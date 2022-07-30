MEMPHIS, Tenn., (July 30) —— Twanisha Terry ran 10.82 seconds (0.6 m/s) to edge teammate Tamari Davis who clocked 10.83 in another fast women’s 100 meters at the 2022 Ed Murphey Classic – American Track League – here in Memphis on Saturday (30).

The winning time is an all-Tennessee soil record, bettering the 10.87 secs Davis ran to win her heat earlier in the day, while both runners were setting new personal bests in what has been a very busy summer for elite track and field athletes.

Terry, who anchored the United States to the gold medal in the women’s 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last week, didn’t get the best start, but she managed to use her top-end speed to claw back the field and take the victory after out leaning Davis on the line.

Following Terry and Davis home today were Shania Collins who posted a personal best of 10.92 for third place with Kiara Parker getting fourth in 11.05 and Kayla White, fifth in 11.07.

Kendal Williams of USA won the men’s 100m with a time of 10.01 secs (-0.1 m/s) after clocking 9.99 seconds in the heats.

Fellow American Josephus Lyles took second place with a personal best of 10.03, with Kyree King taking third with 10.04 and Jamaica’s Jelani Walker following next in fourth place at 10.07.

Alaysha Johnson bounced back from her disappointments at the World Athletics Championships 2022 where she bowed out in the first round after failing the clear the first two flights of hurdles –with a victory in the women’s 100m hurdles here at the 2022 Ed Murphey Classic today.

The American ran a fast 12.43 seconds to defeat compatriot Tia Jones who ran 12.52 for second place and Gabbi Cunningham who clocked 12.60 for third.

Eric Edwards Jr. stopped the clock at 13.29 secs for the win in the men’s 110m hurdles –beating Robert Dunning (13.29), Freddie Crittenden (13.30) and Jamal Britt (13.31) in a tightly contested race.

Elsewhere, Andrew Hudson of Jamaica won the men’s 200m in 20.03 ahead of King (20.29), while 100m third place finisher Shania Collins won the women’s 400m in 51.67, and Nia Akins (1:58.78), Olivia Baker (1:59.44), and Heather Maclean (1:59.80) impressing in the women’s 800m.

World and Olympic silver medalist Joe Kovacs threw 21.88m to secure the victory in the men’s Shot Put, beating countrymen Adrian Piperi (21.37m) and Darrell Hill (21.32m).

PHOTO Randy Miyazaki

