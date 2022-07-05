Sydney McLaughlin wins the 400m hurdles at the USATF Championships in world record 51.41

The USA has announced a very strong 151-athlete team for the World Athletics Championships 2022 to be held in Eugene, Oregon, from 15-24 July.

The star-load roster includes multiple world and Olympic medalists, including Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad, Valarie Allman, Grant Holloway, Donavan Brazier, Noah Lyles, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, among several others.

Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon will host the first-ever outdoor World Athletics Championships on US soil.

“I couldn’t be prouder to lead this amazing team for this once-in-a-lifetime event. We have been given the unique opportunity to impact the track and field landscape in the U.S., and we’ve put our best team forward,” said USATF CEO Max Siegel on the USATF website.

“An incredible slate of Journey to Gold events and our recent Toyota Outdoor Championships will all culminate at Oregon22 and every athlete on this roster has proved they are willing and able to help lead this team to an amazing performance in front of a home crowd and celebrate this tremendous occasion.”

USA 151-member World Athletics Championships team for Oregon22

WOMEN’S ROSTER BY EVENT
EVENT / ATHLETE
Women’s 100m
Aleia Hobbs
Melissa Jefferson
Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry
Women’s 200m
Tamara Clark
Jenna Prandini
Abby Steiner
Women’s 400m
Talitha Diggs
Kendall Ellis
Lynna Irby
Women’s 800m
Athing Mu
Raevyn Rogers
Ajee’ Wilson
Women’s 1,500m
Sinclaire Johnson
Cory McGee
Elle St. Pierre
Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase
Emma Coburn
Courtney Frerichs
Courtney Wayment
Women’s 5,000m
Elise Cranny
Emily Infeld
Karissa Schweizer
Women’s 10,000m
Alicia Monson
Natosha Rogers
Karissa Schweizer
Women’s 20km Race Walk
Robyn Stevens
Miranda Melville
Women’s 35km Race Walk
Stephanie Casey
Miranda Melville
Maria Michta-Coffey
Women’s Marathon
Emma Bates
Keira D’Amato
Sara Hall
Women’s 100m Hurdles
Nia Ali
Alia Armstrong
Keni Harrison
Alaysha Johnson
Women’s 400m Hurdles
Shamier Little
Sydney McLaughlin
Dalilah Muhammad
Britton Wilson
Women’s High Jump
Vashti Cunningham
Rachel Glenn
Rachel McCoy
Women’s Pole Vault
Gabriela Leon
Sandi Morris
Katie Nageotte
Women’s Long Jump
Quanesha Burks
Tiffany Flynn
Jasmine Moore
Women’s Triple Jump
Tori Franklin
Jasmine Moore
Keturah Orji
Women’s Shot Put
Adelaide Aquilla
Chase Ealey
Maggie Ewen
Jessica Woodard
Women’s Discus
Valarie Allman
Rachel Dincoff
Veronica Fraley
Laulauga Tausaga-Collins
Women’s Hammer
Brooke Andersen
Annette Echikunwoke
Janee Kassanavoid
DeAnna Price
Women’s Javelin
Ariana Ince
Maggie Malone
Kara Winger
Women’s Heptathlon
Michelle Atherley
Anna Hall
Kendell Williams
Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler
Women’s 4x100m Relay pool
Celera Barnes
Gabby Thomas
Tamari Davis
Women’s 4x400m Relay pool
Wadeline Jonathas
Jaide Stepter
Kaylin Whitney
Mixed 4x400m Relay pool
Allyson Felix
Kennedy Simon
MEN’S ROSTER BY EVENT
EVENT/ATHLETE
Men’s 100m
Marvin Bracy-Williams
Trayvon Bromell
Christian Coleman
Fred Kerley
Men’s 200m
Kenny Bednarek
Fred Kerley
Erriyon Knighton
Noah Lyles
Men’s 400m
Champion Allison
Michael Cherry
Michael Norman
Randolph Ross
Men’s 800m
Donavan Brazier
Bryce Hoppel
Jonah Koech
Brandon Miller
Men’s 1,500m
Johnny Gregorek
Cooper Teare
Josh Thompson
Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase
Hillary Bor
Evan Jager
Benard Keter
Men’s 5,000m
Grant Fisher
Woody Kincaid
Abdihamid Nur
Men’s 10,000m
Grant Fisher
Joe Klecker
Sean McGorty
Men’s 20km Race Walk
Nick Christie
Dan Nehnevaj
Men’s 35km Race Walk
Nick Christie
Men’s Marathon
Elkanah Kibet
Colin Mickow
Galen Rupp
Men’s 110m Hurdles
Devon Allen
Trey Cunningham
Grant Holloway
Daniel Roberts
Men’s 400m Hurdles
Trevor Bassitt
Rai Benjamin
Khallifah Rosser
Men’s High Jump
Darius Carbin
JuVaughn Harrison
Shelby McEwen
Men’s Pole Vault
Andrew Irwin
Chris Nilsen
Luke Winder
Men’s Long Jump
Marquis Dendy
Steffin McCarter
Will Williams
Men’s Triple Jump
Chris Benard
Will Claye
Donald Scott
Christian Taylor
Men’s Shot Put
Josh Awotunde
Ryan Crouser
Joe Kovacs
Tripp Piperi
Men’s Discus
Andrew Evans
Sam Mattis
Brian Williams
Men’s Hammer
Daniel Haugh
Rudy Winkler
Alex Young
Men’s Javelin
Ethan Dabbs
Tim Glover
Curtis Thompson
Men’s Decathlon
Steven Bastien
Kyle Garland
Zach Ziemek
Men’s 4x100m Relay pool
Kyree King
Josephus Lyles
Elijah Hall-Thompson
Men’s 4x400m Relay pool
Bryce Deadmon
Vernon Norwood
Elija Godwin
Mixed 4x400m Relay pool
Ismail Turner
Noah Williams

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

