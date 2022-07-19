EUGENE, Oregon (July 19) —— Results from the women’s 200m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships on Day 5 here in Oregon, with Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Elaine Thompson-Herah all advancing to stay on course for another potential Jamaican sprint sweep.

Pre-championships favorite Jackson clocked 21.67 seconds (2.0 m/s) to win the first semi-final heat to advance with the quickest time across all three heats and she said she expects to run even faster in the final. Read more: DAY 5 – World Athletics Championships order of events schedule, start lists, how to watch

The world leader took control of the race in the early parts of the contest to enter the home straight with a clear advantage. The 27-year-old then kept the momentum for about 150m to build a sizable lead before taking her foot off the gas pedal to jog across the finish line.

Nigerien star Aminatou Seyni finished super fast to grab second place on the line in 22.04, just finishing ahead of Mujinga Kambundji who set a Swiss national record of 22.05 secs for second place.

Meanwhile, despite running 21.97 seconds in her heat, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah had to settle for third place in the second semi-final, which went to USA’s Tamara Clark who ran 21.95 secs for the victory.

Thompson-Herah and defending world champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain entered the home straight in the lead, but the winners of the last two major championships were chased down by Clark who said she’s even more confident now about winning a medal in the final.

Nevertheless, Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman of all time in the half-lap, still managed to reserve a lane in the final as one of the quicker finishers on time.

Meanwhile, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the champion in the 100m earlier at the championships, also looked superb when winning the third semi-final in an impressive 21.82 seconds to run away from American champion Abby Steiner, who took second place in the heat in 22.15 seconds.

The Jamaican who owns a personal best of 21.79 seconds, flashed off the corner to enter the final straight in the lead and then held her form to cross the line comfortably in the first place and qualified with the second-fastest time behind Jackson.

The women’s 200m finals will take place on Thursday.

Women’s 200m semi-final results

RESULT – HEAT 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 JAM Shericka JACKSON 21.67 Q

2 NIG Aminatou SEYNI 22.04 Q

3 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 22.05 NR q

4 USA Jenna PRANDINI 22.08

5 BAH TyNia GAITHER 22.41 PB

6 GAM Gina BASS 22.71 SB

7 NGR Rosemary CHUKWUMA 22.72

8 AUS Jacinta BEECHER 23.14

RESULT – HEAT 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Tamara CLARK 21.95 Q

2 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 21.96 SB Q

3 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 21.97 SB q

4 BRA Vitoria Cristina ROSA 22.47 AR

5 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 22.49

6 CIV Jessika GBAI 22.84

7 BRN Edidiong Ofinome ODIONG 23.31

8 NAM Beatrice MASILINGI 24.78

RESULT – HEAT 3

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 21.82 SB Q

2 USA Abby STEINER 22.15 Q

3 NGR Favour OFILI 22.3

4 ECU Gabriela Anahi SUAREZ 22.74 NR

5 DEN Ida KARSTOFT 22.84

6 ITA Dalia KADDARI 22.86

7 GER Jessica-Bianca WESSOLLY 23.33

8 ANT Joella LLOYD 23.38

