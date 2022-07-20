EUGENE, Oregon (July 20) —— The men’s 400 meters start list for the semi-finals taking place on Wednesday (20) here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Among the favorites expected to go through to the final are Michael Norman, his USA teammates Champion Allison and Michael Cherry, as well as Kirani James and Wayde van Niekerk.

World leader and pre-championship favorite Norman will start from the first semi-final where he will come up against Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith, Zakhiti Nene of South Africa, and Lidio Andrés Feliz of the Dominican Republic.

Semi-final two will feature the 2012 Olympic champion James of Grenada, and after being stunned by Bayapo Ndori of Botswana in the heats, the 29-year-old will certainly keep his blinkers on as he attempts to finish in the top two in his race.

Ndori who ran 44.87 seconds for a personal best in the first round, has been drawn against James again, with USA Cherry, and Jamaica’s Nathon Allen also in this section.

World record holder Wayde van Niekerk will start in the third semi-final and the South African who is slowly rounding back into form after a series of injury setbacks, is expected to be well challenged by USA’s Champion Allison.

Another collegiate star, Jonathan Jones of Barbados, is also in semi-final three, along with Dutchman Liemarvin Bonevacia, Belgium’s Kevin Borlee and Botswana’s veteran Isaac Makwala.

Men’s 400m Semi-finals Start List

START LIST – SEMI-FINAL 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 JPN Julian Jrummi WALSH 45.13 45.27

2 AUS Alex BECK 45.54 45.79

3 JAM Christopher TAYLOR 44.79 45.45

4 BEL Dylan BORLÉE 45.18 45.18

5 GBR Matthew HUDSON-SMITH 44.35 44.35

6 USA Michael NORMAN 43.45 43.56

7 RSA Zakhiti NENE 44.92 44.92

8 DOM Lidio Andres FELIZ 44.64 44.64

START LIST – SEMI-FINAL 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 JPN Fuga SATO 45.4 45.40

2 IRL Christopher O’DONNELL 45.26 45.26

3 GRN Kirani JAMES 43.74 44.02

4 BOT Bayapo NDORI 44.87 44.87

5 USA Michael CHERRY 44.03 44.28

6 ZAM Muzala SAMUKONGA 45.21 45.21

7 BEL Alexander DOOM 45.34 45.36

8 JAM Nathon ALLEN 44.13 45.21

START LIST – SEMI-FINAL 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 KAZ Mikhail LITVIN 45.25 46.00

2 BEL Kevin BORLÉE 44.56 45.12

3 BAR Jonathan JONES 44.43 44.43

4 RSA Wayde VAN NIEKERK 43.03 44.58

5 NED Liemarvin BONEVACIA 44.48 45.34

6 USA Champion ALLISON 43.7 43.70

7 BOT Isaac MAKWALA 43.72 45.03

8 GBR Alex HAYDOCK-WILSON 45.57 45.62

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics