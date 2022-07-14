EUGENE, Oregon (July 14) – Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon will start her quest for a second world title when she lines up in heat two of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Friday (15). The following is the start list for the women’s 1500m on Day 1 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Kipyegon, the back-to-back Olympic champion in the 1500m at the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games, finished second to Sifan Hassan at the last world championships in Doha in 2019, but will start as the favorite to win the gold medal this year with the Dutch long-distance star deciding not to defend her title.

The world leader Kipyegon will start in the second heat where she will come up against Freweyni Hailu of Ethiopia, the No. 4 fastest in the discipline in 2022. The Kenyan who won the world title in 2017, clocked 3:52.59 in her lone appearance in the 1500m this year, while Hailu, the World Indoor 800m silver medalist, has done 3:58.18 this year.

World Indoor champion and the bronze medalist at the Olympics last summer and the world championships in 2019, Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia leads the entrants in heat three and owns a season-best of 3:54.21, the second-fastest in the world this term.

Another Ethiopian, Hirut Meshesha, the world indoor bronze medalist in March, headlines the runners on the start list for heat one.

US champion Sinclaire Johnson will also start in the first heat and will take a season and lifetime best form of 3:58.85 into the race. Meshesha is ranked No. 3 on the world top list with a time of 3:57.30.

Elsewhere, Olympic finalist Elle St. Pierre, the 3000m world indoor silver medalist, will race from heat two with her American teammate Cory McGee starting in heat three.

The first six finishers from each heat, plus an additional six runners with the fastest times across the three heats, will advance to the semi-final.

Start list for the women’s 1500m

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 ETH Hirut MESHESHA 3:57.30 3:57.30

2 IRL Sarah HEALY 4:02.86 4:02.86

3 ITA Gaia SABBATINI 4:01.93 4:01.93

4 KEN Judith KIYENG 4:03.87 4:03.87

5 SWE Yolanda NGARAMBE 4:03.43 4:07.23

6 CZE Kristiina MÄKI 4:01.23 4:04.17

7 BEL Elise VANDERELST 4:02.63 4:05.16

8 USA Sinclaire JOHNSON 3:58.85 3:58.85

9 TUR Şilan AYYILDIZ 4:10.59 4:10.59

10 AUS Georgia GRIFFITH 4:00.16 4:00.16

11 POR Marta PEN FREITAS 4:03.99 4:07.11

12 CAN Lucia STAFFORD 4:02.12 4:05.12

13 GBR Laura MUIR 3:54.50 4:02.81

14 JPN Ran URABE 4:07.90 4:10.53

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 ESP Marta PÉREZ 4:00.12 4:07.39

2 ART Anjelina Nadai LOHALITH 4:31.65 4:33.74

3 JAM Adelle TRACEY 4:02.55 4:02.55

4 JPN Nozomi TANAKA 3:59.19 4:06.35

5 GER Hanna KLEIN 4:02.58 4:03.85

6 CAN Natalia HAWTHORN 4:04.20 4:06.62

7 MEX Laura GALVÁN 4:04.98 4:04.98

8 SWE Hanna HERMANSSON 4:07.07 4:07.85

9 ETH Freweyni HAILU 3:56.28 3:58.18

10 GBR Katie SNOWDEN 4:02.77 4:03.90

11 KEN Faith KIPYEGON 3:51.07 3:52.59

12 ITA Sintayehu VISSA 4:04.64 4:04.64

13 USA Elle ST. PIERRE 3:58.03 3:59.68

14 AUS Jessica HULL 3:58.81 3:59.31

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 ITA Federica DEL BUONO 4:03.45 4:03.45

2 KEN Winny CHEBET 3:58.20 4:05.56

3 POL Sofia ENNAOUI 3:59.70 4:03.93

4 ETH Gudaf TSEGAY 3:53.09 3:54.21

5 CZE Diana MEZULIÁNÍKOVÁ 4:03.70 4:07.24

6 FIN Nathalie BLOMQVIST 4:10.25 4:10.25

7 KEN Edinah JEBITOK 4:02.66 4:02.66

8 UGA Winnie NANYONDO 3:59.56 4:00.25

9 KOS Gresa BAKRAÇI 4:20.56 4:20.56

10 MEX Alma Delia CORTES 4:06.06 4:06.06

11 GBR Melissa COURTNEY-BRYANT 4:01.81 4:04.13

12 USA Cory Ann MCGEE 4:00.34 4:00.34

13 GER Katharina TROST 4:04.29 4:04.29

14 AUS Linden HALL 3:59.01 4:00.58