EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — The United States stormed into the final of the women’s 4x100m relay with the fastest time with Great Britain & Northern Ireland and Jamaica also advancing to the medal race at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Friday (22).

Running in the second of the two semi-final heats, the USA clocked 41.56 seconds to set a world-leading time to improve the 41.99 seconds performance by Great Britain in heat one. Read more: Start list and lane draw for the women’s 400m hurdles final – World Athletics Championships 2022

Spain clocked a new national record of 42.61 for second place behind the USA in heat two, with Nigeria running 42.68 for third place. Italy also posted a national record of 42.71 for fourth and Switzerland (42.73) also advanced to the final.

Great Britain finished ahead of defending champion Jamaica in the second heat but the Caribbean nation will be well loaded for the final, after resting the triple threat of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah for the heats. The Jamaicans clocked 42.37 seconds for second place.

Germany took the last qualifying spot from heat one with a time of 42.44 secs.

Women’s 4x100m relay heats results

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARKDETAILS
1GBRGreat Britain & NI

Asha PHILIP
Imani LANSIQUOT
Ashleigh NELSON
Daryll NEITA		41.99 WLQ
2JAMJamaica

Briana WILLIAMS
Natalliah WHYTE
Remona BURCHELL
Kemba NELSON		42.37 SBQ
3GERGermany

Tatjana PINTO
Alexandra BURGHARDT
Gina LÜCKENKEMPER
Rebekka HAASE		42.44 SBQ
4CHNPR of China

He LI
Manqi GE
Yongli WEI
Xiaojing LIANG		42.93 SB
5CANCanada

Crystal EMMANUEL
Khamica BINGHAM
Jacqueline MADOGO
Leya BUCHANAN		43.09
6POLPoland

Magdalena STEFANOWICZ
Martyna KOTWIŁA
Marika POPOWICZ-DRAPAŁA
Ewa SWOBODA		43.19 SB
7JPNJapan

Masumi AOKI
Arisa KIMISHIMA
Mei KODAMA
Midori MIKASE		43.33 NR
8IRLIreland

Joan HEALY
Adeyemi TALABI
Lauren ROY
Sarah LEAHY		44.48

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARKDETAILS
1USAUnited States

Melissa JEFFERSON
Aleia HOBBS
Jenna PRANDINI
Twanisha TERRY		41.56 WLQ
2ESPSpain

Sonia MOLINA-PRADOS
Jaël BESTUÉ
Paula SEVILLA
Maria Isabel PÉREZ		42.61 NRQ
3NGRNigeria

Joy Chinenye UDO-GABRIEL
Favour OFILI
Rosemary CHUKWUMA
Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA		42.68 SBQ
4ITAItaly

Zaynab DOSSO
Dalia KADDARI
Anna BONGIORNI
Vittoria FONTANA		42.71 NRq
5SUISwitzerland

Géraldine FREY
Sarah ATCHO
Salomé KORA
Ajla DEL PONTE		42.73q
6NEDNetherlands

Andrea BOUMA
Zoë SEDNEY
Minke BISSCHOPS
Naomi SEDNEY		43.46
6DENDenmark

Mette GRAVERSGAARD
Mathilde U. KRAMER
Astrid GLENNER-FRANDSEN
Ida KARSTOFT		43.46 NR
8ECUEcuador

Yuliana ANGULO
Gabriela Anahi SUAREZ
Nicole CAICEDO
Nicole Jazmine CHALA		44.17 SB

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

