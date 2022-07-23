EUGENE, Oregon (July 23) — USA, Great Britain, and Jamaica are the fastest qualifiers for the women’s 4x400m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 after the semi-finals on Day 9 on Saturday (23).
The United States team that included Allyson Felix on the second leg, advanced to the final with the fastest time at 3:23.38 to win the first heat ahead of Great Britain which clocked 3:23.92 to move into the final with the second quickest time.
The USA will get significantly stronger with the likes of Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin, and Athing Mu expected to run in the final. Read more: Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record with stunning 50.68 – World Athletics Championships 2022
“I don’t think they’ll need me tomorrow,” Felix, who ran 50.61 seconds on her second leg, told reporters.
The 13-times world champion was called up to race in the heats of the women’s, and she got back on a plane to Eugene, Oregon.
“They just called me and asked if I am willing to be in and I am here,” said Felix. “It is really cool, I did not expect it to happen.
“But I am always up to run with this team. All of us ran pretty hard to put our team in a position for tomorrow. This is really special.”
Meanwhile, Jamaica, which ran without both 400m finalists Stephenie Ann McPherson and Candice McLeod dominated the second semi-final heat with a time of 3:24.23 to qualify with the third-best time entering the medal race.
After the top three teams, the rest of the field includes Belgium (3:28.0), Canada (3:28.49), Italy (3:28.89), and France (3:28.89).
Meanwhile, despite a blistering 49.3 split from Femke Bol on the anchor leg, the Netherlands didn’t advance to the final after they were disqualified for a dropped baton on the exchange between the second and third leg runners.
Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics
4X400 METRES RELAY WOMEN’S RESULTS
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|USA
|United States
Talitha DIGGS
Allyson FELIX
Kaylin WHITNEY
Jaide STEPTER BAYNES
|3:23.38 SB
|Q
|2
|GBR
|Great Britain & NI
Ama PIPI
Laviai NIELSEN
Victoria OHURUOGU
Nicole YEARGIN
|3:23.92 SB
|Q
|3
|FRA
|France
Sokhna LACOSTE
Shana GREBO
Sounkamba SYLLA
Amandine BROSSIER
|3:28.89 SB
|Q
|4
|SUI
|Switzerland
Silke LEMMENS
Julia NIEDERBERGER
Annina FAHR
Yasmin GIGER
|3:29.11 SB
|q
|5
|UKR
|Ukraine
Kateryna KARPYUK
Anastasiya BRYZHINA
Viktoriya TKACHUK
Anna RYZHYKOVA
|3:29.25 SB
|6
|GER
|Germany
Corinna SCHWAB
Elisa LECHLEITNER
Judith FRANZEN
Alica SCHMIDT
|3:30.48
|7
|RSA
|South Africa
Miranda Charlene COETZEE
Marlie VILJOEN
Gontse Martha MORAKE
Zenéy VAN DER WALT
|3:34.68
|NED
|Netherlands
Hanneke OOSTERWEGEL
Lieke KLAVER
Cathelijn PEETERS
Femke BOL
|DQ
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|JAM
|Jamaica
Stacey Ann WILLIAMS
Junelle BROMFIELD
Tiffany JAMES
Charokee YOUNG
|3:24.23 SB
|Q
|2
|BEL
|Belgium
Naomi VAN DEN BROECK
Imke VERVAET
Helena PONETTE
Camille LAUS
|3:28.02 SB
|Q
|3
|CAN
|Canada
Micha POWELL
Aiyanna STIVERNE
Kyra CONSTANTINE
Natassha MCDONALD
|3:28.49 SB
|Q
|4
|ITA
|Italy
Anna POLINARI
Ayomide Temilade FOLORUNSO
Virginia TROIANI
Alice MANGIONE
|3:28.72 SB
|q
|5
|POL
|Poland
Justyna ŚWIĘTY-ERSETIC
Iga BAUMGART-WITAN
Kinga GACKA
Małgorzata HOŁUB-KOWALIK
|3:29.34
|6
|NOR
|Norway
Astri ERTZGAARD
Elisabeth SLETTUM
Linn OPPEGAARD
Amalie IUEL
|3:32.00
|7
|ESP
|Spain
Eva SANTIDRIÁN
Aauri Lorena BOKESA
Laura HERNÁNDEZ
Carmen AVILÉS
|3:32.87
|BAH
|Bahamas
|DNS