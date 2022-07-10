UTICA, N.Y. (July 10) —— The 2022 Boilermaker 5K results following the event that took place on Sunday morning (10). Michael Hennelly ran 16 minutes and 04 seconds to take the men’s win with the women’s title going to Tricia Longo with a time of 17:49.

On a day when the PRRO Circuit Championship returned as a championships race after three years, Hennelly, a member of the Manhattan College cross country and track teams, easily won the men’s contest and revealed afterward that it was “awesome.”

“It was awesome,” he said in the Daily Sentinel. “I loved the crowd and the energy.” Read more: 2022 Utica Boilermaker 15K Road Race results; Wanjiru and Mekonnen take wins

Tyler Vega followed home in second place with a time of 16:34 with Casey Malloy also breaking 17-minutes when clocking 16:59 for third place.

Meanwhile, Longo picked up the top spot in the women’s race –crossing the finish line in a time of 17:48.07. Her performance was good for seventh overall.

The 2022 Boilermaker 5K results

Men’s 5k Results

Place Name Gun Time

1 Michael Hennelly 16:04

2 Tyler Vega 16:34

3 Casey Malloy 16:59

4 Juan Angel Martinez 17:31

5 Matthew Hanna 17:33

6 Drew Patterson 17:43

7 Amir Abdelshafia 17:57

8 Marc Gutierrez 18:04

9 Casey Zarnoch 18:36

10 Mitchell Domagala 19:00

11 Jason Green 19:08

12 Benjamin Lohmann 19:07

13 MacCoy Maciejko 19:10

14 Jacob Wells 19:11

15 Matthew Downs 19:18

16 Carl Hindley 19:41

17 Zachary Thompson 19:46

Women’s 5k Results

Place Name Gun Time

1 Tricia Longo 17:49

2 Veronica Dailey 18:29

3 Lejla Hrelja 19:19

4 Ashley Rathbun 20:06

5 Mallory Kraeger 20:43

6 Debra Vertoske 20:53

7 Maria Stuhlman 21:10

8 Rory Graham 21:29

9 Anne-Marie Hurteau 21:20

10 Caleigh McQueeney 21:17

11 Mackenzie Cotter 22:30

12 M. Rugari 22:38

13 Mia Mattia 22:43

14 Gianna Anthony 23:23

15 Mandi Drake 25:30:00

16 Emma Soron 23:48

17 Corah Boller 23:31

18 T. Rugari 23:33

19 Julie Weeks 24:52:00

20 Christina Brockett 23:48

21 Paige Loveric 23:38

22 Alyssa Price 24:00:00

24 Allison Bowers 23:57

For full results click here