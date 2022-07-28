Wayde van Niekerk in the 400m at the World Athletics Championships 2022
BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 28) — World record holder Wayde van Niekerk is not on the entry list for the men’s 400 meters at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, which will be held from 28 July to 8 August. Read more:Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m entry list; Christine Mboma among confirmed entrants

Van Niekerk, who has been slowly working his way back to form after a series of injury setbacks in the last few seasons, was very optimistic about competing at Birmingham 2022 in the build-up to World Athletics Championships earlier this month, but the South African is not on the confirmed entry list of athletes for the 400m.

The 30-year-old finished second in the one-lap event at the 2014 edition behind Grenada’s Kirani James and didn’t advance beyond the semi-finals of the 200m in Glasgow. Read more: How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

However, since then, Van Niekerk has won two world titles and an Olympic gold medal, in addition to setting the world record at 43.03 seconds at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

He finished 5th in the 400m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, this month and has a season-best of 44.58.

Who is the favorite to win the Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 400m title?

So, with Van Niekerk clearly out of the picture, home favorite Matthew Hudson-Smith, the world silver medalist from Eugene, and current British national record holder, will start as the gold medal favorite after his excellent form thus far.

The lineup also includes Bayapo Ndori of Bostwana, the sixth place finisher in Oregon, Barbados’ Jonathan Jones, who was 8th in the final, as well as South semi-finalist Africa’s Zakithi Nene and Jamaica’s Nathon Allen, plus Emmanuel Korir of Kenya.

CGA codeAIA
Anguilla
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Aiden HAZZARDStatusConfirmed19 Apr 199848.42
CGA codeAUS
Australia
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Steven SOLOMONStatusConfirmed16 May 199344.9445.28
CGA codeBAH
The Bahamas
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Alonzo RUSSELLStatusConfirmed08 Feb 199245.2545.65
CGA codeBAR
Barbados
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Kyle GALEStatusConfirmed11 Jan 200245.445.4
Jonathan JONESStatusConfirmed06 Feb 199944.4344.43
CGA codeBOT
Botswana
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Isaac MAKWALAStatusConfirmed24 Sep 198543.7245.03
Bayapo NDORIStatusConfirmed20 Jun 199944.8844.88
Anthony PESELAStatusConfirmed09 Jun 202244.5845.62
CGA codeCMR
Cameroon
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Aboubakar Sidick TETNDAP NSANGOUStatusConfirmed03 Sep 199546.0346.29
CGA codeDMA
Dominica
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Derick ST. JEANStatusConfirmed03 Jul 199646.7748.01
CGA codeENG
England
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Matthew HUDSON-SMITHStatusConfirmed26 Oct 199444.3544.35
CGA codeGGY
Guernsey
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Cameron CHALMERSStatusConfirmed06 Feb 199745.6446.27
CGA codeGRN
Grenada
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Michael FRANCOISStatusConfirmed02 Jul 199946.8446.84
Adain PETERSStatusConfirmed06 Feb 199847.6248
CGA codeGUY
Guyana
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Arinze CHANCEStatusConfirmed20 Jan 199646.0546.77
CGA codeIVB
British Virgin Islands
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Adriano GUMBSStatusConfirmed20 Oct 199747.2748.47
CGA codeJAM
Jamaica
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Nathon ALLENStatusConfirmed28 Oct 199544.1345.21
Anthony COXStatusConfirmed26 Aug 200045.4345.43
Jevaughn POWELLStatusConfirmed19 Nov 2000
CGA codeKEN
Kenya
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Emmanuel Kipkurui KORIRStatusConfirmed15 Jun 199544.2144.87
Boniface Ontuga MWERESAStatusConfirmed13 Nov 199345.0145.7
CGA codeLCA
St Lucia
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Michael JOSEPHStatusConfirmed01 Nov 200245.6845.68
CGA codeMAW
Malawi
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Farook MPONDAStatusConfirmed09 Oct 200449.1249.34
CGA codeMOZ
Mozambique
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Edio MUSSACATEStatusConfirmed01 May 200548.8548.85
CGA codeNAM
Namibia
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Mahhad Alexander BOCKStatusConfirmed23 Aug 199445.845.8
Ivan Danny GELDENHUYSStatusConfirmed09 Aug 200146.2946.41
Andre RETIEFStatusConfirmed13 Aug 200246.1746.17
CGA codeNGR
Nigeria
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Sikiru Adewale ADEYEMIStatusConfirmed02 Jul 199845.9346.11
Samson Oghenewegba NATHANIELStatusConfirmed29 Aug 199745.2345.99
Johnson NNAMANIStatusConfirmed28 Jul 200346.2346.23
CGA codePNG
Papua New Guinea
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Shadrick TANSIStatusConfirmed29 Sep 199947.947.9
Emmanuel WANGAStatusConfirmed25 Dec 199947.4347.43
CGA codeRSA
South Africa
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Zakhiti NENEStatusConfirmed02 Apr 199844.9244.92
CGA codeSGP
Singapore
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Thiruben S/O THANA RAJANStatusConfirmed28 Oct 200047.9148.22
Zong Yang TANStatusConfirmed11 Jun 199447.0347.03
CGA codeSHN
St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Aiden YON-STEVENSStatusConfirmed23 Jan 2005
CGA codeSKN
St Kitts and Nevis
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Warren HAZELStatusConfirmed11 Feb 199645.6847.01
CGA codeSLE
Sierra Leone
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Alford CONTEHStatusConfirmed20 Jul 199848.98
Va-Sheku SHERIFFStatusConfirmed19 Dec 199845.7248.74
CGA codeSRI
Sri Lanka
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Kalinga HEWA KUMARAGEStatusConfirmed25 Sep 199245.7345.88
CGA codeSVG
St Vincent and the Grenadines
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Akani SLATERStatusConfirmed24 Dec 199746.1546.48
CGA codeTCA
Turks and Caicos Islands
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Angelo GARLANDStatusConfirmed24 Jul 199446.8250.29
Ken REYESStatusConfirmed27 Jul 199949.1352.35
CGA codeTTO
Trinidad and Tobago
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Asa GUEVARAStatusConfirmed20 Dec 199545.2645.86
Kashief KINGStatusConfirmed19 Jan 199846.7946.79
Dwight ST. HILLAIREStatusConfirmed05 Dec 199744.5545.41
CGA codeUGA
Uganda
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Haron ADOLIStatusConfirmed08 Oct 199446.0346.03
CGA codeVAN
Vanuatu
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Obediah TIMBACIStatusConfirmed03 Jun 200350.4952.85
CGA codeWAL
Wales
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Joseph BRIERStatusConfirmed16 Mar 199945.5645.56
CGA codeZAM
Zambia
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Kennedy LUCHEMBEStatusConfirmed08 Jul 200145.5145.76
Patrick Kakozi NYAMBEStatusConfirmed23 Oct 200245.8745.87
Muzala SAMUKONGAStatusConfirmed09 Dec 200245.2145.21

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics

