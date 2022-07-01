Brigid Kosgei of Kenya at the London Marathon 2018

The following are the entry lists for the women’s and men’s races at the 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Monday 4 July. Kenyan runners headline the top starters in the men’s and women’s races.

The race will feature two men, including Rhonex Kipruto, the 2019 Peachtree champion, who have personal bests under 27:00 minutes, based on the entry and the organizers are willing to pay for a course record. A sub-27:00 minute performance AJC Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta will earn the winner a special $50,000 bonus.

Olympic marathon silver medalist and world record holder in the same distance, Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, is among the top starters on the women’s side. We could see something fast.

Also check: RRW: Can The 2022 Peachtree Men’s Winner Go Sub-27:00?

2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race Start Lists

Elite Men’s Race 

First NameLast NameRoad 10K Personal BestCountry/U.S. Residence
RhonexKipruto26:24KEN
KibiwottKandie26:50KEN
GeoffreyKoech27:02KEN
MathewKimeli27:07KEN
BravinKipkogei Kiptoo27:12KEN
TsegayKidanu27:14ETH
LeonardBarsoton27:42KEN
BenardNgeno27:44KEN
JemalYimer 27:54ETH
HamidBen Daoud28:07ESP
DavidBett28:08KEN
DominicKorir28:08KEN
SamChelanga28:11Colorado Springs, CO
AbdiAbdirahman28:11Tucson, AZ
BiyaSimbassa28:39Flagstaff, AZ
MarkLomuket28:46KEN
KirubelErassa28:54Colorado Springs, CO 
ShadrackKimining29:16KEN
JasonWeitzel29:22Greenville, SC
RobertStone29:36Short Hills, NJ
MattMcDonald29:38Boston, MA
MattBaxter30:22NZL
IanButler30:33Lakewood, CO
PatrickTiernanDEBUTAUS
FabianoSulleDEBUTTAN
ConnerMantzDEBUTProvo, UT
StanleyKebeneiDEBUTColorado Springs, CO
ChrisMayDEBUTAtlanta, GA
RobertDesistoDEBUTAtlanta, GA

Elite Women’s Race 

First NameLast NameRoad 10K Personal BestCountry Represented/U.S. Residence
RosemaryWanjiru29:50KEN
BrigidKosgei29:54KEN
FancyChemutai30:06KEN
IreneCheptai30:35KEN
SenbereTeferi30:38ETH
DorcasTuitoek30:44KEN
ViolaCheptoo30:55KEN
KeiraD’Amato31:03Oakton, VA
ViolaChepngeno31:19KEN
MaryMunanu31:20KEN
BiruktayitEshetu31:24ETH
EmilyDurgin31:49Flagstaff, AZ
AnnieFrisbie31:55Minneapolis, MN
HawiFeysa32:18ETH
MaggieMontoya33:19Boulder, CO
EdnaKurgat33:41Colorado Springs, CO
BridgetLyons Belyeu34:16Newnan, GA
NataliaSulle34:19TAN
JoannaStephens34:34Atlanta, GA
Emma GraceHurleyDEBUTRoswell, GA
AmberZimmermanDEBUTPhiladelphia, PA

Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division

First NameLast NameRoad 10K Personal BestCountry/U.S. Residence
DanielRomanchuk18:11Champaign, IL
MarcelHug18:32SUI
JoshCassidy18:53CAN
AaronPike19:00Champaign, IL
AlexandreDupont20:04CAN
RaphaelBotello Jiminez20:10ESP
JamesSenbeta21:01Chicago, IL
AlphonsoZagarosa21:04MEX
LuisSanclemente21:10COL
HerminGaric21:39Utica, NY
Valera “Jacob”Allen22:00Kingwood, TX
ColbyHiggins22:05Atlanta, GA
ChadJohnson22:45Corydon, IN
DustinStallberg22:49Tucson, AZ
JasonRobinson23:08Rome, NY
BrianSeimann23:00Savoy, IL
PeytonGunnarson23:45Tucson, AZ
AdamSmeenk24:00CAN
IsiahChristophe24:00CAN
EvanCorrell24:00Waukee, IA
PhillipCroft24:00Champaign, IL
JosePulido24:22Clarksville, GA
MatthewPotterfield24:59Knoxville, TN
WesBergin25:00Palm Harbor, FL
JuanPablo25:01MEX
BradSmith27:05Atlanta, GA

First NameLast NameRoad 10K Personal BestCountry Represented/U.S. Residence
SusannahScaroni21:10Urbana, IL
PatriciaEachus22:48SUI
JennaFesemyer24:50Champaign, IL
YenHoang24:53Champaign, IL
HannahBabalo25:07Newark, NJ
ChelseaStein27:15Tucson, AZ
EmeliaPerry33:51Philadelphia, PA
IvonneReyes29:48MEX

Mellissa is a hard-working track and field follower who likes to travel and have fun with anyone she communicates with, for example, go running with them! Yay! Mellissa is a former Pride News writer who now spends her time working with kids and following the sport she loves.

Similar Posts

Jamaica’s Danielle Williams targeting 60m hurdles gold at the World Indoor Championships 2022

Jamaica’s Danielle Williams targeting 60m hurdles gold at the World Indoor Championships 2022

ByGary Smith

Danielle Williams will start as the gold medal 60m hurdles favorite that World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022, but is expecting strong challenges. Another Jamaica to look out for in the event is young Britany Anderson, who has been in good form thus far this winter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.