Start list for women’s 400m hurdles semi-finals

The following is the start list for the women’s 400m hurdles semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 6 here in Eugene, Oregon, on Wednesday (20). The likes of Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin, and Femke Bol will all be vying for places in the final.

World record holder and Olympic champion McLaughlin will start from the third heat where she will come up against Jamaica’s Shiann Salmon who looked good in her heats and is one of the contenders to join the American heat favorite in the final. Read more: Day 6 order of events schedule and how to watch World Championships 2022 – July 20

McLaughlin who has set the world record twice at Hayward Field and three times in the discipline overall in the last year, cruised through her heat in 53.95 seconds, while Salmon finished second in her heat behind Muhammad.

“Just checking out, getting ready for the next round, getting used to the stadium, the atmosphere was good,” McLaughlin said after winning her heat.

Meanwhile, defending champion Muhammad will start from the first semi-final and will take on Jamaica’s Janieve Rusell and Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine who are expected to be the frontrunners for the automatic places.

“We all were focusing on this event and it is very competitive for the last couple of years,” Muhammad said after Tuesday’s first round. “Every time you compete it is going to be a battle. This was just one of these days. Let’s see how is it going in the final.”

Olympic bronze medalist Femke Bol will start as the one to beat in the second semi-final and this heat, one paper, should be the most competitive of the three.

Bol who has already clocked 52.27 seconds this season, eased into the semis with a heat-winning performance of 53.90 seconds, will have Americans Britton Wilson and Shamier Little for company. Rushell Clayton of Jamaica, the bronze medalist in 2019, is also in this heat.

The 22-year-old ran a sub-49 split on the anchor leg to help The Netherlands win the silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relays and she said that helped to prove her fitness.

“I can improve that in the next rounds,” Bol said after the heats. “I was happy to do the mixed relay first. I felt good, I knew my shape was good so it really helped me to get the pace going. I think it was great and it proved that my shape is very strong. Now I know it for sure.”

Start list for women’s 400m hurdles semi-finals

START LIST SEMI-FINAL 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 NZL Portia BING 55.44 55.44

2 ITA Rebecca SARTORI 55.4 55.4

3 RSA Zenéy VAN DER WALT 54.99 54.99

4 USA Dalilah MUHAMMAD 51.58 53.88

5 UKR Anna RYZHYKOVA 52.96 54.33

6 JAM Janieve RUSSELL 53.08 53.63

7 AUS Sarah CARLI 55.09 55.66

8 BEL Paulien COUCKUYT 54.47 55.3

START LIST SEMI-FINAL 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 ITA Linda OLIVIERI 55.54 55.69

2 GBR Jessie KNIGHT 54.09 54.09

3 NED Femke BOL 52.03 52.27

4 FIN Viivi LEHIKOINEN 54.8 54.8

5 USA Britton WILSON 53.08 53.08

6 USA Shamier LITTLE 52.39 53.92

7 ESP Sara GALLEGO 54.34 54.34

8 JAM Rushell CLAYTON 53.74 53.9

START LIST SEMI-FINAL 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 COL Melissa GONZALEZ 54.8 54.8

2 SUI Yasmin GIGER 55.25 55.9

3 JAM Shiann SALMON 53.82 53.82

4 NOR Amalie IUEL 54.7 54.7

5 ITA Ayomide Temilade FOLORUNSO 54.6 54.6

6 USA Sydney MCLAUGHLIN 51.41 51.41

7 PAN Gianna WOODRUFF 54.2 54.35

8 UKR Viktoriya TKACHUK 53.76 54.72