A Ethan Olivier NZL

4 16.11 T. Selva Prabhu IND

4 16.11 +0.7 Ma Yinglong CHN

High Jump

1 2.26A Brian Raats RSA

3 2.20 Bozhidar Saraboyukov BUL

3 2.20 Edoardo Stronati ITA

3 2.20 Choi Jin-Woo KOR

6 2.19 Mátyás Guth HUN

Pole vault

1 5.70 Anthony Ammirati FRA

2 5.53 Juho Alasaari FIN

4 5.42 Garrett Brown USA

5 5.40 Mathis Prod Homme FRA

5 5.40 Michał Gawenda POL