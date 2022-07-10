MONACO — At least six reigning Olympic champions will compete at Stade Louis II for the 2022 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco on 10 August. The Herculis Monaco event is the tenth stop of the 2022 series.

Several of the world’s top athletes will continue their respective seasons a few weeks after the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon and four days after the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia. The meeting will also allow some of the event leaders to pick up points in their bid to reach the series final in September.

Two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon who set a new national record and personal best at Herculis ahead of her Tokyo success last season. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

She will be out to claim her second Diamond League win of the season in the 1500m when she returns next month.

Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi, by contrast, has mixed memories of Monaco in the men’s high jump. The 30-year-old’s personal best of 2.39m there in 2016 was swiftly followed by a career-changing injury that saw him miss that summer’s Olympics.

The Italian high jumper’s incredible road back to the top climaxed last year when he won a joint gold medal alongside Mutaz Essa Barshim in Tokyo. This year, he heads to Monaco as reigning Olympic and Diamond League champion.

In the 110m hurdles, Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment will be out to secure his place in the Diamond League final in his first appearance at Herculis since 2018. The reigning Olympic champion is only the fifth-fastest man in the world this year, but is on course for qualification following his early-season victory in Birmingham.

Katie Nageotte, meanwhile, is still waiting for her first Diamond League win of what has been a tough 2022 campaign so far. Currently sixth in the rankings, her second-place finish behind compatriot Sandi Morris in Birmingham means she should still comfortably make the Final, but the Olympic women’s pole vault champion is still searching for the form which saw her soar to gold in Japan.

Greek long jump star Miltiadis Tentoglou has a clean sweep of Diamond League victories in 2022, having won at each of the three events in Rabat, Oslo, and Stockholm. His victory in Monaco last year was a precursor to his Olympic triumph, and he could yet join a select group of athletes to win every single Diamond League meeting in a single season.

Women’s 3000m steeplechase champion Peruth Chemutai was one of the surprise packages of last year’s Olympics, and the Ugandan will be hoping to pick up her first-ever Diamond League win in Monaco, a track that saw a world record in her discipline as recently as 2018.