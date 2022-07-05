The USA has announced a very strong 151-athlete team for the World Athletics Championships 2022 to be held in Eugene, Oregon, from 15-24 July.
The star-load roster includes multiple world and Olympic medalists, including Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad, Valarie Allman, Grant Holloway, Donavan Brazier, Noah Lyles, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, among several others.
Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon will host the first-ever outdoor World Athletics Championships on US soil.
“I couldn’t be prouder to lead this amazing team for this once-in-a-lifetime event. We have been given the unique opportunity to impact the track and field landscape in the U.S., and we’ve put our best team forward,” said USATF CEO Max Siegel on the USATF website.
“An incredible slate of Journey to Gold events and our recent Toyota Outdoor Championships will all culminate at Oregon22 and every athlete on this roster has proved they are willing and able to help lead this team to an amazing performance in front of a home crowd and celebrate this tremendous occasion.”
USA 151-member World Athletics Championships team for Oregon22
|WOMEN’S ROSTER BY EVENT
|EVENT / ATHLETE
|Women’s 100m
|Aleia Hobbs
|Melissa Jefferson
|Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry
|Women’s 200m
|Tamara Clark
|Jenna Prandini
|Abby Steiner
|Women’s 400m
|Talitha Diggs
|Kendall Ellis
|Lynna Irby
|Women’s 800m
|Athing Mu
|Raevyn Rogers
|Ajee’ Wilson
|Women’s 1,500m
|Sinclaire Johnson
|Cory McGee
|Elle St. Pierre
|Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase
|Emma Coburn
|Courtney Frerichs
|Courtney Wayment
|Women’s 5,000m
|Elise Cranny
|Emily Infeld
|Karissa Schweizer
|Women’s 10,000m
|Alicia Monson
|Natosha Rogers
|Karissa Schweizer
|Women’s 20km Race Walk
|Robyn Stevens
|Miranda Melville
|Women’s 35km Race Walk
|Stephanie Casey
|Miranda Melville
|Maria Michta-Coffey
|Women’s Marathon
|Emma Bates
|Keira D’Amato
|Sara Hall
|Women’s 100m Hurdles
|Nia Ali
|Alia Armstrong
|Keni Harrison
|Alaysha Johnson
|Women’s 400m Hurdles
|Shamier Little
|Sydney McLaughlin
|Dalilah Muhammad
|Britton Wilson
|Women’s High Jump
|Vashti Cunningham
|Rachel Glenn
|Rachel McCoy
|Women’s Pole Vault
|Gabriela Leon
|Sandi Morris
|Katie Nageotte
|Women’s Long Jump
|Quanesha Burks
|Tiffany Flynn
|Jasmine Moore
|Women’s Triple Jump
|Tori Franklin
|Jasmine Moore
|Keturah Orji
|Women’s Shot Put
|Adelaide Aquilla
|Chase Ealey
|Maggie Ewen
|Jessica Woodard
|Women’s Discus
|Valarie Allman
|Rachel Dincoff
|Veronica Fraley
|Laulauga Tausaga-Collins
|Women’s Hammer
|Brooke Andersen
|Annette Echikunwoke
|Janee Kassanavoid
|DeAnna Price
|Women’s Javelin
|Ariana Ince
|Maggie Malone
|Kara Winger
|Women’s Heptathlon
|Michelle Atherley
|Anna Hall
|Kendell Williams
|Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler
|Women’s 4x100m Relay pool
|Celera Barnes
|Gabby Thomas
|Tamari Davis
|Women’s 4x400m Relay pool
|Wadeline Jonathas
|Jaide Stepter
|Kaylin Whitney
|Mixed 4x400m Relay pool
|Allyson Felix
|Kennedy Simon
|MEN’S ROSTER BY EVENT
|EVENT/ATHLETE
|Men’s 100m
|Marvin Bracy-Williams
|Trayvon Bromell
|Christian Coleman
|Fred Kerley
|Men’s 200m
|Kenny Bednarek
|Fred Kerley
|Erriyon Knighton
|Noah Lyles
|Men’s 400m
|Champion Allison
|Michael Cherry
|Michael Norman
|Randolph Ross
|Men’s 800m
|Donavan Brazier
|Bryce Hoppel
|Jonah Koech
|Brandon Miller
|Men’s 1,500m
|Johnny Gregorek
|Cooper Teare
|Josh Thompson
|Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase
|Hillary Bor
|Evan Jager
|Benard Keter
|Men’s 5,000m
|Grant Fisher
|Woody Kincaid
|Abdihamid Nur
|Men’s 10,000m
|Grant Fisher
|Joe Klecker
|Sean McGorty
|Men’s 20km Race Walk
|Nick Christie
|Dan Nehnevaj
|Men’s 35km Race Walk
|Nick Christie
|Men’s Marathon
|Elkanah Kibet
|Colin Mickow
|Galen Rupp
|Men’s 110m Hurdles
|Devon Allen
|Trey Cunningham
|Grant Holloway
|Daniel Roberts
|Men’s 400m Hurdles
|Trevor Bassitt
|Rai Benjamin
|Khallifah Rosser
|Men’s High Jump
|Darius Carbin
|JuVaughn Harrison
|Shelby McEwen
|Men’s Pole Vault
|Andrew Irwin
|Chris Nilsen
|Luke Winder
|Men’s Long Jump
|Marquis Dendy
|Steffin McCarter
|Will Williams
|Men’s Triple Jump
|Chris Benard
|Will Claye
|Donald Scott
|Christian Taylor
|Men’s Shot Put
|Josh Awotunde
|Ryan Crouser
|Joe Kovacs
|Tripp Piperi
|Men’s Discus
|Andrew Evans
|Sam Mattis
|Brian Williams
|Men’s Hammer
|Daniel Haugh
|Rudy Winkler
|Alex Young
|Men’s Javelin
|Ethan Dabbs
|Tim Glover
|Curtis Thompson
|Men’s Decathlon
|Steven Bastien
|Kyle Garland
|Zach Ziemek
|Men’s 4x100m Relay pool
|Kyree King
|Josephus Lyles
|Elijah Hall-Thompson
|Men’s 4x400m Relay pool
|Bryce Deadmon
|Vernon Norwood
|Elija Godwin
|Mixed 4x400m Relay pool
|Ismail Turner
|Noah Williams