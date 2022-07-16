EUGENE, Oregon (July 16) – American 400 meters runner Randolph Ross who was slated to run the heats of the event at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), a release said on Saturday.

Also ruled out of the championships currently taking place at Hayward Field in Eugene, is Kenyan marathon runner Lawrence Cherono, the winner of the Boston and Chicago marathons in 2019. Read more: Start list – 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Day 2

According to the AIU, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics including doping, a sample collected from Cherono tested positive for trimetazidine. The substance is on the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List as a metabolic modulator.

Cherono provided his sample during an out-of-competition test on May 23 and was informed of the adverse analytical finding following his arrival in Eugene on Thursday.

Meanwhile, NCAA champion Ross Jr., who was slated to compete in the men’s 400m at the World Athletics Championships after finishing third at the USATF Championships last month, has been suspended for his conduct during the course of an investigation into a potential whereabouts violation.

“The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has today provisionally suspended marathon runner, Lawrence Cherono of Kenya and 400m runner, Randolph Ross of the USA, meaning both athletes are out of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22,” the AIU said in a released statement found here.

“A sample collected from Lawrence Cherono tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance that is prohibited under the 2022 WADA Prohibited List as a metabolic modulator. Substances in this category modify how the body metabolizes fat.

“Trimetazidine is approved for use in some countries to treat chest pain stemming from a lack of blood supply and oxygen to the heart. Trimetazidine is a non-specified substance, and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such a substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules unless certain conditions apply.

“The AIU collected the sample from Mr Cherono during an out-of-competition test on 23 May 2022…. Mr Cherono was travelling to Eugene at this time and was notified of the adverse analytical finding when he arrived in Eugene on 14 July 2022.”

The statement added about Ross Jr.: “Randolph Ross has today been issued a Notice of Allegation by the AIU alleging a violation of Rule 2.5 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules for tampering with the doping control process.

“The allegation arises out of the athlete’s conduct during the course of an investigation into a potential whereabouts violation. There was an unsuccessful attempt by the AIU to test Mr Ross on 18 June 2022 and the investigation into this matter concluded when Mr Ross was interviewed by the AIU in Eugene on 14 July.

“The AIU has imposed a provisional suspension on Mr Ross with immediate effect and Mr Ross will not take part in the 400m heats on 17 July.”