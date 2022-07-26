As we continue to reflect on the numbing 12.12 seconds world 100m hurdles record performance by Tobi Amusan at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday (24), here are some interesting stats about the Nigerian progression in the event, as well as the advancement of the world record.

Amusan, who has improved every season since 2014 when she ran 13.89, entered the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, as a very strong medal contender, but finished with an even greater reward after smashing the world record in the semi-finals before running away with the gold medal in the final to stun the large crowd at Hayward Field on the last night of competition.

Who is Tobi Amusan coach?

The 25-year-old is coached by Jamaica’s Lacena Golding-Clarke, the Jamaican three-time Olympian and the 2002 Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion.

Amusan “only got into hurdling through a quirk of fate” according to World Athletics, but she recognized her gift in the early stages, which helped to fend off the struggles she faced during the developmental stages of her career.

At the World Athletics Championships 2022, the All Africa Games champion ran 12.40 seconds in the heats to set an African record on Saturday, before returning the following day to set the world record in the semi-finals. Read more: Tobi Amusan sets stunning 12.12 secs 100m hurdles world record

Amusan returned just under two hours later to run a breathtaking 12.06 seconds -although supported by a +2.5 m/s following wind – to win her first global title after finishing fourth at the world championships in Doha in 2019 and repeated that finish at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer.

Tobi Amusan 100m hurdles progression

STATS Amusan’s progression

2014: 13.89

2015: 13.11

2016: 12.83

2017: 12.57

2018: 12.68

2019: 12.48

2021: 12.42

2022: 12.12

World 100m hurdles all-time top 10

12.12 Tobi Amusan (NGR) Eugene 2022

12.20 Kendra Harrison (USA) London 2016

12.21 Yordanka Donkova (BUL) Stara Zagora 1988

12.25 Ginka Zagorcheva (BUL) Drama 1987

12.26 Lyudmila Zarozhilenko (RUS) Seville 1992

12.26 Brianna McNeal (USA) Des Moines 2013

12.26 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR) Tokyo 2021

12.28 Sally Pearson (AUS) Daegu 2011

12.31 Britany Anderson (JAM) Eugene 2022

12.32 Danielle Williams (JAM) London 2019

World 100m hurdles record progression

12.59 Anneliese Ehrhardt (GDR) Munich 1972

12.3h Anneliese Ehrhardt (GDR) Dresden 1973

12.48 Grazyna Rabsztyn (POL) Furth 1978

12.36 Grazyna Rabsztyn (POL) Warsaw 1980

12.35 Yordanka Donkova (BUL) Cologne 1986

12.29 Yordanka Donkova (BUL) Cologne 1986

12.26 Yordanka Donkova (BUL) Ljubljana 1986

12.25 Ginka Zagorcheva (BUL) Drama 1987

12.21 Yordanka Donkova (BUL) Stara Zagora 1988

12.20 Kendra Harrison (USA) London 2016

12.12 Tobi Amusan (NGR) Eugene 2022

* * *