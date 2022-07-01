The following are the entry lists for the women’s and men’s races at the 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Monday 4 July. Kenyan runners headline the top starters in the men’s and women’s races.

The race will feature two men, including Rhonex Kipruto, the 2019 Peachtree champion, who have personal bests under 27:00 minutes, based on the entry and the organizers are willing to pay for a course record. A sub-27:00 minute performance AJC Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta will earn the winner a special $50,000 bonus.

Olympic marathon silver medalist and world record holder in the same distance, Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, is among the top starters on the women’s side. We could see something fast.

Elite Men’s Race

First Name Last Name Road 10K Personal Best Country/U.S. Residence Rhonex Kipruto 26:24 KEN Kibiwott Kandie 26:50 KEN Geoffrey Koech 27:02 KEN Mathew Kimeli 27:07 KEN Bravin Kipkogei Kiptoo 27:12 KEN Tsegay Kidanu 27:14 ETH Leonard Barsoton 27:42 KEN Benard Ngeno 27:44 KEN Jemal Yimer 27:54 ETH Hamid Ben Daoud 28:07 ESP David Bett 28:08 KEN Dominic Korir 28:08 KEN Sam Chelanga 28:11 Colorado Springs, CO Abdi Abdirahman 28:11 Tucson, AZ Biya Simbassa 28:39 Flagstaff, AZ Mark Lomuket 28:46 KEN Kirubel Erassa 28:54 Colorado Springs, CO Shadrack Kimining 29:16 KEN Jason Weitzel 29:22 Greenville, SC Robert Stone 29:36 Short Hills, NJ Matt McDonald 29:38 Boston, MA Matt Baxter 30:22 NZL Ian Butler 30:33 Lakewood, CO Patrick Tiernan DEBUT AUS Fabiano Sulle DEBUT TAN Conner Mantz DEBUT Provo, UT Stanley Kebenei DEBUT Colorado Springs, CO Chris May DEBUT Atlanta, GA Robert Desisto DEBUT Atlanta, GA

Elite Women’s Race

First Name Last Name Road 10K Personal Best Country Represented/U.S. Residence Rosemary Wanjiru 29:50 KEN Brigid Kosgei 29:54 KEN Fancy Chemutai 30:06 KEN Irene Cheptai 30:35 KEN Senbere Teferi 30:38 ETH Dorcas Tuitoek 30:44 KEN Viola Cheptoo 30:55 KEN Keira D’Amato 31:03 Oakton, VA Viola Chepngeno 31:19 KEN Mary Munanu 31:20 KEN Biruktayit Eshetu 31:24 ETH Emily Durgin 31:49 Flagstaff, AZ Annie Frisbie 31:55 Minneapolis, MN Hawi Feysa 32:18 ETH Maggie Montoya 33:19 Boulder, CO Edna Kurgat 33:41 Colorado Springs, CO Bridget Lyons Belyeu 34:16 Newnan, GA Natalia Sulle 34:19 TAN Joanna Stephens 34:34 Atlanta, GA Emma Grace Hurley DEBUT Roswell, GA Amber Zimmerman DEBUT Philadelphia, PA

Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division

First Name Last Name Road 10K Personal Best Country/U.S. Residence Daniel Romanchuk 18:11 Champaign, IL Marcel Hug 18:32 SUI Josh Cassidy 18:53 CAN Aaron Pike 19:00 Champaign, IL Alexandre Dupont 20:04 CAN Raphael Botello Jiminez 20:10 ESP James Senbeta 21:01 Chicago, IL Alphonso Zagarosa 21:04 MEX Luis Sanclemente 21:10 COL Hermin Garic 21:39 Utica, NY Valera “Jacob” Allen 22:00 Kingwood, TX Colby Higgins 22:05 Atlanta, GA Chad Johnson 22:45 Corydon, IN Dustin Stallberg 22:49 Tucson, AZ Jason Robinson 23:08 Rome, NY Brian Seimann 23:00 Savoy, IL Peyton Gunnarson 23:45 Tucson, AZ Adam Smeenk 24:00 CAN Isiah Christophe 24:00 CAN Evan Correll 24:00 Waukee, IA Phillip Croft 24:00 Champaign, IL Jose Pulido 24:22 Clarksville, GA Matthew Potterfield 24:59 Knoxville, TN Wes Bergin 25:00 Palm Harbor, FL Juan Pablo 25:01 MEX Brad Smith 27:05 Atlanta, GA

