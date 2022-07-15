EUGENE, Oregon — Reigning champions the United States and Olympic champion Poland both advanced to the final of the 4x400m mixed relay on Day 1 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (15).

World record-holders USA didn’t include Allyson Felix in the lineup for the heats, but the Doha 2019 championships topped the list of qualifiers after clocking a world-leading 3:11.75 to take the first section. Read more: Day 1 – World Athletics Championships 2022 order of events, start lists and how to watch

The team that raced in the heat for hosts was Elija Godwin, who clocked 44.89 seconds on his leg, Kennedy Simon (50.64), Vernon Norwood (44.74) and Wadeline Jonathas (51.48).

Following the Americans home in heat one was The Netherlands which clocked 3:12.63 for the second-fastest time heading into tonight’s final and will more than likely add 400m hurdles star Femke Bol to the team.

The Dominican Republic won the second heat with a time of 3:12.63 and advanced with the third best time from the qualifiers. The Olympic silver medal winners had a slow start but made up the deficit in the closing legs, which included Marileidy Paulino’s 49.50 seconds anchor leg split.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Poland needed a strong 50.73 seconds anchor leg from Justyna Święty-Ersetic to secure third place in heat one to advance with a time of 3:13.70 –the fourth quickest of the two heats.

Ireland also progressed to the final of the 4x400m mixed relay with a time of 3:13.88, helped by an impressive 49.80 seconds last leg from Rhasidat Adeleke.

Italy (3:13.89) was fourth in the first heat, Jamaica, which finished third in heat two with 3:13.95 and Nigeria, fifth in heat one at 3:14.59, also advanced to the medal race.

The 4x400m mixed relay final is the first track medal event of these championships and will take place tonight at 7:50 pm local time here in Oregon / 10:50 pm ET.