EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — The United States stormed into the final of the women’s 4x100m relay with the fastest time with Great Britain & Northern Ireland and Jamaica also advancing to the medal race at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Friday (22).
Running in the second of the two semi-final heats, the USA clocked 41.56 seconds to set a world-leading time to improve the 41.99 seconds performance by Great Britain in heat one. Read more: Start list and lane draw for the women’s 400m hurdles final – World Athletics Championships 2022
Spain clocked a new national record of 42.61 for second place behind the USA in heat two, with Nigeria running 42.68 for third place. Italy also posted a national record of 42.71 for fourth and Switzerland (42.73) also advanced to the final.
Great Britain finished ahead of defending champion Jamaica in the second heat but the Caribbean nation will be well loaded for the final, after resting the triple threat of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah for the heats. The Jamaicans clocked 42.37 seconds for second place.
Germany took the last qualifying spot from heat one with a time of 42.44 secs.
Women’s 4x100m relay heats results
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|GBR
|Great Britain & NI
Asha PHILIP
Imani LANSIQUOT
Ashleigh NELSON
Daryll NEITA
|41.99 WL
|Q
|2
|JAM
|Jamaica
Briana WILLIAMS
Natalliah WHYTE
Remona BURCHELL
Kemba NELSON
|42.37 SB
|Q
|3
|GER
|Germany
Tatjana PINTO
Alexandra BURGHARDT
Gina LÜCKENKEMPER
Rebekka HAASE
|42.44 SB
|Q
|4
|CHN
|PR of China
He LI
Manqi GE
Yongli WEI
Xiaojing LIANG
|42.93 SB
|5
|CAN
|Canada
Crystal EMMANUEL
Khamica BINGHAM
Jacqueline MADOGO
Leya BUCHANAN
|43.09
|6
|POL
|Poland
Magdalena STEFANOWICZ
Martyna KOTWIŁA
Marika POPOWICZ-DRAPAŁA
Ewa SWOBODA
|43.19 SB
|7
|JPN
|Japan
Masumi AOKI
Arisa KIMISHIMA
Mei KODAMA
Midori MIKASE
|43.33 NR
|8
|IRL
|Ireland
Joan HEALY
Adeyemi TALABI
Lauren ROY
Sarah LEAHY
|44.48
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|USA
|United States
Melissa JEFFERSON
Aleia HOBBS
Jenna PRANDINI
Twanisha TERRY
|41.56 WL
|Q
|2
|ESP
|Spain
Sonia MOLINA-PRADOS
Jaël BESTUÉ
Paula SEVILLA
Maria Isabel PÉREZ
|42.61 NR
|Q
|3
|NGR
|Nigeria
Joy Chinenye UDO-GABRIEL
Favour OFILI
Rosemary CHUKWUMA
Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA
|42.68 SB
|Q
|4
|ITA
|Italy
Zaynab DOSSO
Dalia KADDARI
Anna BONGIORNI
Vittoria FONTANA
|42.71 NR
|q
|5
|SUI
|Switzerland
Géraldine FREY
Sarah ATCHO
Salomé KORA
Ajla DEL PONTE
|42.73
|q
|6
|NED
|Netherlands
Andrea BOUMA
Zoë SEDNEY
Minke BISSCHOPS
Naomi SEDNEY
|43.46
|6
|DEN
|Denmark
Mette GRAVERSGAARD
Mathilde U. KRAMER
Astrid GLENNER-FRANDSEN
Ida KARSTOFT
|43.46 NR
|8
|ECU
|Ecuador
Yuliana ANGULO
Gabriela Anahi SUAREZ
Nicole CAICEDO
Nicole Jazmine CHALA
|44.17 SB
Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images