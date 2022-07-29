The men’s and women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 marathon final start lists, following the confirmation of the athletes who actually traveled to Birmingham for the meeting. The races will take place on Day 2 of the competition on Saturday (30) and will begin the athletics schedule.
A total of 37 runners will toe the start line for the races that will begin at 10:00 am local for the men and 11:30 am for the women. For those watching in the United States, the start times are 4:00 am ET and 5:30 am ET. Read more: Updated – Helalia Johannes ready to break Commonwealth Games women’s marathon record?
How to watch the marathon live?
You can watch live streaming coverage of the races on BBC TV, along with coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website, and BBC Sport mobile app. Watch in the United Kingdom BBC Red Button | For those in Canada watch on: CBC Sports and on DAZN | For those in Australia watch on: 7 Plus
Commonwealth Games 2022 marathon men’s final start list
|Order
|Bib
|Name
|PB
|SB
|18
|1112
|CGA code AUS
|Liam ADAMS
|2:10:48
|4
|1126
|CGA code AUS
|Andrew BUCHANAN
|2:12:23
|2:12:23
|11
|1183
|CGA code AUS
|Jack RAYNER
|2:11:06
|2
|1844
|CGA code ENG
|Jonathan MELLOR
|2:10:05
|2:10:46
|14
|1975
|CGA code GIB
|Arnold ROGERS
|2:28:08
|2:28:08
|19
|2154
|CGA code IND
|Nitendra Singh RAWAT
|2:16:05
|2:16:05
|8
|2207
|CGA code IOM
|Oliver LOCKLEY
|2:19:40
|1
|2597
|CGA code KEN
|Michael Mugo GITHAE
|2:07:51
|2:07:55
|12
|2660
|CGA code KEN
|Jonathan Kipleting KORIR
|2:04:32
|2:08:04
|21
|2717
|CGA code KEN
|Erick Kiplagat SANG
|13
|2774
|CGA code LES
|Tsepo MATHIBELLE
|2:13:50
|15
|2775
|CGA code LES
|Motlokoa NKHABUTLANE
|2:09:47
|9
|2777
|CGA code LES
|Lebenya NKOKA
|2:12:20
|5
|2940
|CGA code NAM
|Tomas Hilifa RAINHOLD
|2:10:24
|2:12:55
|6
|3071
|CGA code NIR
|Stephen SCULLION
|2:09:49
|2:14:32
|16
|3072
|CGA code NIR
|Kevin SEAWARD
|2:10:09
|2:11:54
|3
|3458
|CGA codeSOL
|Martin FAENI
|17
|3536
|CGA code TAN
|Hamisi Athumani MISAI
|7
|3539
|CGA code TAN
|Alphonce Felix SIMBU
|2:06:20
|2:06:20
|10
|3656
|CGA code UGA
|Victor KIPLANGAT
|2:05:09
|2:05:09
|20
|3721
|CGA code WAL
|Dewi GRIFFITHS
|2:09:49
Commonwealth Games 2022 marathon women’s final start list
|Bib
|Name
|PB
|SB
|1052
|CGA code AUS
|Sinead DIVER
|2:24:11
|1103
|CGA code AUS
|Jessica STENSON
|2:25:15
|1108
|CGA code AUS
|Eloise WELLINGS
|2:25:10
|2:25:10
|1747
|CGA code ENG
|Georgina SCHWIENING
|2:31:37
|2:31:37
|2204
|CGA code IOM
|Sarah WEBSTER
|2:44:44
|2537
|CGA code KEN
|Margaret Wangari MURIUKI
|2:30:25
|2766
|CGA code LES
|Mokulubete MAKATISI
|2:44:47
|2877
|CGA code MRI
|Katie MAUTHOOR
|2:47:25
|2:47:25
|2911
|CGA code NAM
|Alina ARMAS
|2:33:09
|2917
|CGA code NAM
|Helalia JOHANNES
|2:19:52
|3454
|CGA code SOL
|Sharon FIRISUA
|3:02:10
|3529
|CGA code TAN
|Failuna MATANGA
|2:27:55
|3530
|CGA code TAN
|Jackline SAKILU
|2:37:55
|3626
|CGA code UGA
|Linet Toroitich CHEBET
|2:26:22
|2:26:22
|3701
|CGA code WAL
|Natasha COCKRAM
|2:30:03
|3705
|CGA code WAL
|Clara EVANS
|2:31:21