The USA has announced a very strong 151-athlete team for the World Athletics Championships 2022 to be held in Eugene, Oregon, from 15-24 July.

The star-load roster includes multiple world and Olympic medalists, including Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad, Valarie Allman, Grant Holloway, Donavan Brazier, Noah Lyles, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, among several others.

Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon will host the first-ever outdoor World Athletics Championships on US soil.

“I couldn’t be prouder to lead this amazing team for this once-in-a-lifetime event. We have been given the unique opportunity to impact the track and field landscape in the U.S., and we’ve put our best team forward,” said USATF CEO Max Siegel on the USATF website.

“An incredible slate of Journey to Gold events and our recent Toyota Outdoor Championships will all culminate at Oregon22 and every athlete on this roster has proved they are willing and able to help lead this team to an amazing performance in front of a home crowd and celebrate this tremendous occasion.”

USA 151-member World Athletics Championships team for Oregon22