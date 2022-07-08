Two-time Olympic champion Sifan Hassan finally opened her 2022 campaign on a winning note after clocking 15:13.41 to win the women’s 5000m in her lone tune up competition for the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022 at the Stumptown Twilight 2022 meeting in Portland on Friday (8).

Hassan, who hasn’t run since September 2021, looked very comfortable during the solo run after charging to the front of the pack from the opening lap and then used a steady pace to build a sizable lead en route to the commanding victory.

The two-time world champion covered the opening mile at about 4:52, went past 3000m at 9:09, and registered 12:53 with two laps remaining. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Stumptown Twilight meeting on July 8? Sifan Hassan to run 5000m

After running a steady low 70-seconds pace for the first 11 laps, the Dutch endurance superstar closed with a 67.40 seconds final 400m to show that her form and fitness are in a good place heading into the World Athletics Championships 2022 which will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from 15-24 July.

Hassan, who won the 1500m and 10,000m events at the 2019 world championships in Doha, has been entered in three events for Oregon22, but it is far-fetched to think that she will attempt another treble, following her ambitious crack at winning three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Sabrina Southerland of USA won the women’s 800m in 2:01.53 after a using a late kick in the final 150m to power away from compatriot Eleanor Fulton who ran a personal best of 2:02.87 to take second place.

The men’s 800m contest went to Charlie Hunter who also finished with a very strong over the last 150m on his way to running 1:47.00. New Zealand’s Sam Tanner, in his last race before competing at the world championships, took the men’s 1500m with a solid 3:36.93.

For complete results click here