EUGENE, Oregon (July 24) — Nigeria's Tobi Amusan set an astounding world record of 12.12 (0.9m/s) seconds in the 100m hurdles semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here on the final day of competition in Eugene, Oregon.

Racing from the first of the three semi-final heats, Amusan blasted from the blocks to build an early rhythm on her way to dominating the field, which included the previous world record holder, Kendra Harrison of the USA.

“I wanted to get out and go,” said Amusan. “I did what I had to do. Now I’m looking forward to the finals.”

Harrison set the previous world record of 12.20 secs at the Olympic Stadium in London in 2016. The American was also fast behind Amusan, clocking 12.27 seconds for second place to advance to the final with the second-fastest time.

The 25-year-old Amusan said after the semis that she will now need to go back and relax to regroup for the final later on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, the 2015 world champion, clocked 12.41 seconds for third place behind the Nigerian and the USA record holder.

Britany Anderson set a Jamaican national record with 12.31 seconds to win the third semi-final and looked comfortable in doing so as well –easing down late to finish ahead of Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico who clocked 12.32 with something also left in the tank for the medal race.

Alia Armstrong of USA won semi-final two in a personal best of 12.43 seconds with Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas setting a national record of 12.46 to qualify for the final as well.

100 METRES HURDLES WOMEN’S SEMI-FINALS RESULTS

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 NGR Tobi AMUSAN 12.12 WR Q 2 USA Kendra HARRISON 12.27 SB Q 3 JAM Danielle WILLIAMS 12.41 SB 4 GBR Cindy SEMBER 12.50 NR 5 AUS Michelle JENNEKE 12.66 PB 6 SUI Ditaji KAMBUNDJI 12.70 PB 7 CRC Andrea Carolina VARGAS 12.82 SB 8 JPN Mako FUKUBE 12.82 NR

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 USA Alia ARMSTRONG 12.43 PB Q 2 BAH Devynne CHARLTON 12.46 NR Q 3 JAM Megan TAPPER 12.52 PB 4 POL Pia SKRZYSZOWSKA 12.62 =PB 5 RSA Marione FOURIE 12.93 =PB 6 JPN Masumi AOKI 13.04 7 DEN Mette GRAVERSGAARD 13.05 AUS Celeste MUCCI DQ

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 JAM Britany ANDERSON 12.31 NR Q 2 PUR Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN 12.32 SB Q 3 NED Nadine VISSER 12.66 SB 4 CAN Michelle HARRISON 12.74 PB 5 IRL Sarah LAVIN 12.87 6 FRA Laeticia BAPTÉ 12.93 7 SUI Noemi ZBÄREN 12.94 SB 8 FIN Reetta HURSKE 13.15