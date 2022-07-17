EUGENE, Oregon (July 17) — Results from the semi-finals of the women’s 100m semi-finals on Day 3 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 with Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah all making progress.

After a delay because of a false start and an unsucceful protest by Tynia Gaither of the Bahamas, Fraser-Pryce held it together to win the third semi-final heat in 10.93 seconds to finish ahead of USA’s Aleia Hobbs (10.95). Read more: Day 3 order of events, start lists and how to watch World Championships 2022 – July 17

Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson won the first semi-final heat very comfortably in 10.84 seconds, beating European champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain who posted 10.89 secs for second place.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was next up and she was just as impressive –clocking 10.82 seconds to win the second semi-final heat over Ivory Coast star Marie josée Ta Lou who ran a season-best 10.87 for second place with American champion Melissa Jefferson taking third in 10.92.

Also breaking 11-seconds in heat two were Swiss national record holder Mujinga Kambundji (10.96) and Bahamian Anthonique Strachan (10.98) who lowered her lifetime best.

However, Strachan didn’t make the final neither did British champion Daryll Neita (10.97) who also broke 11-seconds in the heat won by Thompson-Herah.

NCAA champion Julien Alfred of St. Lucia was disqualified from heat one for false-starting.

Women’s 100m Semi-finals results

RESULT – HEAT 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 JAM Shericka JACKSON 10.84 Q

2 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 10.89 Q

3 USA Twanisha TERRY 11.04

4 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 11.16

5 NIG Aminatou SEYNI 11.21

6 JAM Kemba NELSON 11.25

7 CIV Murielle AHOURÉ 11.25

LCA Julien ALFRED DQ

RESULT – HEAT 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.82 Q

2 CIV Marie-Josée TA LOU 10.87 SB Q

3 USA Melissa JEFFERSON 10.92

4 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 10.96

5 BAH Anthonique STRACHAN 10.98 PB

6 POL Ewa SWOBODA 11.08

7 CHN Manqi GE 11.13

8 BRN Edidiong Ofinome ODIONG 11.56

RESULT – HEAT 3

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 10.93 Q

2 USA Aleia HOBBS 10.95 Q

3 GBR Daryll NEITA 10.97

4 GER Gina LÜCKENKEMPER 11.08

5 NZL Zoe HOBBS 11.13

6 TTO Michelle-Lee AHYE 11.24

7 ITA Zaynab DOSSO 11.28

BAH TyNia GAITHER DQ