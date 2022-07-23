EUGENE, Oregon (July 23) — USA, Great Britain, and Jamaica are the fastest qualifiers for the women’s 4x400m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 after the semi-finals on Day 9 on Saturday (23).

The United States team that included Allyson Felix on the second leg, advanced to the final with the fastest time at 3:23.38 to win the first heat ahead of Great Britain which clocked 3:23.92 to move into the final with the second quickest time.

The USA will get significantly stronger with the likes of Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin, and Athing Mu expected to run in the final. Read more: Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record with stunning 50.68 – World Athletics Championships 2022

“I don’t think they’ll need me tomorrow,” Felix, who ran 50.61 seconds on her second leg, told reporters.

The 13-times world champion was called up to race in the heats of the women’s, and she got back on a plane to Eugene, Oregon.

“They just called me and asked if I am willing to be in and I am here,” said Felix. “It is really cool, I did not expect it to happen.

“But I am always up to run with this team. All of us ran pretty hard to put our team in a position for tomorrow. This is really special.”

Meanwhile, Jamaica, which ran without both 400m finalists Stephenie Ann McPherson and Candice McLeod dominated the second semi-final heat with a time of 3:24.23 to qualify with the third-best time entering the medal race.

After the top three teams, the rest of the field includes Belgium (3:28.0), Canada (3:28.49), Italy (3:28.89), and France (3:28.89).

Meanwhile, despite a blistering 49.3 split from Femke Bol on the anchor leg, the Netherlands didn’t advance to the final after they were disqualified for a dropped baton on the exchange between the second and third leg runners.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

4X400 METRES RELAY WOMEN’S RESULTS

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 USA United States



Talitha DIGGS

Allyson FELIX

Kaylin WHITNEY

Jaide STEPTER BAYNES 3:23.38 SB Q 2 GBR Great Britain & NI



Ama PIPI

Laviai NIELSEN

Victoria OHURUOGU

Nicole YEARGIN 3:23.92 SB Q 3 FRA France



Sokhna LACOSTE

Shana GREBO

Sounkamba SYLLA

Amandine BROSSIER 3:28.89 SB Q 4 SUI Switzerland



Silke LEMMENS

Julia NIEDERBERGER

Annina FAHR

Yasmin GIGER 3:29.11 SB q 5 UKR Ukraine



Kateryna KARPYUK

Anastasiya BRYZHINA

Viktoriya TKACHUK

Anna RYZHYKOVA 3:29.25 SB 6 GER Germany



Corinna SCHWAB

Elisa LECHLEITNER

Judith FRANZEN

Alica SCHMIDT 3:30.48 7 RSA South Africa



Miranda Charlene COETZEE

Marlie VILJOEN

Gontse Martha MORAKE

Zenéy VAN DER WALT 3:34.68 NED Netherlands



Hanneke OOSTERWEGEL

Lieke KLAVER

Cathelijn PEETERS

Femke BOL DQ

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 JAM Jamaica



Stacey Ann WILLIAMS

Junelle BROMFIELD

Tiffany JAMES

Charokee YOUNG 3:24.23 SB Q 2 BEL Belgium



Naomi VAN DEN BROECK

Imke VERVAET

Helena PONETTE

Camille LAUS 3:28.02 SB Q 3 CAN Canada



Micha POWELL

Aiyanna STIVERNE

Kyra CONSTANTINE

Natassha MCDONALD 3:28.49 SB Q 4 ITA Italy



Anna POLINARI

Ayomide Temilade FOLORUNSO

Virginia TROIANI

Alice MANGIONE 3:28.72 SB q 5 POL Poland



Justyna ŚWIĘTY-ERSETIC

Iga BAUMGART-WITAN

Kinga GACKA

Małgorzata HOŁUB-KOWALIK 3:29.34 6 NOR Norway



Astri ERTZGAARD

Elisabeth SLETTUM

Linn OPPEGAARD

Amalie IUEL 3:32.00 7 ESP Spain



Eva SANTIDRIÁN

Aauri Lorena BOKESA

Laura HERNÁNDEZ

Carmen AVILÉS 3:32.87 BAH Bahamas DNS