Men's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022
The following is the start list for the men’s 5000m final on Day 10 at the World Athletics Championships 2022, here at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon on Sunday. Fifteen runners will toe the line in search of three podium places and you can watch the race live on the World Athletics Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as on Peacock TV in the United States. Click here to watch live today!

World and Olympic finalist Nicholas Kipkorir of Kenya heads into the final of the men’s 5000m on the final evening of competition as the world leader and he will be hoping to improve on the 4th place finish at the Tokyo Games last summer. Read more: Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay wins tactical women’s 5000m – World Championships 2022

The 29-year-old who cruised into the final with 13:24.56 owns the fastest time in 2022 at 12:46.33 and if he’s able to find his best form again he will certainly be in good standings for the gold medal.

Kipkorir, however, will have to fend off the expected challenge of the Olympic champion, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda who has the fastest personal best overall among the entrants in the final. Cheptegei will also be seeking to complete the long-distance double after copping the gold medal in the 10,000m earlier at the championships.

Among the other featured starters in the start list for the men’s 5000m finals here at the World Athletics Championships 2022 are Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega, the Olympic 10,000m champion who was second in the 5000m at the last world championships in Doha in 2019, as well as Norway’s Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who was defeated in that discipline on Tuesday (19).

STARTLIST
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1KENNicholas KIPKORIR12:46.3312:46.33
2UGAOscar CHELIMO13:06.7913:11.16
3GERSam PARSONS13:21.1713:21.17
4ETHMuktar EDRIS12:54.8312:58.63
5NORJakob INGEBRIGTSEN12:48.4513:02.03
6GBRMarc SCOTT12:57.0812:57.08
7ETHSelemon BAREGA12:43.0212:54.87
8GUALuis GRIJALVA13:10.0913:14.04
9USAAbdihamid NUR13:06.3213:06.32
10ETHYomif KEJELCHA12:46.7912:52.10
11KENJacob KROP12:46.7912:46.79
12USAGrant FISHER12:53.7312:53.73
13UGAJoshua CHEPTEGEI12:35.3612:57.99
14CANMohammed AHMED12:47.2012:55.84
15KENDaniel Simiu EBENYO12:55.8813:10.61
Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

