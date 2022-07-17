Jamaica swept the women’s 100 meters podium places for a second successive major championship as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce defended her world title with a 10.67 seconds performance — pulling compatriots Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah with her to the finish line at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, on Sunday (17).

Fraser-Pryce, who went into the championships as the world leader at 10.67 seconds, matched that performance here in the final to set a championships record, lowering the 10.70 mark of Marion Jones (USA) from 1999.

The two-time Olympic champion got off to a brilliant start and went on to hold off the rest of the field in claiming an astonishing fifth world 100m title. Fraser-Pryce became the first person to win five world championships titles in an individual running event.

Jackson, the national champion clocked a personal best of 10.73 seconds for the silver medal and Olympic champion Thompson-Herah posted 10.81 seconds for the bronze.

Jamaica swept the women’s 100m at the Olympic Games in 2008 and 2021 but became the first nation to complete a medal sweep in the event at the world championships.

Seven of the eight women in the final broke 11-seconds, with the exception of American Melissa Jefferson (11.03)

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 10.67 CR

2 JAM Shericka JACKSON 10.73 PB

3 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.81

4 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 10.83 =NR

5 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 10.91

6 USA Aleia HOBBS 10.92

7 CIV Marie-Josée TA LOU 10.93

8 USA Melissa JEFFERSON 11.03

Women – 100 metres

Statistical Summary

This is the 1st ever sweep in the women’s 100 at the World Championships, and it is also the 1st sweep for Jamaica at the Worlds.

Fraser-Pryce’s time of 10.67 is a championship record, bettering the mark of 10.70 set by Marion Jones (USA) in 1999.

Fraser-Pryce became the first person to win five world titles in an individual running event and, at 35-201, breaks Justin Gatlin’s record as the oldest world champion in an individual event on the track.

Fraser-Pryce was the previous oldest gold medalist in this event, in 2019, at 32-201.

Fraser-Pryce also breaks a tie for most medals in the event with Carmelita Jeter (USA) and Merlene Ottey (JAM), who both won 4 medals.

With the women’s 100 metres, the men’s 100 metres, and the men’s shot put, there have now been 3 medal sweeps at Oregon22, which equals the most at a single edition of the World Championships, also set in 1983, 2005, and 2007.

Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire