BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 28) — World record holder Wayde van Niekerk is not on the entry list for the men’s 400 meters at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, which will be held from 28 July to 8 August. Read more:Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m entry list; Christine Mboma among confirmed entrants

Van Niekerk, who has been slowly working his way back to form after a series of injury setbacks in the last few seasons, was very optimistic about competing at Birmingham 2022 in the build-up to World Athletics Championships earlier this month, but the South African is not on the confirmed entry list of athletes for the 400m.

The 30-year-old finished second in the one-lap event at the 2014 edition behind Grenada’s Kirani James and didn’t advance beyond the semi-finals of the 200m in Glasgow. Read more: How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

However, since then, Van Niekerk has won two world titles and an Olympic gold medal, in addition to setting the world record at 43.03 seconds at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

He finished 5th in the 400m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, this month and has a season-best of 44.58.

Who is the favorite to win the Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 400m title?

So, with Van Niekerk clearly out of the picture, home favorite Matthew Hudson-Smith, the world silver medalist from Eugene, and current British national record holder, will start as the gold medal favorite after his excellent form thus far.

The lineup also includes Bayapo Ndori of Bostwana, the sixth place finisher in Oregon, Barbados’ Jonathan Jones, who was 8th in the final, as well as South semi-finalist Africa’s Zakithi Nene and Jamaica’s Nathon Allen, plus Emmanuel Korir of Kenya.

CGA codeAIA Anguilla Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Aiden HAZZARD StatusConfirmed 19 Apr 1998 48.42 CGA codeAUS Australia Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Steven SOLOMON StatusConfirmed 16 May 1993 44.94 45.28 CGA codeBAH The Bahamas Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Alonzo RUSSELL StatusConfirmed 08 Feb 1992 45.25 45.65 CGA codeBAR Barbados Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Kyle GALE StatusConfirmed 11 Jan 2002 45.4 45.4 Jonathan JONES StatusConfirmed 06 Feb 1999 44.43 44.43 CGA codeBOT Botswana Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Isaac MAKWALA StatusConfirmed 24 Sep 1985 43.72 45.03 Bayapo NDORI StatusConfirmed 20 Jun 1999 44.88 44.88 Anthony PESELA StatusConfirmed 09 Jun 2022 44.58 45.62 CGA codeCMR Cameroon Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Aboubakar Sidick TETNDAP NSANGOU StatusConfirmed 03 Sep 1995 46.03 46.29 CGA codeDMA Dominica Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Derick ST. JEAN StatusConfirmed 03 Jul 1996 46.77 48.01 CGA codeENG England Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Matthew HUDSON-SMITH StatusConfirmed 26 Oct 1994 44.35 44.35 CGA codeGGY Guernsey Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Cameron CHALMERS StatusConfirmed 06 Feb 1997 45.64 46.27 CGA codeGRN Grenada Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Michael FRANCOIS StatusConfirmed 02 Jul 1999 46.84 46.84 Adain PETERS StatusConfirmed 06 Feb 1998 47.62 48 CGA codeGUY Guyana Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Arinze CHANCE StatusConfirmed 20 Jan 1996 46.05 46.77 CGA codeIVB British Virgin Islands Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Adriano GUMBS StatusConfirmed 20 Oct 1997 47.27 48.47 CGA codeJAM Jamaica Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Nathon ALLEN StatusConfirmed 28 Oct 1995 44.13 45.21 Anthony COX StatusConfirmed 26 Aug 2000 45.43 45.43 Jevaughn POWELL StatusConfirmed 19 Nov 2000 CGA codeKEN Kenya Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Emmanuel Kipkurui KORIR StatusConfirmed 15 Jun 1995 44.21 44.87 Boniface Ontuga MWERESA StatusConfirmed 13 Nov 1993 45.01 45.7 CGA codeLCA St Lucia Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Michael JOSEPH StatusConfirmed 01 Nov 2002 45.68 45.68 CGA codeMAW Malawi Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Farook MPONDA StatusConfirmed 09 Oct 2004 49.12 49.34 CGA codeMOZ Mozambique Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Edio MUSSACATE StatusConfirmed 01 May 2005 48.85 48.85 CGA codeNAM Namibia Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Mahhad Alexander BOCK StatusConfirmed 23 Aug 1994 45.8 45.8 Ivan Danny GELDENHUYS StatusConfirmed 09 Aug 2001 46.29 46.41 Andre RETIEF StatusConfirmed 13 Aug 2002 46.17 46.17 CGA codeNGR Nigeria Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Sikiru Adewale ADEYEMI StatusConfirmed 02 Jul 1998 45.93 46.11 Samson Oghenewegba NATHANIEL StatusConfirmed 29 Aug 1997 45.23 45.99 Johnson NNAMANI StatusConfirmed 28 Jul 2003 46.23 46.23 CGA codePNG Papua New Guinea Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Shadrick TANSI StatusConfirmed 29 Sep 1999 47.9 47.9 Emmanuel WANGA StatusConfirmed 25 Dec 1999 47.43 47.43 CGA codeRSA South Africa Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Zakhiti NENE StatusConfirmed 02 Apr 1998 44.92 44.92 CGA codeSGP Singapore Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Thiruben S/O THANA RAJAN StatusConfirmed 28 Oct 2000 47.91 48.22 Zong Yang TAN StatusConfirmed 11 Jun 1994 47.03 47.03 CGA codeSHN St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Aiden YON-STEVENS StatusConfirmed 23 Jan 2005 CGA codeSKN St Kitts and Nevis Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Warren HAZEL StatusConfirmed 11 Feb 1996 45.68 47.01 CGA codeSLE Sierra Leone Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Alford CONTEH StatusConfirmed 20 Jul 1998 48.98 Va-Sheku SHERIFF StatusConfirmed 19 Dec 1998 45.72 48.74 CGA codeSRI Sri Lanka Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Kalinga HEWA KUMARAGE StatusConfirmed 25 Sep 1992 45.73 45.88 CGA codeSVG St Vincent and the Grenadines Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Akani SLATER StatusConfirmed 24 Dec 1997 46.15 46.48 CGA codeTCA Turks and Caicos Islands Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Angelo GARLAND StatusConfirmed 24 Jul 1994 46.82 50.29 Ken REYES StatusConfirmed 27 Jul 1999 49.13 52.35 CGA codeTTO Trinidad and Tobago Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Asa GUEVARA StatusConfirmed 20 Dec 1995 45.26 45.86 Kashief KING StatusConfirmed 19 Jan 1998 46.79 46.79 Dwight ST. HILLAIRE StatusConfirmed 05 Dec 1997 44.55 45.41 CGA codeUGA Uganda Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Haron ADOLI StatusConfirmed 08 Oct 1994 46.03 46.03 CGA codeVAN Vanuatu Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Obediah TIMBACI StatusConfirmed 03 Jun 2003 50.49 52.85 CGA codeWAL Wales Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Joseph BRIER StatusConfirmed 16 Mar 1999 45.56 45.56 CGA codeZAM Zambia Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Kennedy LUCHEMBE StatusConfirmed 08 Jul 2001 45.51 45.76 Patrick Kakozi NYAMBE StatusConfirmed 23 Oct 2002 45.87 45.87 Muzala SAMUKONGA StatusConfirmed 09 Dec 2002 45.21 45.21

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics