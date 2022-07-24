Tobi Amusan of Nigeria reacts to breaking the 100m hurdles world record with 12.12secs
EUGENE, Oregon (July 24) — Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set an astounding world record of 12.12 (0.9m/s) seconds in the 100m hurdles semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here on the final day of competition in Eugene, Oregon. Read more: Day 10: Women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals start lists – Kendra Harrison vs Tobi Amusan

Racing from the first of the three semi-final heats, Amusan blasted from the blocks to build an early rhythm on her way to dominating the field, which included the previous world record holder, Kendra Harrison of the USA. 

“I wanted to get out and go,” said Amusan. “I did what I had to do. Now I’m looking forward to the finals.”

Harrison set the previous world record of 12.20 secs at the Olympic Stadium in London in 2016. The American was also fast behind Amusan, clocking 12.27 seconds for second place to advance to the final with the second-fastest time.

The 25-year-old Amusan said after the semis that she will now need to go back and relax to regroup for the final later on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, the 2015 world champion, clocked 12.41 seconds for third place behind the Nigerian and the USA record holder.

Britany Anderson set a Jamaican national record with 12.31 seconds to win the third semi-final and looked comfortable in doing so as well –easing down late to finish ahead of Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico who clocked 12.32 with something also left in the tank for the medal race.

Alia Armstrong of USA won semi-final two in a personal best of 12.43 seconds with Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas setting a national record of 12.46 to qualify for the final as well.

100 METRES HURDLES WOMEN’S SEMI-FINALS RESULTS

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1NGRTobi AMUSAN12.12 WRQ
2USAKendra HARRISON12.27 SBQ
3JAMDanielle WILLIAMS12.41 SB
4GBRCindy SEMBER12.50 NR
5AUSMichelle JENNEKE12.66 PB
6SUIDitaji KAMBUNDJI12.70 PB
7CRCAndrea Carolina VARGAS12.82 SB
8JPNMako FUKUBE12.82 NR

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1USAAlia ARMSTRONG12.43 PBQ
2BAHDevynne CHARLTON12.46 NRQ
3JAMMegan TAPPER12.52 PB
4POLPia SKRZYSZOWSKA12.62 =PB
5RSAMarione FOURIE12.93 =PB
6JPNMasumi AOKI13.04
7DENMette GRAVERSGAARD13.05
AUSCeleste MUCCIDQ

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1JAMBritany ANDERSON12.31 NRQ
2PURJasmine CAMACHO-QUINN12.32 SBQ
3NEDNadine VISSER12.66 SB
4CANMichelle HARRISON12.74 PB
5IRLSarah LAVIN12.87
6FRALaeticia BAPTÉ12.93
7SUINoemi ZBÄREN12.94 SB
8FINReetta HURSKE13.15
Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org.

