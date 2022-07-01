Jamaican star jumpers Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod have transferred from the University of Tennessee and are heading to Arkansas to become a member of the Razorbacks program.

Wayne Pinnock won the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor long jump title this past season, while McLeod finished second behind his countryman in the NCAA Indoor long jump in March and placed fourth in the event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last month.

The pair who were also members of the Tennessee men’s 4x100m relay teams which finished fourth in the 2022 NCAA and SEC championship meets, combined to score 35.5 points at the 2022 NCAA Championships between the indoor long jump, outdoor long jump, and 4 x 100m relay.

Pinnock was recently crowned a national champion at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships in Kingston last month after stretching out a new personal best of 8.14m to win the men’s long title –defeating reigning world champion Tajay Gayle (7.97m).

With the victory, he secured a place on the Jamaica team for the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, later this month.

Both McLeod and Pinnock are from Kingston, Jamaica, and attended Kingston College High School. They join an impressive list of alums from the school who have prospered at Arkansas.

In continuing a long lineage of Kingston College athletes who became Razorbacks, Pinnock and McLeod join a storied list, which includes Olympians and World Championships competitors in Alain Bailey, Tarik Batchelor, Omar McLeod, Clive Pullen, and Arkansas signee Shakwon Coke of Barton Community College.