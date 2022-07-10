(July 10) — The Sound Running Sunset Tour #2 meet results on Saturday (9) as a number of American and international athletes took part in one last tune-up competition before the start of the World Athletics Championships 2022.

Among the featured athletes who competed at the meet was Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle Lee-Ahye, who finished second in the women’s 100m in a time of 11.47 seconds (-0.5 m/s) after failing to recover from a slow start.

The Commonwealth Games champion in the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018 finished second to USA’s Destiny Smith-Barnett who clocked 11.18 for the win. Read more: McLaughlin targets another world record? how fit is Warholm? – World Championships 400m hurdles

The women’s 800m also produced some quality times, with Olivia Baker running 1:59.57 to finish with the fastest overall time ahead of Lindsey Butterworth of Canada who ran 1:59.89 for a season-beat to bolster her confidence ahead of the world championships.

Australia’s Abbey Caldwell who is on the entry list for the women’s 1500m, but has reportedly left out of the final team selection, won her 800m heat at the Sound Running Sunset Tour #2 meet impressively with 2:00.03 –knocking more than three-seconds off her previous personal best.

Sound Running Sunset Tour #2 meet results

Men’s 200m

Final, Wind: +0.3

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Michael OHIOZE GBR 20.8

2 Wilbert LONDON USA 20.83

3 Marcus PARKER USA 21.16

4 César RAMÍREZ MEX 21.32

Men’s 400m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Wilbert LONDON USA 45.65

2 Alex BECK AUS 46.45

3 Michael OHIOZE GBR 46.59

Men’s Mile

Final 1

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Shimales ABEBE USA 4:03.23

2 Clayton VANDYKE USA 4:05.36

3 Chris MORZENTI USA 4:06.08

4 Guangwei LI CHN 4:06.63

5 Alejandro MARTINEZ AMBROSIO USA 4:08.50

6 Sergio MIRANDA USA 4:08.75

7 Cade BURKS USA 4:09.32

8 Craig LAUTENSLAGER NZL 4:12.95

9 Colin O’MARA USA 4:13.79

10 John MINEN USA 4:15.50

Final 2

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Andrew HUNTER USA 3:54.80

2 Sam PARSONS GER 3:55.81

3 Cameron PROCEVIAT CAN 3:56.13

4 Charlie DANNATT CAN 3:56.34

5 Aaron AHL CAN 3:57.21

6 Joey BERRIATUA USA 3:57.72

7 Austen DALQUIST USA 4:01.53

8 Eduardo RODRIGUEZ MEX 4:07.46

9 Brian LLAMAS USA 4:08.18

Festus LAGAT KEN DNF

Women’s 100m

Final, Wind: -0.5

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Destiny SMITH-BARNETT USA 11.18

2 Michelle-Lee AHYE TTO 11.47

3 Ashley HENDERSON USA 11.48

4 Alexandra BURGHARDT GER 11.64

Women’s 200m

Final, Wind: -0.2

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Ashley HENDERSON USA 23.14

2 Ella CONNOLLY AUS 23.3

3 Alexandra BURGHARDT GER 23.62

Women’s 800m

Final 1

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Abbey CALDWELL AUS 2:00.03

2 Yolanda NGARAMBE SWE 2:02.52

3 Hongjiao WU CHN 2:03.00

4 Molly SUGHROUE USA 2:03.18

5 Mallory KING USA 2:04.28

6 Yasmine HERNANDEZ USA 2:04.81

Final 2

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Olivia BAKER USA 1:59.57

2 Lindsey BUTTERWORTH CAN 1:59.89

3 Emily BROOKS-RICHARDS USA 2:00.96

4 Addy TOWNSEND CAN 2:01.30

5 Nikki HILTZ USA 2:01.33

6 Sadi HENDERSON USA 2:01.76

7 Hanna HERMANSSON SWE 2:01.78

8 Brenna DETRA USA 2:02.39

9 Danae RIVERS USA 2:02.50

Women’s Mile

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Taryn RAWLINGS USA 4:24.95

2 Allie WILSON USA 4:26.04

3 Elly HENES USA 4:28.12

4 Carina VILJOEN RSA 4:29.03

5 Emily LIPARI USA 4:31.47

6 Alycia CRIDEBRING USA 4:35.04

7 Jennifer MARTINEZ USA 4:42.27

8 Katie MACKEY USA 4:44.36

Nikki HILTZ USA DNF

Yasmine HERNANDEZ USA DNF

Women’s 100mH

Final, Wind: +0.1

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Danielle BEATTIE USA 13.39

2 MacKenzie HILL USA 14.08

Pre-Programme – F

Men’s Shot Put

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Darrell HILL USA 21.15

2 Nicholas SCARVELIS GRE 19.6

3 Adam LEIVA USA 14.85