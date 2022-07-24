The following is the start list for the men’s 5000m final on Day 10 at the World Athletics Championships 2022, here at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon on Sunday. Fifteen runners will toe the line in search of three podium places and you can watch the race live on the World Athletics Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as on Peacock TV in the United States. Click here to watch live today!

World and Olympic finalist Nicholas Kipkorir of Kenya heads into the final of the men’s 5000m on the final evening of competition as the world leader and he will be hoping to improve on the 4th place finish at the Tokyo Games last summer. Read more: Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay wins tactical women’s 5000m – World Championships 2022

The 29-year-old who cruised into the final with 13:24.56 owns the fastest time in 2022 at 12:46.33 and if he’s able to find his best form again he will certainly be in good standings for the gold medal.

Kipkorir, however, will have to fend off the expected challenge of the Olympic champion, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda who has the fastest personal best overall among the entrants in the final. Cheptegei will also be seeking to complete the long-distance double after copping the gold medal in the 10,000m earlier at the championships.

Among the other featured starters in the start list for the men’s 5000m finals here at the World Athletics Championships 2022 are Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega, the Olympic 10,000m champion who was second in the 5000m at the last world championships in Doha in 2019, as well as Norway’s Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who was defeated in that discipline on Tuesday (19).

STARTLIST ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 KEN Nicholas KIPKORIR 12:46.33 12:46.33 2 UGA Oscar CHELIMO 13:06.79 13:11.16 3 GER Sam PARSONS 13:21.17 13:21.17 4 ETH Muktar EDRIS 12:54.83 12:58.63 5 NOR Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN 12:48.45 13:02.03 6 GBR Marc SCOTT 12:57.08 12:57.08 7 ETH Selemon BAREGA 12:43.02 12:54.87 8 GUA Luis GRIJALVA 13:10.09 13:14.04 9 USA Abdihamid NUR 13:06.32 13:06.32 10 ETH Yomif KEJELCHA 12:46.79 12:52.10 11 KEN Jacob KROP 12:46.79 12:46.79 12 USA Grant FISHER 12:53.73 12:53.73 13 UGA Joshua CHEPTEGEI 12:35.36 12:57.99 14 CAN Mohammed AHMED 12:47.20 12:55.84 15 KEN Daniel Simiu EBENYO 12:55.88 13:10.61