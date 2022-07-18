EUGENE, Ore. (July 18) – Soufiane El Bakkali kicked past Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia with less than 200m to go in the race on his way to winning the men’s 3,000 meters steeplechase gold medal at the World Championships in 8:25.13 on Monday night (18).

The Moroccan Olympic champion ran close to the leaders for much of the race but stayed near the back of the pack before making the decisive move at the final water pit and then broke away to take the lead entering the home straight.

Girma closed the gap a bit as the runners approached the final barrier, but El Bakkali surged away again to put the win beyond reach.

Girma, the silver medalist at the world championships in Doha in 2019 and again at the Olympics in Tokyo last summer, had to settle for the runner-up spot once again with 8:26.01.

The bronze medal here at Hayward Field on Day 4 went to Kenyan Conseslus Kipruto who crossed the line in 8:27.92.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images