EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — The following are the men’s 200-meters final official splits at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Thursday night (22) here at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Gold medalist Noah Lyles blasted from the blocks to put the entire field under early pressure and then powered home to set a new American record at 19.31 seconds.

After finishing third at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, Lyles said he was determined to defend his world title on home soil this summer and he did it in style –clocking 10.15secs in the first 100m and then pulled away down the home straight to close out the race in 9.16secs in the second 100m. Read more: Noah Lyles flashes to 19.31 secs, leads US 200m sweep at World Athletics Championships

What are Noah Lyles’ 200m Splits – 19.31 secs – World Athletics Championships 2022?

Names First 100m Second 100m Results Noah LYLES 10.15 9.16 19.31 AR WL Kenneth BEDNAREK 10.26 9.51 19.77 SB Erriyon KNIGHTON 10.31 9.49 19.80 Joseph FAHNBULLEH 10.36 9.48 19.84 Alexander OGANDO 10.43 9.50 19.93 Jereem RICHARDS 10.41 9.67 20.08 Aaron BROWN 10.38 9.80 20.18 Luxolo ADAMS 10.51 9.96 20.47

Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek clocked 19.77 secs with splits of 10.26 secs and 9.51 secs to repeat his same podium spot at the world championships, while World U20 record holder, Erriyon Knighton, 18, won the bronze in 19.80secs with splits of 10.31secs and 9.49 secs.

Lyles’ winning run which improved his previous personal best from 19.50secs, surpassed the old American record of 19.32 seconds, set by the sprint legend Michael Johnson in 1996.

Lyles is now the third-fastest man to ever run the 200m behind Jamaica’s world record holder Usain Bolt who ran 19.19 secs at the Berlin World Athletics Championships in 2009 and Yohan Blake, also of Jamaica, who did 19.26 secs.

“There’s pure fun out here. My coach and I said this is going to be our greatest year ever,” the 25-year-old revealed. “That started with grabbing the American record. There’s a big difference between being number 4 and number 3.

“When I ran 19.50 I remember saying how the heck Michael Johnson ran 19.30s? And then how did they get it to 19.2 and then 19.19? Then I said, let’s not to worry about it. When the time comes and the time finally came. I just knew I could reach for (those times).”

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics