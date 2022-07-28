BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 28) — World record holder Wayde van Niekerk is not on the entry list for the men’s 400 meters at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, which will be held from 28 July to 8 August. Read more:Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m entry list; Christine Mboma among confirmed entrants
Van Niekerk, who has been slowly working his way back to form after a series of injury setbacks in the last few seasons, was very optimistic about competing at Birmingham 2022 in the build-up to World Athletics Championships earlier this month, but the South African is not on the confirmed entry list of athletes for the 400m.
The 30-year-old finished second in the one-lap event at the 2014 edition behind Grenada’s Kirani James and didn’t advance beyond the semi-finals of the 200m in Glasgow. Read more: How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?
However, since then, Van Niekerk has won two world titles and an Olympic gold medal, in addition to setting the world record at 43.03 seconds at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.
He finished 5th in the 400m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, this month and has a season-best of 44.58.
Who is the favorite to win the Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 400m title?
So, with Van Niekerk clearly out of the picture, home favorite Matthew Hudson-Smith, the world silver medalist from Eugene, and current British national record holder, will start as the gold medal favorite after his excellent form thus far.
The lineup also includes Bayapo Ndori of Bostwana, the sixth place finisher in Oregon, Barbados’ Jonathan Jones, who was 8th in the final, as well as South semi-finalist Africa’s Zakithi Nene and Jamaica’s Nathon Allen, plus Emmanuel Korir of Kenya.
|CGA codeAIA
|Anguilla
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Aiden HAZZARD
|StatusConfirmed
|19 Apr 1998
|48.42
|CGA codeAUS
|Australia
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Steven SOLOMON
|StatusConfirmed
|16 May 1993
|44.94
|45.28
|CGA codeBAH
|The Bahamas
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Alonzo RUSSELL
|StatusConfirmed
|08 Feb 1992
|45.25
|45.65
|CGA codeBAR
|Barbados
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Kyle GALE
|StatusConfirmed
|11 Jan 2002
|45.4
|45.4
|Jonathan JONES
|StatusConfirmed
|06 Feb 1999
|44.43
|44.43
|CGA codeBOT
|Botswana
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Isaac MAKWALA
|StatusConfirmed
|24 Sep 1985
|43.72
|45.03
|Bayapo NDORI
|StatusConfirmed
|20 Jun 1999
|44.88
|44.88
|Anthony PESELA
|StatusConfirmed
|09 Jun 2022
|44.58
|45.62
|CGA codeCMR
|Cameroon
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Aboubakar Sidick TETNDAP NSANGOU
|StatusConfirmed
|03 Sep 1995
|46.03
|46.29
|CGA codeDMA
|Dominica
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Derick ST. JEAN
|StatusConfirmed
|03 Jul 1996
|46.77
|48.01
|CGA codeENG
|England
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Matthew HUDSON-SMITH
|StatusConfirmed
|26 Oct 1994
|44.35
|44.35
|CGA codeGGY
|Guernsey
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Cameron CHALMERS
|StatusConfirmed
|06 Feb 1997
|45.64
|46.27
|CGA codeGRN
|Grenada
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Michael FRANCOIS
|StatusConfirmed
|02 Jul 1999
|46.84
|46.84
|Adain PETERS
|StatusConfirmed
|06 Feb 1998
|47.62
|48
|CGA codeGUY
|Guyana
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Arinze CHANCE
|StatusConfirmed
|20 Jan 1996
|46.05
|46.77
|CGA codeIVB
|British Virgin Islands
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Adriano GUMBS
|StatusConfirmed
|20 Oct 1997
|47.27
|48.47
|CGA codeJAM
|Jamaica
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Nathon ALLEN
|StatusConfirmed
|28 Oct 1995
|44.13
|45.21
|Anthony COX
|StatusConfirmed
|26 Aug 2000
|45.43
|45.43
|Jevaughn POWELL
|StatusConfirmed
|19 Nov 2000
|CGA codeKEN
|Kenya
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Emmanuel Kipkurui KORIR
|StatusConfirmed
|15 Jun 1995
|44.21
|44.87
|Boniface Ontuga MWERESA
|StatusConfirmed
|13 Nov 1993
|45.01
|45.7
|CGA codeLCA
|St Lucia
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Michael JOSEPH
|StatusConfirmed
|01 Nov 2002
|45.68
|45.68
|CGA codeMAW
|Malawi
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Farook MPONDA
|StatusConfirmed
|09 Oct 2004
|49.12
|49.34
|CGA codeMOZ
|Mozambique
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Edio MUSSACATE
|StatusConfirmed
|01 May 2005
|48.85
|48.85
|CGA codeNAM
|Namibia
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Mahhad Alexander BOCK
|StatusConfirmed
|23 Aug 1994
|45.8
|45.8
|Ivan Danny GELDENHUYS
|StatusConfirmed
|09 Aug 2001
|46.29
|46.41
|Andre RETIEF
|StatusConfirmed
|13 Aug 2002
|46.17
|46.17
|CGA codeNGR
|Nigeria
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Sikiru Adewale ADEYEMI
|StatusConfirmed
|02 Jul 1998
|45.93
|46.11
|Samson Oghenewegba NATHANIEL
|StatusConfirmed
|29 Aug 1997
|45.23
|45.99
|Johnson NNAMANI
|StatusConfirmed
|28 Jul 2003
|46.23
|46.23
|CGA codePNG
|Papua New Guinea
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Shadrick TANSI
|StatusConfirmed
|29 Sep 1999
|47.9
|47.9
|Emmanuel WANGA
|StatusConfirmed
|25 Dec 1999
|47.43
|47.43
|CGA codeRSA
|South Africa
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Zakhiti NENE
|StatusConfirmed
|02 Apr 1998
|44.92
|44.92
|CGA codeSGP
|Singapore
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Thiruben S/O THANA RAJAN
|StatusConfirmed
|28 Oct 2000
|47.91
|48.22
|Zong Yang TAN
|StatusConfirmed
|11 Jun 1994
|47.03
|47.03
|CGA codeSHN
|St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Aiden YON-STEVENS
|StatusConfirmed
|23 Jan 2005
|CGA codeSKN
|St Kitts and Nevis
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Warren HAZEL
|StatusConfirmed
|11 Feb 1996
|45.68
|47.01
|CGA codeSLE
|Sierra Leone
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Alford CONTEH
|StatusConfirmed
|20 Jul 1998
|48.98
|Va-Sheku SHERIFF
|StatusConfirmed
|19 Dec 1998
|45.72
|48.74
|CGA codeSRI
|Sri Lanka
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Kalinga HEWA KUMARAGE
|StatusConfirmed
|25 Sep 1992
|45.73
|45.88
|CGA codeSVG
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Akani SLATER
|StatusConfirmed
|24 Dec 1997
|46.15
|46.48
|CGA codeTCA
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Angelo GARLAND
|StatusConfirmed
|24 Jul 1994
|46.82
|50.29
|Ken REYES
|StatusConfirmed
|27 Jul 1999
|49.13
|52.35
|CGA codeTTO
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Asa GUEVARA
|StatusConfirmed
|20 Dec 1995
|45.26
|45.86
|Kashief KING
|StatusConfirmed
|19 Jan 1998
|46.79
|46.79
|Dwight ST. HILLAIRE
|StatusConfirmed
|05 Dec 1997
|44.55
|45.41
|CGA codeUGA
|Uganda
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Haron ADOLI
|StatusConfirmed
|08 Oct 1994
|46.03
|46.03
|CGA codeVAN
|Vanuatu
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Obediah TIMBACI
|StatusConfirmed
|03 Jun 2003
|50.49
|52.85
|CGA codeWAL
|Wales
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Joseph BRIER
|StatusConfirmed
|16 Mar 1999
|45.56
|45.56
|CGA codeZAM
|Zambia
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Kennedy LUCHEMBE
|StatusConfirmed
|08 Jul 2001
|45.51
|45.76
|Patrick Kakozi NYAMBE
|StatusConfirmed
|23 Oct 2002
|45.87
|45.87
|Muzala SAMUKONGA
|StatusConfirmed
|09 Dec 2002
|45.21
|45.21
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics