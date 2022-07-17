Jamaica swept the women’s 100 meters podium places for a second successive major championship as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce defended her world title with a 10.67 seconds performance — pulling compatriots Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah with her to the finish line at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, on Sunday (17).
Fraser-Pryce, who went into the championships as the world leader at 10.67 seconds, matched that performance here in the final to set a championships record, lowering the 10.70 mark of Marion Jones (USA) from 1999.
Watch Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Wins 2022 World Championships 100m
The two-time Olympic champion got off to a brilliant start and went on to hold off the rest of the field in claiming an astonishing fifth world 100m title. Fraser-Pryce became the first person to win five world championships titles in an individual running event.
Jackson, the national champion clocked a personal best of 10.73 seconds for the silver medal and Olympic champion Thompson-Herah posted 10.81 seconds for the bronze.
Jamaica swept the women’s 100m at the Olympic Games in 2008 and 2021 but became the first nation to complete a medal sweep in the event at the world championships.
Seven of the eight women in the final broke 11-seconds, with the exception of American Melissa Jefferson (11.03)
RESULT
POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK
1 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 10.67 CR
2 JAM Shericka JACKSON 10.73 PB
3 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.81
4 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 10.83 =NR
5 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 10.91
6 USA Aleia HOBBS 10.92
7 CIV Marie-Josée TA LOU 10.93
8 USA Melissa JEFFERSON 11.03
Women – 100 metres
Statistical Summary
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a Jamaican sweep of the women’s 100 metres, running 10.67 for the gold.
- Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah won silver and bronze, respectively.
- This is the 1st ever sweep in the women’s 100 at the World Championships, and it is also the 1st sweep for Jamaica at the Worlds.
- Fraser-Pryce’s time of 10.67 is a championship record, bettering the mark of 10.70 set by Marion Jones (USA) in 1999.
- Fraser-Pryce became the first person to win five world titles in an individual running event and, at 35-201, breaks Justin Gatlin’s record as the oldest world champion in an individual event on the track.
- Fraser-Pryce was the previous oldest gold medalist in this event, in 2019, at 32-201.
- Fraser-Pryce also breaks a tie for most medals in the event with Carmelita Jeter (USA) and Merlene Ottey (JAM), who both won 4 medals.
- With the women’s 100 metres, the men’s 100 metres, and the men’s shot put, there have now been 3 medal sweeps at Oregon22, which equals the most at a single edition of the World Championships, also set in 1983, 2005, and 2007.
Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire