EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — The United States stormed into the final of the women’s 4x100m relay with the fastest time with Great Britain & Northern Ireland and Jamaica also advancing to the medal race at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Friday (22).

Running in the second of the two semi-final heats, the USA clocked 41.56 seconds to set a world-leading time to improve the 41.99 seconds performance by Great Britain in heat one. Read more: Start list and lane draw for the women’s 400m hurdles final – World Athletics Championships 2022

Spain clocked a new national record of 42.61 for second place behind the USA in heat two, with Nigeria running 42.68 for third place. Italy also posted a national record of 42.71 for fourth and Switzerland (42.73) also advanced to the final.

Great Britain finished ahead of defending champion Jamaica in the second heat but the Caribbean nation will be well loaded for the final, after resting the triple threat of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah for the heats. The Jamaicans clocked 42.37 seconds for second place.

Germany took the last qualifying spot from heat one with a time of 42.44 secs.

Women’s 4x100m relay heats results

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 GBR Great Britain & NI



Asha PHILIP

Imani LANSIQUOT

Ashleigh NELSON

Daryll NEITA 41.99 WL Q 2 JAM Jamaica



Briana WILLIAMS

Natalliah WHYTE

Remona BURCHELL

Kemba NELSON 42.37 SB Q 3 GER Germany



Tatjana PINTO

Alexandra BURGHARDT

Gina LÜCKENKEMPER

Rebekka HAASE 42.44 SB Q 4 CHN PR of China



He LI

Manqi GE

Yongli WEI

Xiaojing LIANG 42.93 SB 5 CAN Canada



Crystal EMMANUEL

Khamica BINGHAM

Jacqueline MADOGO

Leya BUCHANAN 43.09 6 POL Poland



Magdalena STEFANOWICZ

Martyna KOTWIŁA

Marika POPOWICZ-DRAPAŁA

Ewa SWOBODA 43.19 SB 7 JPN Japan



Masumi AOKI

Arisa KIMISHIMA

Mei KODAMA

Midori MIKASE 43.33 NR 8 IRL Ireland



Joan HEALY

Adeyemi TALABI

Lauren ROY

Sarah LEAHY 44.48

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 USA United States



Melissa JEFFERSON

Aleia HOBBS

Jenna PRANDINI

Twanisha TERRY 41.56 WL Q 2 ESP Spain



Sonia MOLINA-PRADOS

Jaël BESTUÉ

Paula SEVILLA

Maria Isabel PÉREZ 42.61 NR Q 3 NGR Nigeria



Joy Chinenye UDO-GABRIEL

Favour OFILI

Rosemary CHUKWUMA

Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 42.68 SB Q 4 ITA Italy



Zaynab DOSSO

Dalia KADDARI

Anna BONGIORNI

Vittoria FONTANA 42.71 NR q 5 SUI Switzerland



Géraldine FREY

Sarah ATCHO

Salomé KORA

Ajla DEL PONTE 42.73 q 6 NED Netherlands



Andrea BOUMA

Zoë SEDNEY

Minke BISSCHOPS

Naomi SEDNEY 43.46 6 DEN Denmark



Mette GRAVERSGAARD

Mathilde U. KRAMER

Astrid GLENNER-FRANDSEN

Ida KARSTOFT 43.46 NR 8 ECU Ecuador



Yuliana ANGULO

Gabriela Anahi SUAREZ

Nicole CAICEDO

Nicole Jazmine CHALA 44.17 SB

