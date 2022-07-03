The men’s 200 meters at the upcoming World Athletics Championships became even more interesting this weekend after Reynier Mena of Cuba blasted 19.63 (1.2 m/s) seconds to win the event at the Résisprint International meet in Switzerland on Sunday (3).

With his performance this weekend, Mena became the joint-10th fastest man ever in the 200m, while his time is the third-fastest in the world this year behind Americans Erriyon Knighton (19.49) and Noah Lyles (19.61).

After getting away to an explosive start to cover the men in front of him in the first 100m, Mena motored down the homestraight as he tore away from the rest of the field to set a new personal best and Cuban national record and became the first Cuban man to dip under 20 seconds for the 200m.

The 25-year-old who was a double bronze medalist at the 2013 World Youth Championships in the 100m and 200m, also set a new personal best in the shorter sprint event at the Résisprint International meet, clocking 9.99 seconds (1.6 m/s) for second place behind Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon who posted a national record of 9.96 secs to win the event.

Mena entered the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger series meeting on Sunday in good form this season, and he will be absolutely delightedly with his performance in what was the last meet on his schedule before the World Championships in Oregon, next week.

Finishing second in the 200m to the Cuban sprinter on Sunday was Mickael-Méba Zeze of France who ran a distant personal best of 19.97 while third place went to Italy’s Filippo Tortu in 20.15.

Zeze also posted a lifetime best 9.99 seconds for third place in the 100m.

Meanwhile, Belarusian-born Israeli sprinter Diana Vaisman won the women’s 100m with a quick 11.06 secs to set a new national record and defeated two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers from The Netherlands who clocked 11.13 secs for second place.

Olympic finalist Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia posted a season-best 22.29 seconds to secure the top spot in the women’s 200m.

