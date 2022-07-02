World record holder Wayde van Niekerk finally completed his first race of the season after clocking 44.58 seconds to win the men’s 400 meters at the Stars and Stripes Classic 2022 – American Track League meeting in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday.

Van Niekerk, who has been hampered by injuries in the past few seasons, dropped out of his previous race over 200m in Italy this season and entered Saturday’s event in Atlanta, aiming for a confident-boosting performance.

After a brief delay due to lightning, the South African got off to an explosive start to cover the entire field in the first 200m before powering home to a new meeting record and his fastest time in the event in over a year.

Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald took second place at a distant 45.43 seconds, defeating his fellow countryman Demish Gaye, who was third in 45.47.

After his victory, a delighted Van Niekerk, who had a broad smile on his face, acknowledged the crowd which cheered him all the way to the finish line.

His winning time is the 13th best on the world top list this season and the 29-year-old will head to the World Athletics Championships in Oregon later this month feeling a lot better about his chances of making it on the podium once he completes his final weeks of training sessions.

American Michael Norman leads the world with a fast 43.56 seconds, with countryman Champion Allison, who finished second to him at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships last week, ranked second on the world list season-best at 43.70 secs.