EUGENE, Oregon (July 19) —— The men’s 1500m final start list at the World Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday (19). Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway will aim to win his first world title after finishing 4th at the 2019 championships in Doha.

The 21-year-old cruised through the first two rounds of the competition, but he will have to lift the tempo if he is to repeat his achievement from the Olympics in Tokyo. Read more: DAY 5 – World Athletics Championships order of events schedule, start lists, how to watch

Defending champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya and his fellow countryman, Abel Kipsang, who has looked very promising during the qualifying rounds, are planning to work together in an effort to keep the title with the East African nation.

Kipsang has gone the fastest this season outdoors with 3:31.01, but Ingebrigtsen has an indoor world record performance of 3:30.60, achieved in Liévin in February.

Olympic finalist Mohamed Katir of Spain will seek to make up for his disappointing 8th place finish in Tokyo last summer, while Josh Thompson will be the lone American representative in the final tonight.

Start list for the men’s 1500m final

STARTLIST

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 POL Michał ROZMYS 3:32.67 3:35.27

2 NOR Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN 3:28.32 3:30.60 (indoor)

3 GBR Jake WIGHTMAN 3:29.47 3:32.62

4 ESP Mohamed KATIR 3:28.76 3:34.45

5 KEN Abel KIPSANG 3:29.56 3:31.01

6 ETH Teddese LEMI 3:31.90 3:33.59

7 AUS Stewart MCSWEYN 3:29.51 3:34.91

8 USA Joshua THOMPSON 3:34.77 3:35.55

9 ESP Ignacio FONTES 3:33.27 3:35.94

10 GBR Josh KERR 3:29.05 3:32.86

11 ESP Mario GARCÍA 3:35.43 3:35.43

12 KEN Timothy CHERUIYOT 3:28.28 3:34.59