The men’s and women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 marathon final start lists, following the confirmation of the athletes who actually traveled to Birmingham for the meeting. The races will take place on Day 2 of the competition on Saturday (30) and will begin the athletics schedule.

A total of 37 runners will toe the start line for the races that will begin at 10:00 am local for the men and 11:30 am for the women. For those watching in the United States, the start times are 4:00 am ET and 5:30 am ET.

How to watch the marathon live?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the races on BBC TV, along with coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website, and BBC Sport mobile app. Watch in the United Kingdom BBC Red Button | For those in Canada watch on: CBC Sports and on DAZN | For those in Australia watch on: 7 Plus

Commonwealth Games 2022 marathon men’s final start list

Order Bib Name PB SB 18 1112 CGA code AUS Liam ADAMS 2:10:48 4 1126 CGA code AUS Andrew BUCHANAN 2:12:23 2:12:23 11 1183 CGA code AUS Jack RAYNER 2:11:06 2 1844 CGA code ENG Jonathan MELLOR 2:10:05 2:10:46 14 1975 CGA code GIB Arnold ROGERS 2:28:08 2:28:08 19 2154 CGA code IND Nitendra Singh RAWAT 2:16:05 2:16:05 8 2207 CGA code IOM Oliver LOCKLEY 2:19:40 1 2597 CGA code KEN Michael Mugo GITHAE 2:07:51 2:07:55 12 2660 CGA code KEN Jonathan Kipleting KORIR 2:04:32 2:08:04 21 2717 CGA code KEN Erick Kiplagat SANG 13 2774 CGA code LES Tsepo MATHIBELLE 2:13:50 15 2775 CGA code LES Motlokoa NKHABUTLANE 2:09:47 9 2777 CGA code LES Lebenya NKOKA 2:12:20 5 2940 CGA code NAM Tomas Hilifa RAINHOLD 2:10:24 2:12:55 6 3071 CGA code NIR Stephen SCULLION 2:09:49 2:14:32 16 3072 CGA code NIR Kevin SEAWARD 2:10:09 2:11:54 3 3458 CGA codeSOL Martin FAENI 17 3536 CGA code TAN Hamisi Athumani MISAI 7 3539 CGA code TAN Alphonce Felix SIMBU 2:06:20 2:06:20 10 3656 CGA code UGA Victor KIPLANGAT 2:05:09 2:05:09 20 3721 CGA code WAL Dewi GRIFFITHS 2:09:49

Commonwealth Games 2022 marathon women’s final start list

Bib Name PB SB 1052 CGA code AUS Sinead DIVER 2:24:11 1103 CGA code AUS Jessica STENSON 2:25:15 1108 CGA code AUS Eloise WELLINGS 2:25:10 2:25:10 1747 CGA code ENG Georgina SCHWIENING 2:31:37 2:31:37 2204 CGA code IOM Sarah WEBSTER 2:44:44 2537 CGA code KEN Margaret Wangari MURIUKI 2:30:25 2766 CGA code LES Mokulubete MAKATISI 2:44:47 2877 CGA code MRI Katie MAUTHOOR 2:47:25 2:47:25 2911 CGA code NAM Alina ARMAS 2:33:09 2917 CGA code NAM Helalia JOHANNES 2:19:52 3454 CGA code SOL Sharon FIRISUA 3:02:10 3529 CGA code TAN Failuna MATANGA 2:27:55 3530 CGA code TAN Jackline SAKILU 2:37:55 3626 CGA code UGA Linet Toroitich CHEBET 2:26:22 2:26:22 3701 CGA code WAL Natasha COCKRAM 2:30:03 3705 CGA code WAL Clara EVANS 2:31:21