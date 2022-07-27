World champions Shericka Jackson and Shaunae Miller-Uibo will go head-to-head in the women’s 200 meters in Poland when the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series resumes at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial on 6 August, the meeting organizers said.

Jackson, who flashed to a speedy 21.45 seconds to win the 200m gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last week, is also scheduled to compete in the event at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which starts next Tuesday.

The Jamaican who also won a silver medal behind compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100m at Hayward Field, has been in top form this season and she will hope to extend her excellent race shape into the closing parts of the postseason.

Meanwhile, world 400m champion Miller-Uibo will slip down in distance to compete against her Caribbean compatriot in the 200m.

The Bahamian won her first world title at the just concluded World Athletics Championships when she secured the gold medal in the 400m and ran a world-leading time of 49.11 seconds, beating the previous world leader Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic.

Save Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas in the 400m Final at the World Athletics Championships (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)

After the victory, Miller-Uibo revealed that she will be moving away from running the 400m and will now take a stab at the 200m.

The 28-year-old ran her 200m personal best of 21.74 seconds three years ago in Zurich, while she also has three other times faster than 22-seconds.

The two-time Olympic 400m champion has also posted times of 21.88, 21.91, and 21.98 in the discipline.

“That’s it for me running the 400 meters,” she told reporters in Eugene. “The plans for me are the 200 which has always been my first love and get back into that.

“I have run 21.7 without proper training. Once we go at it, I think we can do better. I’ll also dive into the multi-events.”