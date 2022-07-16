EUGENE, Oregon (July 16) — The following is the start list for the men’s 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field on Saturday (16). You can watch live streaming coverage of Day 2 action online. Click here for all the information!

Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm will get the first chance to test his fitness when he races from heat three against Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde, as well as Moitalel Mpoke Naadokila of Kenya and Belgium’s Julien Watrin.

Warholm hasn’t raced since picking up a hamstring injury at the Rabat Diamond League meeting last month. Read more: Men’s 100m semi-finals start list on Day 2 at World Athletics Championships – July 16

World leader Alison Dos Santos will start his hunt for a first world title from heat two against a competitive field that also includes Wilfried Happio of France, and Jamaica’s Kemar Mowatt. Dos Santos leads the world with 46.80 seconds and is the Olympic bronze medalist from Tokyo last year.

American champion and Olympic silver medalist Rai Benjamin starts in heat one against Nigerian NCAA star Nathaniel Ezekiel and Abdelmalik Lahoulou of Algeria.

Elsewhere, USA’s Trevor Bassitt will line up in heat four against Estonia’s Rasmus Magi and Turkey’s Yasmani Copello, while the fifth and final heat will include another in-form American, Khallifah Rosser, who will go up against world and Olympic finalist Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands.

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 NGR Ezekiel NATHANIEL 48.42 48.42

2 CPV Jordin ANDRADE 49.24 –

3 JPN Kazuki KUROKAWA 48.68 48.89

4 USA Rai BENJAMIN 46.17 47.04

5 GBR Chris MCALISTER 49.16 49.36

6 ALG Abdelmalik LAHOULOU 48.39 48.87

7 SUI Dany BRAND 48.96 50.26

8 TPE Chieh CHEN 48.92 49.31

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 JPN Takayuki KISHIMOTO 48.41 49.65

3 IND Jabir MADARI PALLIYALIL 49.13 49.76

4 RSA Sokwakhana ZAZINI 48.73 49.17

5 BRA Alison DOS SANTOS 46.72 46.80

6 FRA Wilfried HAPPIO 48.57 48.57

7 JAM Kemar MOWATT 48.49 48.53

8 NED Nick SMIDT 49.12 49.12

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 SUI Julien BONVIN 49.3 49.3

3 NOR Karsten WARHOLM 45.94 –

4 SEY Ned AZEMIA 49.82 51.11

5 BEL Julien WATRIN 48.9 48.9

6 JAM Jaheel HYDE 48.18 48.51

7 DOM Juander SANTOS 48.59 49.61

8 KEN Moitalel Mpoke NAADOKILA 48.7 48.84

START LIST – HEAT 4

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 GBR Alastair CHALMERS 48.88 48.88

2 CRC Gerald DRUMMOND 48.87 48.87

3 USA Trevor BASSITT 47.47 47.47

4 BRA Mahau SUGUIMATI 48.67 52.16

5 EST Rasmus MÄGI 47.82 47.82

6 JAM Shawn ROWE 48.83 49.37

7 TUR Yasmani COPELLO 47.81 48.27

8 IRL Thomas BARR 47.97 49.53

START LIST – HEAT 5

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 USA Khallifah ROSSER 47.65 47.65

3 NED Ramsey ANGELA 49.07 49.2

4 IVB Kyron MCMASTER 47.08 48.58

5 ESA Pablo Andres IBAÑEZ GUEVARA 49.96 50

6 CZE Vít MÜLLER 49.26 49.63

7 ITA Mario LAMBRUGHI 48.99 49.03

8 SWE Carl BENGTSTRÖM 48.52 48.52