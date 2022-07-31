Track and field fans in the United States can watch the live streaming broadcast of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 on Peacock TV and it is free for anyone with an internet or cable package that includes this subscription.

CNBC will provide a television broadcast of championships, but not all the days and events will be covered by the station. Read more: How to watch the press conference for the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 (Globally)

However, Peacock TV will stream all six days from the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium, starting on Monday, 1 August, and will run through Saturday, 6 August.

More than 1500 athletes from about 140 countries will compete at this year’s edition, which was a quick one-year turnaround, following the last championships in Nairobi, Kenya, last summer.

Live streaming coverage on Peacock TV will begin at 9:55 am ET on Monday with the evening session on the day starting at about 4:00 pm ET.

As usual, you can also watch live stream on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels globally as the broadcast will be provided for free!

Please note, though, that not all territories will be able to watch the live stream, as the World Athletics broadcast will be blocked out in the countries that have purchased the rights to televise the coverage.

World-Track will continue to provide start lists, results, and daily recaps of events, in addition to special video highlights when they are available for publishing on this platform.

Live results and updates can also be accessed on our homepage here, and we will be doing our best to keep you informed about any late-breaking news, record-breaking performances, and any other special moments over the coming six days of competition.

A number of athletes who were in action at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, a few weeks ago, and the European U18 Championships in Jerusalem, will also be in action at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22.