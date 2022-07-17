Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica at the Tokyo Olympics
Jamaica swept the women’s 100 meters podium places for a second successive major championship as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce defended her world title with a 10.67 seconds performance — pulling compatriots Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah with her to the finish line at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, on Sunday (17).

Fraser-Pryce, who went into the championships as the world leader at 10.67 seconds, matched that performance here in the final to set a championships record, lowering the 10.70 mark of Marion Jones (USA) from 1999.

The two-time Olympic champion got off to a brilliant start and went on to hold off the rest of the field in claiming an astonishing fifth world 100m title.

Jackson clocked a personal best of 10.73 seconds for the silver medal and Olympic champion Thompson-Herah posted 10.81 seconds for the bronze.

RESULT
POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK
1 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 10.67 CR
2 JAM Shericka JACKSON 10.73 PB
3 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.81
4 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 10.83 =NR
5 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 10.91
6 USA Aleia HOBBS 10.92
7 CIV Marie-Josée TA LOU 10.93
8 USA Melissa JEFFERSON 11.03





